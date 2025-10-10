2026 Honda CB1000F

Honda has unveiled the CB1000F, a new addition to its lineup that blends retro styling cues from the 1980s with contemporary engineering drawn from the CB1000 Hornet platform.

Inspired by machines like the CB750F that helped define Honda’s sporting heritage, the CB1000F combines clean, muscular lines with modern rider aids, a retuned Fireblade-derived engine, and a focus on usable performance.

The CB1000F channels the look of Honda’s early superbikes with a single round headlight, visible twin horns, and period tank graphics.

The styling follows a simple line from the tank through the seat to the tail unit, with chromed headers and an exposed inline-four engine reinforcing the classic naked aesthetic.

Available in three colour schemes: Wolf Silver Metallic with Blue Stripe, Wolf Silver Metallic with Grey Stripe, and Graphite Black, the CB1000F carries a design language that is unmistakably Honda, modernised with full LED lighting and a five-inch TFT display offering RoadSync smartphone connectivity. A Smart Key system replaces a traditional ignition.

Powering the CB1000F is a 1000cc DOHC inline-four, derived from the 2017 CBR1000RR Fireblade. For its roadster role, Honda has shifted its focus to low- and mid-range performance. The retuned engine produces 122 horsepower at 9,000rpm and 103 Nm at 8,000rpm, with revised cam timing and intake design giving it a stronger midrange and a distinct off-beat character.

A new exhaust layout and longer intake funnels create a more resonant four-cylinder note, while updated gearbox ratios deliver sharper response in the lower gears and reduced revs when cruising.

An assist/slipper clutch lightens the lever feel and smooths downshifts. Fuel economy is listed at 5.6L/100km, giving a potential range of over 280km from the 16-litre tank.

Built around the same diamond steel frame as the acclaimed CB1000 Hornet, the CB1000F uses a longer sub-frame to improve comfort for both rider and pillion.

Fully adjustable Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks and a Pro-Link rear shock are tuned for balance between comfort and precision, with preload and damping adjustability front and rear.

Braking is handled by four-piston radial-mount Nissin calipers gripping 310mm floating front discs, supported by cornering ABS governed by a six-axis IMU.

The lightweight 17-inch aluminium wheels wear 120/70ZR17 front and 180/55ZR17 rear tyres.

Kerb weight is listed at 214kg, with a 795mm seat height and 135mm of ground clearance.

The IMU also underpins a suite of electronic rider aids. Throttle By Wire provides three preset riding modes — Sport, Standard, and Rain, each combining adjustable parameters for engine power, engine braking, and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Two custom user modes allow riders to store preferred settings.

A five-inch optically bonded TFT display improves visibility in bright conditions and integrates navigation, calls, and music control via the Honda RoadSync app.

Honda will offer a range of accessory packs to tailor the CB1000F to different uses.

The Sports Pack adds a colour-matched headlight cowl, radiator guard, engine guard, and quickshifter.

The Comfort Pack introduces a taller screen, comfort seats, and fog lights.

The Travel Pack provides soft saddle bags and a tank bag for added practicality.

Individual accessories, such as heated grips, a centre stand, and an alarm system, will also be available through Honda dealers. There is no official word on when the new model will be available in Australia but we imagine it will not be any time soon.

Honda CB1000F Specifications

Engine – 1000cc, Liquid-cooled DOHC 4-stroke 16-valve 4-cylinder

Bore x Stroke (mm) – 76 mm × 55.1 mm

Compression Ratio – 11.7:1

Max. Power Output – 122 hp (91 kw)_ at 9,000 rpm

Max. Torque – 103 Nm at 8,000rpm

Max Speed – 230 km/h

Starter – Electric starter

Electric starter Induction – PGM-FI Fuel Injection

Fuel Tank Capacity – 16 L

Clutch – Wet multiple, assist slipper clutch

Gearbox – Six-speed manual transmission

Frame – Diamond frame

Dimensions – (LxWcH) 2,135 mm x 835 mm x 1,125 mm

Wheelbase – 1,455 mm

Caster Angle – 25 °

Trail – 98 mm

Seat Height – 795 mm

Ground Clearance 1- 35 mm

Kerb Weight – 214 kg

Turning radius – 2.8 m

Suspension Front – 41 mm Showa USD SFF-BP Fork 130 mm travel

Suspension Rear – Separate pressurised single-tube type cushion unit Pro Link 140mm travel

Rims – 17M/C X MT3.50 (F); 17M/C X MT5.50 (R)

Tyres – 120/70ZR17M/C (F); 180/55ZR17M/C (R)

Brakes Front – Radial mount Nissin four-piston brake caliper, 310 mm floating double disc

Brakes Rear – Nissin single-piston caliper, 240 mm single disc

Instruments – Five-inch TFT Panel Multi-information display

Headlight – LED

Taillight – LED

Connectivity – Roadsync and USB-C

Riding Modes – Standard, Rain, Sport + 2x User

Electronic Aids – Dual-channel cornering ABS, HSTC, Wheelie control, Rear lift control, ESS

Honda CB1000F Images