Bering 2023 Summer Range arrives

The all-new 2023 summer collection from Bering is here just in time for the change of season, and is designed to keep you shielded, comfortable and stylish on your next motorcycling adventure.

2023 Bering Summer Range Catalogue

Check out some of the 2023 Bering summer range below:

Bering Nelson Jacket

(Men’s, Women’s, King sizes)

Designed for riding in summer, the Nelson, Nelson King Size and Lady Nelson are practical and protective jacket options.

The Nelson also runs a Fibretech 600D outer shell with hard mesh for great breathability, ALHPA CE shoulder and elbow protectors, with room for a back protector.

The Nelson jacket is also a regular fit, with an inside pocket and two exterior pockets. There’s also cuff fastenings, hip adjustment and a reflective element for visibility.

Bering Stream Denim

Protective motorcycling denim jeans are a staple in any rider’s wardrobe, and the Stream pant has all the comfort and safety you need on your ride.

The Stream pant run a stretch Denim outer, with Dupont Kevlar, and there’s adjustable CE knee armour from ALPHA.

The cut of the Stream pant is straight fit, with four external pockets, as you’d see on a traditional jean, and there’s a fixed polycotton liner. A reflective element also boosts visibility.

Bering Astro Jacket

The C.E approved ASTRO jacket is made from soft and resistant synthetic fabric, and 3-in-1 technology so that you can adapt to both the heat of the day and the coolness of the night.

That’s a Fibretech 600D outer shell with hard mesh for great breathability, removable liner, and a classic membrane. OMEGA provide the CE shoulder and elbow protectors, and there’s space for a back protector.

Style is a regular cut fit, double main zip, and jacket to trouser zip. There’s two inside pockets, three outside and a wallet pocket. For a good fit is cuff fastenings, hip adjusters and an adjustable press stud collar, and collar extension. Double front zips are also run.

Bering Rift Glove

To avoid tensing up on the handlebars and retain great control of your motorcycle during the summer season, nothing beats the protective features and feel you’ll get from the Rift glove.

The Rift glove is a goat leather outer with Lycra, and there’s knuckle protection, reinforcement on the palm, and lateral reinforcements. There’s also articulation gussets, cuff fastening, grips and a sensor system, with the glove lined by polyester.

Bering Zander Jacket – New Colours

The popular Bering Zandar jacket is back and in more colours in 2023, ensuring even more options for this rider favourite, now in Black, Brown or Grey.

The Zander jacket is one of the first in Bering’s collection to be made from recycled textile polyester, by supplier Repreve, who transform recycled plastic bottles into high-performance textile materials, making for a great option for those environmentally minded.

There’s a Serica outer shell and waterproof membrane, with 90 g removable thermal lining. Protection is OMEGA CE protectors in the elbows – adjustable, and shoulders.

Cut is ‘body fit’ according to Bering, and there’s a generous four outer pockets, plus forearm pocket, and two interior pockets. There’s zipped cuff fastening at the ribbed cuffs, anti-beat system in the sleeves, a high collar with ribbing, and hip adjustment.

Bering Fletcher EVO Glove

Designed with Sensor System for ease of use of your smartphone, you can ride protected with the Fletcher EVO glove, with a choice of three colour options – Black, Black/Red and Black/White, in a great value, light summer glove.

The outer shell is Spandex, Neoprene and Amara, with knuckle protection and palm reinforcements boosting protection.

Joining the sensor system is cuff fastenings for a secure fit, with a short cuff. There’s articulation gusseting for comfort and flexibility. An interior lining is polyester.

