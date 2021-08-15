2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup

Round 6 – Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring

David Alonso swept the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Austrian GP round at Red Bull Ring, taking two wins and extending his overall standings lead. In Race 1 that was a win from David Munoz and Tatchakorn Buasri, with New Zealand’s Cormac Buchanan finishing 21st.

In Race 2 Alonso won by 0.101s, ahead of Tatchakorn Buasri with Ivan Ortola a distant third, narrowly claiming the final podium position from Taiyo Furusato. Comac Buchanan had a much improved Race 2, finishing 20th, battling with a group of four riders covering 17th through 20th.

Cormac Buchanan

“It’s hard to know what to write about that. No excuses – simply struggled throughout the race [1] and then copped a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits to boot. I kept making too many mistakes in the early part of the race and the group disappeared on me. I just couldn’t find the pace I know I have. I am gutted with the performance knowing I am capable of much more. A lot to process and work out before tomorrow’s rematch. I’m determined history will not repeat.

“I leave stunning Austria and the Red Bull Ring with a smile! P20, what a difference 24 hours can make. Race two Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup was a humdinger! With my lap times a vast improvement and into the low 1.41s, I stayed in the hunt and enjoyed the intensity of a group battle for 17th overall with just a smidge separating us at the. Satisfied with that performance and it gives us plenty to build on for the final round at Motorland Aragon Circuit next month. Kudos Craig Muirhead at Camino Coaching for the debrief unjumbling my head space last night. Awesome job on the Aleix Martinez – I appreciate your efforts and am lucky to have you as my mechanic. Now it’s back to the UK to prepare for the MotoGP at Silverstone on August 29. Shout out to my Microlise Cresswell Racing team-mates COG Racing. and Kiyano Veijer for locking out the top two steps on the Honda British Talent Cup podium today. Let’s go for the trifecta! Reading the support here after a tough day was massive and it’s awesome to know you’re all backing me on this crazy journey.”

Qualifying

Barcelona’s Alex Millan found form and grabbed pole position for the second weekend in Spielberg. The 16-year-old hit the front early in Qualifying and kept getting quicker on the KTM.

David Muñoz was second fastest, boosting his Cup hopes as the 15-year-old Spaniard’s arch rival in the points standings, David Alonso, will start from the second row after a frustrating Qualifying even though he was quick through Free Practice.

Mugello debut winner Taiyo Furusato, the 16-year-old Japanese, completes the front row, making good use of more track time in Austria. Cormac Buchanan meanwhile qualified 21st on the seventh row.

Race 1

David Alonso, the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup leader, put in a perfect performance to take victory over arch rival David Muñoz and Tatchakorn Buasri. The 15-year-old Colombian replicated his very cool and classy Race 2 victory from the previous weekend at Spielberg, winning by 3.8 seconds.

It had been an incredible early battle with a huge pack of KTMs chasing across the Austrian countryside. Alonso settled himself in and then put the pressure on. Once he got away, the chasing pack could do nothing and for the last handful of laps it came down to a five rider chase group with Muñoz and Buasri swapping places with Taiyo Furusato, Dani Holgado and Matteo Bertelle.

On the penultimate lap Holgado bumped Furusato wide leaving Buasri and Muñoz to get away. The Spanish 15-year-old was more controlled and took second ahead of the 20-year-old Thai.

David Alonso

“It is so good to get another win. I am surprised because in the second weekend all riders got faster and we knew it was going to be hard. In the first laps, like the other race, I warmed things up, made sure the tyres were good. Then I tried a little bit harder. The first laps I ran alone were not so good but the pace was good so 4 of us got away. I was putting in a lot of effort, I kept pushing and there were some mistakes from the riders behind. That let me go by one second and from that it was much easier. I pushed every lap and was trying to be faster and I managed it. I’m super happy because the feeling with the bike and the pace was incredible. Starting the second weekend like this is very positive. Tomorrow will be even harder so we are prepared.”

David Muñoz

“The race was very good, it was again a very fast race. My feeling with the bike is very good, better than last weekend. Alonso was very fast today. Tomorrow is another day, a new opportunity. It is very difficult for me, I know that finishing behind Alonso is not good enough, I have to change that, I am only half happy, I have to find something more. This was a step forward from last weekend, I need to find another step tomorrow.”

Tatchakorn Buasri

“For me it was a very difficult race, I made a lot of mistakes, first lap to last lap. I made a mistake with maybe 6 laps left then I stayed in position. Then I pushed again and got up to 2nd but made a mistake on the last lap in that fight and finished 3rd but I am so happy. I am happy to be battling at the front but I need to stop making mistakes, tomorrow I want to try to win, I will push again.”

Race 2

A third race win in a row for David Alonso gives the Colombian 15-year-old a strong claim to the 2021 Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup. Right on his tail all the way to the Spielberg finish line was Tatchakorn Buasri, the 20-year-old Thai, with Spanish 17-year-old Ivan Ortolá leading the chasing pack.

It was a fabulous 13 KTM lead battle for most of the race and Alonso could not break away as he had done in the Austrian GP Race 1 on Saturday. Arch rival David Muñoz was particularly determined to hold on but then so nearly crashed and his big save gave Alonso and Buasri breathing room.

David Muñoz, the 15-year-old Spaniard, finally crossed the line 6th and is now 38 points adrift with two races and 50 points still to be claimed at Motorland Aragon.

David Alonso

“It was a great weekend since Free Practice, yesterday a good race. Today we know that it was going to be hard but well, from the first lap I was in the group and then I tried to push, but it was not possible. I was happy with my pace but the other riders were competitive in this race and I had some more laps in the group, fighting. Some riders were on the limit, a bit aggressive but I managed well. Then I had another opportunity, and I pushed harder. Finally I could do it and only Tatchakorn Buasri was behind me. That was perfect because in 4 races here we win 3, it is incredible for the championship, for my confidence. Most important is that each lap I do with this bike I enjoy a lot, I have a super, super good feeling and I am ready for Aragon.”

Tatchakorn Buasri

“The Red Bull Ring is a second home for me. I am so happy with the race today, it was a little bit difficult because I made a mistake in turn one in the beginning of the race and went back to position 9. Then I was pushing, pushing, passing, passing, then I could follow Alonso. On the last lap I wanted to overtake but you know, he is very fast. Still, today I am so happy. I will keep trying to win, to concentrate, more training, keep trying.”

Iván Ortolá

“This weekend was amazing, in the first race I suffered a lot in the group, I pushed a lot. I looked at the race last night and saw what I could do, what I could improve. This podium for me, it tastes like a victory, because of yesterday’s race. Thanks to everyone who supports me.”

David Muñoz

“The race today was very fast, for me with the bike it was difficult. A big moment near the end, it was almost a disaster, right on the limit.”

Red Bull Rookies Results