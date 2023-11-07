2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP

Honda have pulled the covers off a 2024 update on their flagship sportsbike, the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

The cylinder head, compression ratio, valve timing and springs have all been revised; the crankshaft and forged TI-64A titanium con-rods are lighter and there are new, shorter ratios all the way through gearbox.

The result Honda claims is ‘a healthy mid-range performance boost, with improved throttle response.’ The peak claimed output of 215 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque remain unchanged, however both arrive 500 rpm earlier than before.

The compression ratio is up from 13.4 to 13.6:1. Also new are three-stage elliptical progressive springs for both inlet and exhaust, while the intake ports have been optimised for gas flow.

The ride-by-wire system now allows for split throttles to enhance tractability at lean on corner exit while also offering further scope of engine braking control. One throttle body control motor works the first and second throttle bodies, while the second activates those feeding cylinders three and four. BMW have used a similar system for some time.

The aluminium diamond-style frame is claimed to sport a new, more pliant character to improve steering accuracy and traction.

For 24YM internal ribbing has been removed, the thin wall area expanded and shaping optimised. A total 960g has been shaved from the frame, with a further 140g from shorter engine hanger bolts. But the main aim of the work is to adjust the rigidity balance for a more supple handling feel with razor-sharp steering accuracy; lateral stiffness is reduced 17%, with 15% less torsional stiffness.

The 2024 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP is the first production bike in the world to feature the third generation Öhlins 43mm S-EC3.0 (SV) NPX USD forks.

Using an internal spool valve structure, they are claimed to improve ride quality and turning stability through the suspension stroke. Matching the front end is an Öhlins TTX36 S-EC3.0 (SV) rear shock.

New Brembo Stylema R four-piston radial mount brake calipers are operated by Brembo master cylinder and brake lever and offer consistently high braking performance at the high temperatures generated on track.

They grip 330 mm diameter/5 mm thick diameter discs that dissipate heat efficiently. The rear brake caliper is the same Brembo unit used by the RC213V-S.

The fairing mid-section houses re-shaped, more forward-set winglets which now generate downforce ­– to reduce wheelies under acceleration and increase stability on braking and corner entry – with an aerodynamic frontal step. The new design reduces yaw moment through a corner by 10% to make high-speed turning easier.

To make steering easier a convex surface on each side of the front mudguard moves air flow away from the front wheel, smoothly directing it to the fairing sides.

Cooling air for the radiator and oil cooler is optimised by aerodynamic management of both velocity and pressure of air flowing from the tyre.

A new lower fairing design extends close to the rear tyre and now features an aerodynamic step to reduce airflow around the rear tyre which is claimed to improving handling.

To let air flow around the rider’s feet with minimum resistance the sides of the rear hugger are carefully shaped, while its upper side is cut-out to vent air that channels up from underneath either side of the swingarm, decreasing rear lift.

The fuel tank cover is set low, decreasing the frontal area with the rider prone. It’s been re-shaped to improve the rider’s knee grip and fuel capacity has been increased .4 L to 16.5 L. At a 35° angle the screen is claimed to smoothly channel airflow from the upper fairing over the rider and seat cowl.

A new riding position raises handlebars and lowers foot-pegs for increased rider freedom and control.

A full-colour TFT screen offers intuitive control of riding modes and adjustment of Power, Engine Brake, HSTC, Wheelie Control and Start Mode; all settings have been revised to match the new power delivery and gearing.

A limited edition CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Carbon Edition will also available.

2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Specifications

Engine – 1000 cc, liquid-cooled 4-stroke 16-valve DOHC Inline-4

Bore ´ Stroke (mm) 81mm x 48.5mm

Compression Ratio 13.6:1

Max. Power Output 160kW @ 14,000rpm

Max. Torque 113Nm @ 12,000rpm

Oil Capacity 4.0L

Induction – PGM-FI

Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5L

Clutch Type Wet, multiplate clutch

Manual 6-speed

Final Drive Chain

Frame – Aluminium Twin Tube composite twin spar

Dimensions (L x W x H) 2,105mm x 750mm x 1,140mm

Wheelbase 1,455mm

Caster Angle 24°7’

Trail 101.9mm

Seat Height 830mm

Ground Clearance 130mm

Kerb Weight 201kg – 200kg Carbon Edition

Front suspension – Öhlins 43mm S-EC3.0 (Spool Valve) NPX USD forks, with preload, compression and rebound adjustments, 125mm stroke.

Rear suspension – Öhlins TTX36 S-EC3.0 (Spool Valve) Pro-Link swingarm with preload, compression and rebound damping, 143mm stroke.

Rims – 17 inch x MT3.5 (F); 17 inch x MT6.0 (R)

Tyres – 120/70-ZR17 (F); 200/55-ZR17 M/C (78W) (R)

Front brakes – 330mm disc with radial-mount 4-piston Brembo Stylema R caliper

Rear brake – 220mm disc with 2-piston Brembo caliper

2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Gallery