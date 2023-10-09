Australian Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 Q1-Q2-Q3

January 1 through September 30, 2023

A total of 68,572 motorcycles and Off Highway Vehicles (OHV) were sold from January–September 2023, marking a decrease of 2.3 per cent compared with the same period in 2022.

This is a significant improvement on the half-year figures, which had seen sales down 5.9 per cent, and points to sales coming back in the past three months across all segments of the market.

Yamaha is currently leading the sales figures ahead of Honda, Kawasaki and KTM.

Road motorcycles made up 37.7 per cent of total sales with 25,952. This is a decrease of 1.1 per cent on 2022 figures.

Off road motorcycles made up 39.6 per cent of total sales with 27,212 units, a decrease of 5.9 per cent on 2022 figures. The largest contraction of any category.

Scooters accounted for 6.4 per cent of total sales, with a sales result of 4413. This represents an increase of 9 per cent on 2022 figures.

The OHV market is pretty much level pegging with the three-quarter year figures from 2022, selling 11,175 units on FCAI data, representing 16.2 per cent of the total market.

FCAI Motorcycle Sales Figures

2023 First Half

January 1 through September 30, 2023

YTD Total Sales 2023 First 3/4 – 68,752 (2023 First 3/4 was 70,382) -2.3 per cent

YTD Total Road Sales 2023 First 3/4– 25,952 (2022 First 3/4 was 26,245) -1.1 per cent

YTD Total Off-Road Sales 2023 First 3/4 – 27,212 (2022 First 3/4 was 28,923) -5.9 per cent

YTD Total Scooter Sales 2023 First 3/4 – 4413 (2022 First 3/4 was 4049) +9.0 per cent

YTD Total OHV/ATV/SSV Sales 2023 First 3/4 – 11,175 (2022 First 3/4 was 11,165) +0.1 per cent

Industry Comment

“Although Scooters are a small portion of the overall market, it was important to note the significant increase in sales compared with 2022,” according to FCAI Chief Executive Tony Weber. “This is a turn round from the results we were seeing during the first six months. The economic environment continues to impact sales of motorcycles and scooters as people deal with cost-of-living pressures and rising interest rates. However, motorcycles and scooters continue to be a viable option for personal transport, often ideal for short journeys along with reducing traffic congestion.”

This is not the full picture

Unfortunately these are the only figures we now receive from the official sales audit. Historically we would be able to see brand by brand and model by model performances, but the FCAI aligned brands now hold their cards close to their chest and refuse to release detailed data which is why of late you have not seen the regular detailed motorcycle sales figures analysis by model segment and model that we generally brought to you each quarter on MCNews.com.au. New Zealand have a transparent mechanism with public reporting of registration data on a monthly basis but here it has all gone a bit secret squirrel.

It should be noted that some brands are not represented in the official audit figures in relation to motorcycle sales. Their reticence to release their figures to the audit body and be part of the FCAI seems to be the catalyst for the FCAI brands now releasing only very limited data, seemingly to not reveal any market intelligence to the brands not aligned with the FCAI.

Brands under the Urban Moto Imports group such as Royal Enfield, Benelli, MV Agusta, Segway and Rieju are not included in the FCAI audit.

Likewise, the likes of CFMOTO, Kymco, Sherco and Landboss that come under the stewardship of Mojo Motorcycles, are not included in the sales figures as these companies are not members of the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries.

With the quoted 45,085 total sales in the Australian market not including sales from those brands the real figure is quite likely in excess of 85,000 as these newer brands take more market share as time marches on.