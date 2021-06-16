Argon Moto gear arrives in Australia

Argon Moto has arrived in Australia with a range with focussing on protection and value, without sacrificing style. Headlining the new Argon range is the brand’s flagship jacket, the leather Descent, alongside the Recoil jacket, available in both perforated and non perforated forms, and for those after something a bit more retro, there’s the Realm jacket with a standalone removable inner jacket.

Argon Descent Jacket – $499.95 RRP

The Argon flagship leather jacket, the Descent is built for speed with the brand’s ‘Advanced Technology Fit’ which ensures comfort without hindering movement and performance. This is done by using stretch fabric through the key movement areas across the arms, chest and torso.

Protection is priority being a sporty jacket with external carbon shoulder cups, internal CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder armour and inclusion of a back protector (CE 2 optional). There’s also a 100 per cent waterproof “Dry Pouch” for valuables, removable quilted vest and neoprene cuffs and collar to ensure a comfortable fit.

The outer is genuine cow hide for great tear and abrasion resistance, while reflective piping boosts visibility, and comes in perforated and non-perforated versions, with more limited colour options on the latter. High quality YKK zippers ensure long lasting use and reliable zipping. The Argon Descent jacket is available for $499.95 RRP and also comes in a non-perforated version Stealth, or Black/Red version.

Argon Descent jacket highlights

Made from genuine tear resistant cow hide

Neoprene at collar & cuff

Argon 100% waterproof “Dry Pouch” pocket

Removable quilted vest liner with mobile phone pocket

100% polyester mesh lining with mobile phone pocket

YKK connection zipper for attachment

Reflective piping for better visibility at night

Back protector included

Optional CE level 2 back protector available

CE level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors

Argon Recoil Jackets – $439.95 RRP

The Recoil perforated jacket is the answer to warmer weather, as well as being available in a traditional non-perforated version for those in cooler climates, with both leather jackets featuring high quality genuine cowhide leather for high levels of abrasion resistance.

There’s CE Level 2 protection both the elbows and shoulders and a high impact back protector, alongside quilted removable liner, mobile phone pocket and a classic roll-stitched pattern across the shoulders. Zips are by YKK and there’s also Neoprene at the collars and cuffs for comfort and a good fit.

The perforated version runs the perforations across the chest and inside the arms, increasing airflow significantly where it’ll benefit you most. Both variants of the Argon Recoil jacket are available for $439.95 RRP, you’ve just got to pick whether you want the perforated version or not!

Argon Recoil jacket highlights

Genuine cowhide leather

Neoprene at collar & cuff for extra comfort

Removable quilted vest liner with mobile phone pocket

Argon 100% waterproof “Dry Pouch” pocket

YKK connection zipper for attachment

Back protector included (Optional CE level 2 back protector available)

CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors

Argon Realm Jacket – $469.95 RRP

If you’re looking for a versatile leather jacket, with a bit of a retro theme, look no further than the Argon Realm jacket, incorporating a removable hooded jacket which can be worn standalone, making leaving the leather outer on the bike or at home easy when you don’t need the extra layer.

The Realm is a two-piece jacket with genuine goat-hide outer shell with back protector, CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour and four closable vents. The inner is a soft-shell hooded jacket that not only keeps you warm on the cooler rides, but also provides a sleek off-bike option.

There’s also a mesh liner to boost breathability and getting the jacket on and off, or the inner jacket in, with room for a mobile phone. The Argon Realm jacket is available for $469.95 RRP.

Argon Realm jacket highlights

Made from genuine tear resistant goat hide

Two front air intake vents and two back exhaust vents

Removable hooded jacket

Soft Shell Fabric

Lining with Mobile Phone Pocket goat hide

Back protector included (Optional CE level 2 back protector available)

CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors

For more information check out the Argon website at www.argonmoto.com. To check out the full Argon catalogue click here.