Argon Moto gear arrives in Australia
Argon Moto has arrived in Australia with a range with focussing on protection and value, without sacrificing style. Headlining the new Argon range is the brand’s flagship jacket, the leather Descent, alongside the Recoil jacket, available in both perforated and non perforated forms, and for those after something a bit more retro, there’s the Realm jacket with a standalone removable inner jacket.
Argon Descent Jacket – $499.95 RRP
The Argon flagship leather jacket, the Descent is built for speed with the brand’s ‘Advanced Technology Fit’ which ensures comfort without hindering movement and performance. This is done by using stretch fabric through the key movement areas across the arms, chest and torso.
Protection is priority being a sporty jacket with external carbon shoulder cups, internal CE Level 2 elbow and shoulder armour and inclusion of a back protector (CE 2 optional). There’s also a 100 per cent waterproof “Dry Pouch” for valuables, removable quilted vest and neoprene cuffs and collar to ensure a comfortable fit.
The outer is genuine cow hide for great tear and abrasion resistance, while reflective piping boosts visibility, and comes in perforated and non-perforated versions, with more limited colour options on the latter. High quality YKK zippers ensure long lasting use and reliable zipping. The Argon Descent jacket is available for $499.95 RRP and also comes in a non-perforated version Stealth, or Black/Red version.
Argon Descent jacket highlights
- Made from genuine tear resistant cow hide
- Neoprene at collar & cuff
- Argon 100% waterproof “Dry Pouch” pocket
- Removable quilted vest liner with mobile phone pocket
- 100% polyester mesh lining with mobile phone pocket
- YKK connection zipper for attachment
- Reflective piping for better visibility at night
- Back protector included
- Optional CE level 2 back protector available
- CE level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors
Argon Recoil Jackets – $439.95 RRP
The Recoil perforated jacket is the answer to warmer weather, as well as being available in a traditional non-perforated version for those in cooler climates, with both leather jackets featuring high quality genuine cowhide leather for high levels of abrasion resistance.
There’s CE Level 2 protection both the elbows and shoulders and a high impact back protector, alongside quilted removable liner, mobile phone pocket and a classic roll-stitched pattern across the shoulders. Zips are by YKK and there’s also Neoprene at the collars and cuffs for comfort and a good fit.
The perforated version runs the perforations across the chest and inside the arms, increasing airflow significantly where it’ll benefit you most. Both variants of the Argon Recoil jacket are available for $439.95 RRP, you’ve just got to pick whether you want the perforated version or not!
Argon Recoil jacket highlights
- Genuine cowhide leather
- Neoprene at collar & cuff for extra comfort
- Removable quilted vest liner with mobile phone pocket
- Argon 100% waterproof “Dry Pouch” pocket
- YKK connection zipper for attachment
- Back protector included (Optional CE level 2 back protector available)
- CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors
Argon Realm Jacket – $469.95 RRP
If you’re looking for a versatile leather jacket, with a bit of a retro theme, look no further than the Argon Realm jacket, incorporating a removable hooded jacket which can be worn standalone, making leaving the leather outer on the bike or at home easy when you don’t need the extra layer.
The Realm is a two-piece jacket with genuine goat-hide outer shell with back protector, CE Level 2 shoulder and elbow armour and four closable vents. The inner is a soft-shell hooded jacket that not only keeps you warm on the cooler rides, but also provides a sleek off-bike option.
There’s also a mesh liner to boost breathability and getting the jacket on and off, or the inner jacket in, with room for a mobile phone. The Argon Realm jacket is available for $469.95 RRP.
Argon Realm jacket highlights
- Made from genuine tear resistant goat hide
- Two front air intake vents and two back exhaust vents
- Removable hooded jacket
- Soft Shell Fabric
- Lining with Mobile Phone Pocket goat hide
- Back protector included (Optional CE level 2 back protector available)
- CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors
For more information check out the Argon website at www.argonmoto.com. To check out the full Argon catalogue click here.