2024 GASGAS MC 50 & MC 65

Following GASGAS’s full-size dirt bike launch, they’re now back with two new two-stroke mini bikes for 2024 – the MC 50 and MC 65. The latest generation models are pretty much all new, and now offer adjustable ergonomics, as well as new bodywork, new motors, and new frames.

Almost everything about each model has been improved to take the riding experience to the next level. Knowing kids grow fast, sometimes a little too fast, engineers have made the MC 50 and MC 65 adjustable in size, meaning youngsters can keep riding a familiar bike and really get the most out of it before jumping up to a bigger model. Plus, both bikes are built in the same way as the GASGAS full-size models with plenty of quality components, for the real deal.

GASGAS MC 50

A new motor in the MC 50 creates a broader spread of power, making for an easier ride. And with classic GASGAS styling carried down from the full-size range, it really is a seriously good-looking dirt bike.

Everything about the MC 50, including the new ignition, cylinder head, exhaust, frame, and rear WP shock, combine to really boost the overall performance and handling of the little two-stroke.

GASGAS MC 50 Technical Highlights

New and adjustable ergonomics – For the first time ever, the MC 50 features adjustable, child-specific ergonomics, which means the bike perfectly fits a wider range of riders. The bodywork, shock, and subframe can now be fitted in two positions, offering a seat height of either 634mm or 682mm. This allows smaller kids to start on a smaller bike, staying with the MC 50 as they grow in size and confidence.

New bodywork – Scaled down from our full-size bikes to create a unified look across the range, the new and all-red bodywork certainly looks the business.

New motor – With a slightly larger capacity of 49.9cc, the new motor creates a much broader spread of power when compared to the old generation. But make no mistake, this little motor is just as high revving and packs a real punch.

New frame – Replicating the design of our bigger bikes for ultimate strength, improved handling, and confidence-inspiring stability. The shock’s mounting position has also been moved to reduce the energy transferred through the frame for next level rideability.

New polyamide reinforced steel subframe – Strong, light, and height adjustable with two positions to accommodate growing riders while playing a vital role when it comes to the bike’s overall handling.

New cylinder head – Redesigned inserts made from two separate parts for simplified maintenance.

New ignition – The new digital ignition is largely responsible for the increased power and durability of the new MC 50.

New clutch – A reinforced basket means improved durability while the multi-disk clutch pack helps deliver smooth and predictable power.

New radiator – One larger radiator instead of two helps simplify the hose routing to improve cooling in all conditions.

New exhaust – With the welds on the inside smoothed over it makes for a noticeable power gain throughout the rev-range.

New WP XACT Rear Suspension – A shorter rear shock lowers the back end of the MC 50 to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

New footpegs – All-new design improves grip, prevents mud from building up, and stops them catching on deep ruts.

New handlebars and grips – A super modern bar bend improves body position and boosts technique while ODI grips offer maximum comfort.

New hour meter – For making sure routine maintenance stays on schedule.

GASGAS MC 65

For kids stepping up from the MC 50, the GASGAS MC 65 is ready and waiting. As riding the MC 65 may well be the first time some kids throw a leg over a dirt bike with a clutch and transmission, engineers designed both components to be easy to use and maintain a consistent performance.

This, in addition to the unrestrictive ergonomics, more usable spread of power, and a balanced chassis, allows young thrill seekers to focus on what matters most – riding fast and having fun.

GASGAS MC 65 Technical Highlights

New and adjustable ergonomics – For the first time ever, the MC 65 features adjustable, child-specific ergonomics which means the bike caters for more riders. The bodywork, shock, and subframe can now be fitted in two positions, which offers a seat height of either 715mm or 760mm. This allows shorter kids to start on the lower setting and keep riding the same bike for longer, which builds up their skills and confidence.

New bodywork – Scaled down from our full-size bikes to create a unified look across the range.

New motor – Much more powerful than the old generation and sets the bar even higher when it comes to two-stroke performance.

New frame – Replicating the design of our big bikes for ultimate strength, improved handling, and confidence-inspiring stability. The shock’s mounting position has also been moved to reduce the energy transferred through the frame for next level rideability. Riders will also enjoy carving tighter lines through corners on the MC 65 thanks to its wider steering range.

New polyamide reinforced steel subframe – Strong, light, and height adjustable with two positions to accommodate growing riders while playing a vital role when it comes to the bike’s overall handling.

New cylinder head – Features redesigned inserts made from two separate parts for simplified maintenance.

New ignition – The new digital ignition is largely responsible for the increased power and durability of the new MC 65.

New clutch – A steel basket means improved durability while the diaphragm spring clutch self-adjusts to maintain performance.

New radiators – Two new Pankl radiators replicate the same design as used on our full-size GASGAS dirt bikes, just scaled down to fit the MC 65. These rads, in addition to a new coolant hose layout, keep the bike running super cool for maximum power and motor durability.

New exhaust – With the welds on the inside smoothed over it makes for a noticeable power gain throughout the rev-range.

New WP XACT rear suspension – A shorter rear shock with 253.5mm of travel lowers the back end to create a much more balanced chassis and is perfectly matched to the WP XACT front forks.

New footpegs – All-new design improves grip, prevents mud from building up, and stops them catching on deep ruts.

New shift lever – A scaled down version of what’s found on our full-size bikes, precise shifting in all conditions is super easy thanks to its clever design that prevents mud from building up around the tip.

New kickstart – A quick prod of the redesigned kickstart and the MC 65 fires into life.

New handlebars and grips – A super modern bar bend improves body position and boosts technique while ODI grips offer maximum comfort.

New hour meter – For making sure routine maintenance stays on schedule.

You’ll find GASGAS’ new 2024 motocross models in dealerships worldwide very soon – October for the MC 65 and November for the MC 50.