2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round One – Appin

The 2023 season of the Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) will kick into action this weekend, with Rounds One and Two help at Appin on the Flat Track layout and TT Layout respectively. Round One taking place Saturday, followed up by Round Two on Sunday.

Racing for a share of over $30,000 in cash and prizes, leading brands, manufacturers, and distributors have joined forces to bring back the AFTN and reward Australia’s most talented flat track racers across a full season.

With cash, prizes and points on the line both in qualifying, each of the six rounds, and for series champions and place-getters, the AFTN is set to reward top racers in every category, with $10,000 in cash and prizes to a single Pro 450 rider alone if they were to dominate the series.

Bunda Fine Jewels has once again crafted a prestigious AFTN Pro 450 Championship gold and diamond ring valued at over $5000, the very same ring that can be found on the finger of 2022 AFTN Champion, Michael Kirkness.

The AFTN is set to showcase Australia’s best, fastest and fittest flat track racers, with a projected 70 laps per round per class across 24 races and six qualifying sessions allowing riders to build results through a true season of racing.

Gates open from 8am, with bikes on track from 9am this Saturday and Sunday, Brian Road, Appin. For more details head to the official Australian Flat Track Nationals website: AFTN.com.au

2023 Aussie Flat Track Nationals Calendar