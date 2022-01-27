Ducati Unica to produce one-off customer requested machines

Ducati have just launched Ducati Unica, a new customisation program designed to allow Ducatisti to build their own exclusive and unique custom motorcycle, based upon Ducati or Scrambler models.

With Ducati Unica, the Centro Stile Ducati opens its doors, allowing riders to collaborate directly with designers and technicians to create a motorcycle that will be unique.

Ducatisti who join the program will be able to enter the Ducati Centro Stile atelier in person, describe their desires to the designers and follow, during periodical visits, the progress of their motorcycles.

With the support of the professionals of the Ducati Unica team, the customisation process will be outlined, defining every detail, such as the use of special materials, dedicated finishes, special colours and Ducati Performance accessories. All in compliance with the style criteria that identify a Ducati.

Each stage of the creation of the bike will be documented, from the first sketches to the delivery ceremony.

Andrea Ferraresi – Centro Stile Ducati Director

“Design is a distinctive element of our creations. We wanted to give Ducatisti the chance to identify themselves even more with their own bike, making it a direct expression of each person’s individual style. Therefore, we created Ducati Unica, an exclusive program that testifies to the excellence of Made in Italy of which Ducati is a representative in the world. An exciting and unforgettable experience of customization to be experienced directly within our Centro Stile. The moment in which Ducatisti finally see their bike is very exciting for us at the Centro Stile and a source of great pride.”

Each Ducati Unica is delivered to its owner accompanied by a certificate of uniqueness, which attests its originality and guarantees its non-replicability.

The Ducati Unica project can only accept an extremely limited number of requests each year , and only those considered to be in line with the values of the brand will be taken on.

Ducati dealers can be contacted, to obtain the information necessary to request access to the program, which is extended worldwide and applicable to the Ducati and Scrambler Ducati range.