KTM Father’s Day Specials Gift Guide

Product News Advertorial

The current collection of KTM POWERWEAR has been upgraded and redeveloped to bring high quality and aesthetics to riders eager to complement their offroad, adventure or street motorcycles. So where better to choose the ideal gift for your Dad this Father’s Day than from the range of KTM PowerWear available at your local authorised KTM dealership.

Throw in an extraordinary -25% discount across all products featured in the KTM Father’s Day Specials Gift Guide and you have an abundance of choice when it comes to selecting Dad’s gift.

The specials gift guide boasts a wide offering: from well-designed riding garments to suit your Dad’s discipline whether it be moto, enduro, adventure or street, to technical layers and accessories such as helmets and gloves. Through KTM’s long and fruitful alliance with Italian innovators Alpinestars, at least four different types of street boots also make the roster.

A full range of eye-catching casual apparel will help complete your Dad’s orange style. Combine that with lifestyle accessories that will have the whole house fighting for ownership, from travel bags made exclusively for KTM by OGIO to racetrack chairs and pit umbrellas.

To limit the amount of jealousy that may incur from these outstanding deals for Dad, there are a few specials thrown in for the whole family – with a selection of Ladies and Kids casual clothes available at -25% off.

KTM have looked to match the new generation of KTM PowerWear with the competency and thrill of the KTM bikes that the products are designed for. This means efficient performance fabrics (lightweight, resilient, durable) and distinctive styling and graphics to help each and every item stand out from the crowd through the streets, tracks and trails.

The KTM Father’s Day Specials Gift Guide can be viewed online here , with all items featured in the catalogue -25% off until September 5th at your local authorised KTM Australia dealership.