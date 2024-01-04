Harley-Davidson X350 & X500

Harley-Davidson have confirmed that the first of the new X350 and X500 models to land in Australia are now available from dealerships across Australia and New Zealand.

The X350 will be available at authorised Harley-Davidson dealerships with an Australian Ride Away Price of $8,495 in Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver and Pearl White.

The X500 will be available with an Australian Ride Away Price of $11,495 in Dramatic Black, Dynamic Orange, Supersonic Silver and Pearl White.

For more information head to the Harley-Davidson Australia website for the X500 (link), or the Harley-Davidson X350 (link).

2024 Harley-Davidson X500 Specifications

2024 Harley-Davidson X500 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, Parallel-Twin, 500cc Bore X Stroke 69 x 66.8 mm Displacement 500 cc Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2 into 1 short single, 3 catalyst Engine Torque 46 Nm @ 6000 Horsepower 47 HP / 35 kW @ 8500 rpm Lean Angle, R/L 46.9/49.5-degrees Fuel Economy 4.85 l/100 km Co2 Emissions 112 g/km CO2 (WMTC) Front Fork 50mm upside down rebound adjustable Rear Shocks Oil and gas separation type, rebound damping adjustable, preload adjustable shock absorber Wheels Cast aluminium Brakes Front floating, rear solid Brakes, Caliper 4-piston fixed front and 1-piston floating rear Length 2135 mm Seat Height, Unladen 820 mm Ground Clearance 153 mm Rake 24.5 Trail 100.4 mm Wheelbase 1485 mm Tyres, Front 120/70-ZR17/58W Tyres, Rear 160/60-ZR17/69W Tyre Maxxis Supermaxx ST Fuel Capacity 13.1 l Oil Capacity 3.2 l Wet Weight 208 kg

2024 Harley-Davidson X350 Specifications

2024 Harley-Davidson X350 Specifications Engine Liquid-cooled, Parallel-Twin, 353cc Bore X Stroke 70.5 x 45.2 mm Displacement 353 cc Compression Ratio 11.9:1 Fuel System Electronic Sequential Port Fuel Injection (ESPFI) Exhaust 2 into 1 short single, 3 catalyst Engine Torque 31 Nm @ 7000 rpm Horsepower 36 HP / 27 kW @ 9500 rpm Lean Angle, R/L 46.4 / 43.7-degrees Fuel Economy 4.95 l/100 km Co2 Emissions 115 g/km CO2 Front Fork 41mm upside down rebound adjustable Rear Shocks Oil and gas separation type, rebound damping adjustable, preload adjustable shock absorber Wheels Cast aluminium Brakes Front floating, rear solid Brakes, Caliper 4-piston fixed front and 1-piston floating rear Length 2110 mm Seat Height, Unladen 777 mm Ground Clearance 143 mm Rake 24.8 Trail 140 mm Wheelbase 1410 mm Tyres, Front 120/70-ZR17/58W Tyres, Rear 160/60-ZR17/69W Tyre Maxxis Supermaxx ST Fuel Capacity 13.5 l Oil Capacity 3.2 l Wet Weight 195 kg

Harley-Davidson X500 Gallery

Harley-Davidson X350 Gallery