MotoGP 2026

Round 22 – Valencia – Sunday – MotoGP Race

Raúl Fernández produced a commanding performance to win the final Grand Prix of the 1000cc MotoGP era at Valencia, holding off a late charge from Marc Márquez as the eight-time premier-class World Champion brought his extraordinary career to a close with one final podium.

Pedro Acosta completed the podium in his final appearance for KTM, while Marco Bezzecchi finished fourth to secure championship runner-up honours ahead of Jorge Martín.

The result also delivered Aprilia its first MotoGP constructors’ championship, with Fernández leading four RS-GP26 machines home inside the top six.

There were emotional farewells throughout the paddock, none more significant than Márquez’s departure, but it was also the final MotoGP race for Jack Miller, Brad Binder, Franco Morbidelli and Álex Rins. Several other riders were saying goodbye to teams with whom they had spent significant parts of their careers.

For Miller, the sporting result was a disappointing 20th place after a tyre gamble backfired, but the Australian leaves Grand Prix racing with four MotoGP victories, 23 premier-class podiums and a new challenge awaiting him in WorldSBK.

Márquez leads his final MotoGP Grand Prix

Marc Márquez had qualified second behind Bezzecchi, who had produced an extraordinary 1m27.844 pole lap on Saturday. But it was Marc who emerged in front at the opening corner of the final Grand Prix of his career.

After a decent getaway, Márquez found enough room on the inside to take the lead into Turn 1, much to the delight of the enormous crowd gathered at Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

Fernández slotted into second on the Trackhouse Aprilia, with pole-sitter Bezzecchi third and Acosta fourth. Jorge Martín was fifth, followed by Ai Ogura.

Márquez completed the opening lap 0.449 seconds ahead of Fernández, but the Trackhouse rider was already looking particularly comfortable.

Fernández had demonstrated impressive pace throughout the weekend, including setting the second-fastest lap of Saturday’s Sprint despite crashing early and finishing at the back of the field.

That speed was immediately apparent again on Sunday.

On lap two Fernández made his move at Turn 14, taking the lead from Márquez and quickly beginning to establish an advantage.

Acosta had briefly claimed the fastest lap on the second tour with a 1m29.641, but Fernández responded on lap three with a remarkable 1m29.458, establishing a new Valencia MotoGP race lap record.

That was half a second quicker than the previous record, which Fernández himself had established in 2025.

By the end of lap three, Fernández was already 0.890 seconds clear of Márquez. Another strong lap extended that advantage to 1.274 seconds after lap four.

The Trackhouse rider was disappearing into the distance, but a fierce battle was developing for second behind him.

Márquez and Bezzecchi fight over second

Bezzecchi had been the outstanding rider on Saturday, taking pole and dominating the Sprint, but he found himself struggling to match that performance over the longer race distance.

The Italian closed on Márquez and made his move into second on lap five. However, Marc was determined not to surrender the position. He responded on the following lap, reclaiming second as the pair exchanged places and tested each other through the opening corners.

Márquez also had a substantial moment exiting Turn 14, the rear of his Ducati stepping out before he gathered it up without losing position.

Acosta was initially close enough to join the battle, but began to struggle to maintain contact as Márquez and Bezzecchi pressed on.

While the Ducati and Aprilia riders fought over second, Fernández continued to extend his advantage. By lap ten he was 2.389 seconds clear, and after 13 laps the gap was 2.481 seconds.

It was a well-controlled performance from Fernández, who had been particularly quick during the opening third of the race.

He recorded seven scorchers below 1m30 during the opening nine laps, including the race record on lap three and a succession of laps in the high 1m29s.

Once he had established his advantage, Fernández began managing his pace and tyres, rather than continuing to push at the same intensity.

The approach allowed him to preserve enough pace for the closing stages, when Márquez would eventually mount a serious challenge.

Márquez begins to reel in Fernández

By the halfway stage, Márquez had established himself in second and was finding a rhythm Bezzecchi could no longer match.

On lap 13, the Ducati rider recorded a 1m30.118, quicker than Fernández’s 1m30.364. The gap remained considerable, but Marc was beginning to make inroads.

It was not a dramatic recovery at first. The gap fluctuated around 2.4 seconds for several laps as Fernández maintained control from the front.

With seven laps remaining, Márquez was starting to make more meaningful gains. After lap 20, Fernández’s advantage was still 2.401 seconds, but the Ducati rider was now consistently quicker.

Marc took more than three tenths out of the leader on lap 21, another two tenths on lap 22 and almost half a second on lap 23.

Suddenly the gap was down to 1.368 seconds.

With four laps remaining, a fairytale farewell victory for Márquez no longer seemed completely beyond reach.

The crowd could sense it, too. After all the injuries, the comebacks, the championships and the remarkable announcement of his retirement on Friday, could Marc really finish his MotoGP career by hunting down the leader and winning one last Grand Prix?

There was still plenty of work to do.

Acosta snatches the final podium position

Behind Márquez, Acosta was mounting a charge of his own.

The KTM rider had been fourth throughout much of the race, but his pace began improving relative to Bezzecchi as the Grand Prix entered its final third.

Acosta had been managing his tyres carefully and was now able to take advantage of the difficulties Bezzecchi was experiencing with the front of his Aprilia.

With five laps remaining, Acosta made his move at Turn 6, passing Bezzecchi to take third.

It was a particularly significant moment for the Spaniard, who was competing in his final Grand Prix for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing before moving to Ducati for 2027.

Acosta had promised KTM Motorsport Director Pit Beirer that he would give the manufacturer a show in his final appearance, and he was making good on that commitment.

Bezzecchi could not respond. The Italian later admitted that he had struggled with front tyre performance almost from the beginning of the race, preventing him from reproducing Saturday’s extraordinary pace.

Acosta continued pushing and eventually crossed the line just 0.218 seconds behind Márquez, taking his eighth Grand Prix podium of 2026 and completing his KTM MotoGP career with 18 podium finishes.

One final charge from Márquez

At the front, Márquez continued to close in on Fernández.

His pace remained impressive despite the distance already covered on his tyres. On lap 24 he gained another tenth, then reduced the gap a fraction more on lap 25. That left Marc just 1.186 seconds behind the leading Aprilia with two laps remaining.

It was as close as Márquez would get.

Fernández still had enough in reserve to respond, while Marc had used much of the remaining life in his tyres during the chase. The gap increased to 1.529 seconds after lap 26 before Fernández completed his final tour in 1m31.569, with Márquez recording a 1m32.240.

Fernández crossed the line 2.200 seconds ahead to secure his second Grand Prix victory of 2026, following Silverstone, and the final victory of the 1000cc MotoGP era.

Márquez was second, claiming the 135th premier-class podium of his career in his final Grand Prix.

He later admitted that his attempt to catch Fernández had consumed too much of his remaining tyre performance, but he was delighted to have enjoyed a competitive final ride and the feeling of being able to push his Ducati right to the end.

An emotional farewell for the Márquez family

Watching those closing laps from the Gresini pit box was Álex Márquez, who couldn’t participate in his brother’s final Grand Prix.

Álex had been battling illness throughout the weekend, with a severe bronchospasm forcing him to withdraw from Sunday’s race and seek hospital treatment.

He subsequently returned to the circuit, where he watched the closing stages of Marc’s final race from the garage.

As his older brother chased Fernández towards the chequered flag, the emotion of the occasion was clearly taking hold. Quiet tears filled Álex’s eyes as he watched the final laps of a career that had shaped so much of both their lives.

Álex had been the only person in Marc’s family who knew of his retirement decision for several weeks before Friday’s announcement. Marc had confided in his brother while the championship was still undecided, and the pair had kept that knowledge between themselves.

We covered the full background to that decision, including the recurring double vision and right-arm problems that contributed to Márquez’s retirement, in our separate report from Friday’s press conference.

For Marc, second place was hardly a disappointing way to finish. He had led the opening laps, fought for position, chased down a substantial deficit and signed off with another podium.

More importantly, he had done so on his own terms.

After eight MotoGP World Championships, ten titles across all Grand Prix classes, 80 premier-class victories and countless moments that helped define an era, Marc Márquez’s career as a professional MotoGP racer had come to an end.

Aprilia secures historic constructors’ championship

Fernández’s victory was also the decisive contribution to Aprilia securing its first MotoGP constructors’ championship.

The Noale manufacturer arrived at Valencia carrying a 16-point advantage over Ducati after Bezzecchi’s Sprint victory on Saturday.

With Fernández taking the maximum 25 points and Márquez collecting 20 for Ducati, the final constructors’ standings finished 635 to 614 in Aprilia’s favour.

It completed a remarkable season for the manufacturer, which had already secured the teams’ championship at Portimão.

The Valencia race also underlined just how dominant the RS-GP26 had become.

Fernández won, Bezzecchi finished fourth, Martín fifth and Ogura sixth, putting all four Aprilias inside the top six.

Bezzecchi’s fourth place was sufficient to secure second in the riders’ championship with 419 points, just three ahead of Martín on 416.

Although Bezzecchi had hoped for a podium after his Saturday dominance, he acknowledged that the championship objectives were more important. He ended 2026 with seven Grand Prix victories, two Sprint wins and seven pole positions.

Martín completed his 200th Grand Prix across all classes with fifth place, an emotional conclusion to his time with Aprilia before moving to Yamaha in 2027.

Ogura’s sixth place secured fifth in the final riders’ championship with 325 points. It was also his final appearance with Trackhouse before joining Martín at the factory Yamaha team.

For Trackhouse, Fernández’s victory provided an equally significant conclusion to its third MotoGP season.

It was the American team’s third Grand Prix victory of 2026, following wins for Fernández at Silverstone and Ogura at Assen, and helped it secure third in the teams’ championship with 633 points, just six behind Ducati Lenovo.

The weekend also marked the departure of Team Principal Davide Brivio, who described Fernández’s win as the perfect farewell gift from the team he had helped establish among the championship’s leading operations.

Jack Miller’s MotoGP farewell ends with a tyre gamble gone wrong

For Jack Miller, there was no fairytale ending.

The Australian began his final MotoGP Grand Prix from 19th on the revised starting grid, after qualifying 20th, and ultimately finished last of the classified riders in 20th position, 58.364 seconds behind Fernández.

The result was largely dictated by a tyre decision that failed to deliver.

While almost the entire field selected Michelin’s hard front and soft rear combination, Miller and Brad Binder were the only two riders to choose the medium rear.

It was a gamble intended to provide greater durability over the 27-lap distance, particularly given the significant wear being experienced on the left side of the rear tyre throughout the weekend.

Instead, the choice left Miller struggling for performance, and the situation only deteriorated as the race progressed.

His lap charts tell the story clearly. Miller was circulating in the 1m31s during the early stages, recording his fastest lap of 1m31.418 on lap three. He briefly improved his position in the opening laps, but could not maintain the pace. By lap 13 his lap times had moved into the 1m32s. From lap 16 onwards they deteriorated further, with the Australian recording a succession of 1m33s through the closing stages. His final lap was a 1m34.498, more than three seconds slower than his early-race best.

For Miller, the emotion of the occasion was more significant than the finishing position.

Before the race, Pramac had prepared a video tribute and presented him with a signed front fairing from the special Yamaha livery originally designed for the cancelled Australian Grand Prix.

That followed another tribute earlier in the weekend, when Miller received a helmet signed by his fellow MotoGP riders, organised with help from his wife and colleagues.

Those gestures reflected the regard in which the Australian is held throughout the paddock.

Miller’s MotoGP career has included victories with Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery, while his reputation for straight talking, commitment and willingness to take on new challenges has made him one of the sport’s most recognisable personalities.

He leaves MotoGP with four premier-class Grand Prix victories and 23 podium finishes, having competed at the highest level for more than a decade.

But he is not leaving motorcycle racing.

Miller will remain with Yamaha in 2027, joining Andrea Locatelli in the factory Pata Maxus Yamaha WorldSBK squad aboard the YZF-R1.

He has signed a two-year agreement covering 2027 and 2028 and already has experience with the R1 through his participation in the Suzuka 8 Hours.

There will also be some continuity in the tyre department. As Michelin departs MotoGP, the French manufacturer will become the exclusive tyre supplier to WorldSBK in 2027, meaning Miller’s considerable experience with Michelin rubber should prove useful in his next championship.

It was a disappointing final result, but the Australian now has a fresh opportunity to add another chapter to his racing career.

Binder, Morbidelli and Rins also say goodbye

Miller was far from the only established MotoGP rider contesting his final Grand Prix.

Brad Binder finished 17th after making the same medium rear tyre gamble as Miller.

The South African admitted that it was one of the worst decisions of his MotoGP career, saying he had expected the compound to provide better durability but instead found himself struggling badly as the race progressed.

It brought an end to Binder’s long association with KTM, which began in the junior Grand Prix classes and included the 2016 Moto3 World Championship, Moto2 race victories and two MotoGP Grand Prix wins.

Binder moves to the factory BMW WorldSBK team in 2027, where he will reunite with former MotoGP team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Franco Morbidelli completed his final MotoGP race in 16th position, bringing to a close a premier-class career that included three Grand Prix victories and runner-up honours in the 2020 World Championship.

Morbidelli will also move to WorldSBK, joining the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati team alongside Iker Lecuona.

Álex Rins finished 18th in his final Grand Prix, having already announced that he would step away from motorcycle racing to pursue another opportunity outside the sport.

The Spaniard leaves the premier class with six Grand Prix victories, including the memorable 2023 Americas Grand Prix triumph with LCR Honda.

Rins admitted that his main priority on Sunday had been simply to reach the chequered flag. He enjoyed some battles with Miller and Augusto Fernández but was determined not to let a crash spoil his farewell.

Those departures were accompanied by several other significant changes across the grid.

More farewells across the MotoGP paddock

Fabio Quartararo finished 14th in his final appearance for Yamaha before moving to Honda HRC in 2027.

The 2021 World Champion admitted he had not expected to become as emotional as he did, particularly after seeing members of his crew in tears on the starting grid.

Quartararo leaves Yamaha after a lengthy association that delivered his MotoGP World Championship and some of the most significant victories of his career.

Joan Mir completed his four-year tenure with factory Honda by finishing tenth, the leading Honda rider, while Luca Marini finished 15th in his final appearance with the team.

Both riders acknowledged the difficulties Honda had faced during their time together, but also the significant development work undertaken to improve the RC213V.

Mir heads to Gresini Ducati in 2027, while Marini moves to Red Bull KTM Tech3.

Fermín Aldeguer finished seventh in his final outing for Gresini before switching to VR46 Ducati, while Fabio Di Giannantonio’s ninth place brought his time with the VR46 squad to a close ahead of his move to the factory KTM team.

Enea Bastianini took eighth in his final appearance for Tech3 and will move to Trackhouse Aprilia, while Diogo Moreira finished 12th in his last race for LCR Honda ahead of a move to the factory HRC squad.

Iker Lecuona’s final appearance as Márquez’s Ducati Lenovo team-mate ended prematurely with a crash on lap five, while Pol Espargaró completed another impressive substitute appearance for KTM Tech3 in 11th.

Further back, Johann Zarco finished 13th after serving a long-lap penalty, ahead of Quartararo, Marini, Morbidelli, Binder, Rins, Augusto Fernández and Miller.

It was a weekend of departures on a scale rarely seen in MotoGP, with established race winners leaving the category, others changing manufacturers and several teams preparing for entirely new rider combinations.

Michelin and the 1000cc era sign off

The Valencia Grand Prix also marked the end of Michelin’s eleven-season tenure as MotoGP’s exclusive tyre supplier, a partnership that began in 2016.

It was a fitting conclusion in many respects, with Fernández lowering the race lap record to 1m29.458 and setting a new benchmark for the overall Grand Prix race duration at 40m46.900.

Bezzecchi had already smashed the outright circuit record during qualifying, leaving Valencia with a new benchmark of 1m27.844.

Michelin now moves its focus to WorldSBK, where it replaces Pirelli as the championship’s exclusive tyre supplier from 2027.

For MotoGP, the change is even more substantial. The 1000cc era gives way to 850cc machinery, reduced aerodynamic freedom and a new tyre supplier, with the first official test of the new formula scheduled at Valencia on Tuesday.

The final round of 2026 therefore represented far more than the conclusion of another championship season.

Raúl Fernández claimed the final victory of the 1000cc era. Aprilia celebrated its first MotoGP constructors’ championship. Acosta left KTM with another podium. Miller, Binder, Morbidelli and Rins said goodbye to the premier class.

And Marc Márquez, the rider whose achievements and extraordinary determination have helped define modern MotoGP, completed his final Grand Prix in second place.

He had led, fought, chased and pushed to the limit one last time.

Then he crossed the line, and that was that. I will miss him racing as much as he will miss racing.

Valencia MotoGP Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Fernandez Apr 40m46.900 2 M. Marquez Duc +2.200 3 P. Acosta KTM +2.418 4 M. Bezzecchi Apr +3.660 5 J. Martin Apr +7.555 6 A. Ogura Apr +10.309 7 F. Aldeguer Duc +11.687 8 E. Bastianini KTM +16.274 9 F. Di Giannantonio Duc +18.593 10 J. Mir Hon +20.308 11 P. Espargaro KTM +23.544 12 D. Moreira Hon +24.271 13 J. Zarco Hon +24.687 14 F. Quartararo Yam +24.776 15 L. Marini Hon +28.310 16 F. Morbidelli Duc +33.048 17 B. Binder KTM +36.166 18 A. Rins Yam +42.980 19 A. Fernandez Yam +43.320 20 J. Miller Yam +58.364 Not Classified NC I. Lecuona Duc +22 Laps

2026 MotoGP Championship Standings Final

Pos. Rider Points 1 M. Marquez 459 2 M. Bezzecchi 419 3 J. Martin 416 4 P. Acosta 334 5 A. Ogura 325 6 F. Di Giannantonio 310 7 R. Fernandez 308 8 A. Marquez 208 9 F. Bagnaia 173 10 E. Bastianini 167 11 F. Aldeguer 148 12 B. Binder 129 13 L. Marini 125 14 F. Quartararo 87 15 D. Moreira 82 16 F. Morbidelli 71 17 J. Zarco 66 18 J. Mir 39 19 J. Miller 34 20 A. Rins 31 21 I. Lecuona 25 22 T. Razgatlioglu 18 23 M. Viñales 17 24 P. Espargaro 11 25 A. Fernandez 6 26 S. Chantra 3 27 T. Nakagami 3 28 J. Dixon 2

2026 Valencia MotoGP Top Speeds

Yamaha leads top speed rankings!

Pos Rider Average Top 1 Fabio QUARTARARO 334.2 343.8 2 Johann ZARCO 338.7 342 3 Luca MARINI 339.5 342 4 Diogo MOREIRA 339.7 342 5 Enea BASTIANINI 338.7 342 6 Brad BINDER 339 340.3 7 Pol ESPARGARO 337.6 340.3 8 Franco MORBIDELLI 335.1 338.7 9 Iker LECUONA 318.6 338.7 10 Joan MIR 337.9 338.7 11 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO 335.1 338.7 12 Marco BEZZECCHI 337.4 338.7 13 Ai OGURA 337.3 338.7 14 Jorge MARTIN 334.8 338.7 15 Pedro ACOSTA 334.4 337 16 Fermin ALDEGUER 334.4 337 17 Marc MARQUEZ 332.8 335.4 18 Alex RINS 331.3 333.7 19 Augusto FERNANDEZ 328.6 333.7 20 Raul FERNANDEZ 329.4 330.5 21 Jack MILLER 328.1 330.5

2026 MotoGP Constructor Championship Standings Final

Pos Constructor Points 1 Aprilia 635 2 Ducati 614 3 KTM 401 4 Honda 203 5 Yamaha 113

2026 MotoGP Teams Championship Standings Final