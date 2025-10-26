AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025
Round Three – Cronulla, NSW
SX1
Dean Wilson scored the holeshot and sprinted away from the field to dominate the opening SX1 contest of the night under lights at Cronulla’s Shark Stadium on Saturday night. Phil Nicoletti was his closest pursuer early on, ahead of Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Dylan Walsh.
A mistake by Nicoletti a couple of laps in saw Luke Clout get the better of him, but Wilson was already gone, the Scot’s lead out to five-seconds after only a couple of laps. From there, Wilson just managed his lead to take maximum points ahead of Clout.
Mitchell Harrison worked his way forward to claim the final step on the rostrum ahead of Frenchman Cedric Soubeyras. Nicoletti took fifth ahead of Walsh and Mellross. Tanti’s early promise, which saw him as high as fourth, ended in disappointment five laps in when he came together in flight with Nicoletti and went down hard.
Dylan Walsh scored the holeshot in the second bout ahead of Dean Wilson, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti, Hayden Mellross and Phil Nicoletti. Wilson, Clout and Tanti overhauled Walsh on lap two before the KTM man then made a mistake that saw him lose another couple of positions, with Cedric Soubeyras moving up to fourth and Mitchell Harrison into fifth.
Dean Wilson again controlled the race from thereon.
A medical flag incident late in the race saw Wilson have to roll some sections. The flagging had looked somewhat suboptimal all night, and this led to some controversy after the race. Wilson was awarded the win only to have it taken away for jumping under yellow flag conditions, which resulted in a five-position penalty. Only for that penalty to then be overturned on appeal after Honda presented video evidence that the flags were, in fact, not being displayed when and where Wilson made the jump.
Likewise, Luke Clout took second, then was declared the winner, only to be demoted to second again when Wilson was reinstated.
Aaron Tanti rounded out the race two podium ahead of Cedric Soubeyras and Hayden Mellross.
SX2
Kawasaki’s Kaleb Barham was the early leader in the opening SX2 final of the night ahead of Alex Larwood, but it was Larwood who went down a few turns into the race after trying to line up a pass on Barham, and that saw him shuffled from second to outside the top ten. Jayce Cosford had gone down earlier at turn one.
Ryder Kingsford chased down Barham over the opening two laps and took the lead. Barham then went end over end in the rhythm section and out of the race. Lux Turner inherited that second place, and Thomas Wood moved into third. That was how they finished, Kingsford the clear winner to get one over the American as Turner came home second for a Yamaha 1-2, well clear of Honda’s Thomas Wood.
Ryder Kingsford scored the holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Cole Thompson, Lux Turner and Wilson Todd, while Alex Larwood and Kaleb Barham were outside the top ten early on.
Turner wasted little time in taking second place from Thompson before setting about cutting into Kingsford’s two-second lead. A mistake from Kingsford opened the door, and the American needed no second invite, sweeping through to the lead before then pulling away over the final two laps to take a clear eight-second victory in what was another Yamaha 1-2, this time ahead of Penrite Empire Kawasaki’s Cole Thompson.
Turner and Kingsford both ended the night with 47 points, while Thomas Wood completed the round podium.
Turner will take a 26-point lead over Kingsford into the penultimate round in Melbourne late next month.
SX3
Honda’s Kayd Kingsford took the holeshot ahead of WBR Yamaha’s Ryder Malinoski, but the American soon got the better of the young Australian. Kingsford kept him honest, though, sneaking back ahead with four laps to run, but looking around rather than ahead cost him again, the American slipping past and then jumping into the whoops to establish an edge that he carried all the way to the flag, despite both riders making their own share of mistakes in the final laps.
The battle then continued after the flag as they shaped up for a blue only to be separated by their team crews, the American repeatedly accusing the Australian of unsportsmanlike conduct.
Second place on the night, though, was still enough for Kingsford to extend his lead in the championship over Jet Alsop to 18 points as Malinoski draws level with Jack Deveson for third place on the points table.
KTM 85cc Futures
Tyson Williams broke away early in the eight-lap 85 cc final on his Newcastle Powersports KTM to an almost three-second lead by the end of the opening lap.
The Yamaha Junior Race Team pairing of Deegan Fort and Blake Bohannon moved up to second and third after finding their groove, and then chased down Williams.
With five laps to run, Bohannon put a move on Williams that ended with Williams on the deck. Deegan Fort, Luis Cannon and Connor Feather demoted Williams to fifth before the early race leader was back up to speed.
Bohannon then sprinted away from the field, a small mistake halfway through saw Fort reel him in again, before Bohannon then started stringing it together again to pull away from his fellow Yamaha Junior Racing Team rider and continue his perfect scoring run across the opening three rounds.
Luis Cannon rounded out the podium on his SFC Racing KTM ahead of Connor Feather, Jaggar Townley and Tyson Williams.
Nate Perrett took only six points from his 15th-place finish in Cronulla, but his pair of second-place finishes in the opening two rounds still sees him retain second place in the championship.
Australian Supercross Results
Round Three – Cronulla
SX1 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|Time/Gap
|
1
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
4m37.388
|
2
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+1.766
|
3
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
+2.501
|
4
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+10.528
|
5
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+12.802
|
6
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+15.890
|
7
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+38.301
|
8
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+40.096
|
9
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+55.440
SX1 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
4m34.966
|
2
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+1.099
|
3
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+12.044
|
4
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+14.159
|
5
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+15.582
|
6
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+36.272
|
7
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+36.765
|
8
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+40.355
|
9
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
+51.706
|
DNF
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
–
SX1 LCQ
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
3m19.645
|
2
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+5.556
|
3
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+7.363
|
4
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
+10.113
|
5
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+11.980
|
6
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+21.596
|
DNF
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
–
SX1 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
7m58.012
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+7.847
|
3
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+9.972
|
4
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+10.347
|
5
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+14.214
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+17.209
|
7
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+19.310
|
8
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
+29.165
|
9
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+46.500
|
10
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+48.414
|
11
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
+53.210
|
12
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+54.378
|
13
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+2 Laps
SX1 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
8m09.122
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
+4.825
|
3
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
+7.129
|
4
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
+13.578
|
5
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
+19.685
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
+33.770
|
7
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
+47.220
|
8
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
+49.574
|
9
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
+52.829
|
10
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
+1m01.640
|
11
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
12
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
13
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
14
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
–
|
DNF
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
–
SX1 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
F1
|
F2
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
25
|
25
|
50
|
2
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
22
|
22
|
44
|
3
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
18
|
18
|
36
|
4
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
20
|
14
|
34
|
5
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
15
|
15
|
30
|
7
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
16
|
11
|
27
|
8
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
4
|
20
|
24
|
9
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
11
|
13
|
24
|
10
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
12
|
12
|
24
|
11
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
9
|
10
|
19
|
12
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
8
|
9
|
17
|
13
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
7
|
8
|
15
|
14
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
13
|
–
|
13
|
15
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
5
|
7
|
12
|
16
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
6
|
6
|
12
|
17
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
10
|
–
|
10
|
18
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
3
|
5
|
8
SX1 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Wilson
|
Hon
|
150
|
2
|
C. Soubeyras
|
Hon
|
120
|
3
|
H. Mellross
|
KTM
|
99
|
4
|
L. Clout
|
Kaw
|
96
|
5
|
M. Harrison
|
Yam
|
94
|
6
|
D. Walsh
|
KTM
|
89
|
7
|
A. Tanti
|
Yam
|
85
|
8
|
P. Nicoletti
|
Yam
|
81
|
9
|
L. Zielinski
|
Yam
|
72
|
10
|
L. Jackson
|
Hon
|
62
|
11
|
J. Campbell
|
KTM
|
57
|
12
|
D. Wood
|
Hon
|
46
|
13
|
C. O’Loan
|
Yam
|
42
|
14
|
B. West
|
Kaw
|
40
|
15
|
D. Wills
|
Hus
|
35
|
16
|
J. Cigliano
|
Kaw
|
34
|
17
|
R. Marshall
|
Yam
|
32
|
18
|
J. Bishop
|
Yam
|
26
|
19
|
M. Norris
|
Yam
|
12
|
20
|
E. Wiese
|
Kaw
|
12
|
21
|
S. Jackson
|
Tri
|
8
SX2 Heat One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
3m47.996
|
2
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+1.435
|
3
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+1.795
|
4
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
+6.568
|
5
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+7.831
|
6
|
J. Cannon
|
Yam
|
+10.979
|
7
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+12.177
|
8
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+22.343
|
9
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+30.089
|
10
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+49.456
SX2 Heat Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
3m46.374
|
2
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+1.097
|
3
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+1.418
|
4
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+7.493
|
5
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+8.833
|
6
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+10.125
|
7
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+20.711
|
8
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+22.140
|
9
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+41.129
|
10
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
+1 Lap
|
11
|
R. Kohlenberg
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
SX2 LCQ
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
3m10.428
|
2
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+0.635
|
3
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+9.535
|
4
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+10.900
|
5
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+17.821
|
6
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+25.954
|
7
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
+26.819
|
8
|
Z. Mackintosh
|
Kaw
|
+29.731
|
9
|
R. Kohlenberg
|
Yam
|
+31.994
SX2 Race One
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
6m18.105
|
2
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
+3.470
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+14.005
|
4
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+20.965
|
5
|
J. Cannon
|
Yam
|
+22.222
|
6
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+23.654
|
7
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+24.595
|
8
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+26.563
|
9
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+26.949
|
10
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+29.835
|
11
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+32.412
|
12
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+36.666
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+43.537
|
14
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+49.821
|
15
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+2 Laps
|
DNF
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
–
SX2 Race Two
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
6m22.735
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
+8.153
|
3
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
+9.057
|
4
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
+10.904
|
5
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
+12.630
|
6
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
+16.445
|
7
|
J. Cannon
|
Yam
|
+17.273
|
8
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
+17.823
|
9
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
+24.632
|
10
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
+34.797
|
11
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
+41.474
|
12
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
+42.007
|
13
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
+49.181
|
14
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
15
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
+1 Lap
|
16
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
+1 Lap
|
17
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
|
DNF
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
–
SX2 Round Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
F1
|
F2
|
Total
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
22
|
25
|
47
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
25
|
22
|
47
|
3
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
20
|
15
|
35
|
4
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
11
|
20
|
31
|
5
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
14
|
16
|
30
|
6
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
16
|
14
|
30
|
7
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
15
|
12
|
27
|
8
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
7
|
18
|
25
|
9
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
12
|
13
|
25
|
10
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
13
|
11
|
24
|
11
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
18
|
6
|
24
|
12
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
9
|
10
|
19
|
13
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
10
|
9
|
19
|
14
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
8
|
8
|
16
|
15
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
6
|
7
|
13
|
16
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
5
|
5
|
10
|
17
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
4
|
4
|
8
SX2 Championship Points
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Total
|
1
|
L. Turner
|
Yam
|
137
|
2
|
R. Kingsford
|
Yam
|
111
|
3
|
A. Larwood
|
Hon
|
103
|
4
|
T. Wood
|
Hon
|
89
|
5
|
J. Cosford
|
Yam
|
84
|
6
|
W. Todd
|
Hon
|
83
|
7
|
J. Cannon
|
Kaw
|
79
|
8
|
R. Budd
|
Kaw
|
78
|
9
|
S. Burchell
|
Yam
|
68
|
10
|
K. Barham
|
Kaw
|
64
|
11
|
S. McElrath
|
Hon
|
63
|
12
|
M. O’Bree
|
KTM
|
48
|
13
|
J. Constantinou
|
Yam
|
47
|
14
|
T. Olander
|
Hus
|
47
|
15
|
N. Ferguson
|
KTM
|
36
|
16
|
C. Thompson
|
Kaw
|
31
|
17
|
B. Dennis
|
KTM
|
24
|
18
|
R. Taylor
|
Hus
|
18
|
19
|
J. Byrne
|
Hus
|
15
|
20
|
C. Adams
|
Tri
|
14
|
21
|
B. Steel
|
Yam
|
13
|
22
|
R. Lehrer
|
KTM
|
12
|
23
|
S. Larsen
|
Yam
|
9
|
24
|
R. Clements
|
KTM
|
8
SX3 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
R. Malinoski
|
Yam
|
8m27.532
|
2
|
K. Kingsford
|
Hon
|
+0.924
|
3
|
R. Burgess
|
KTM
|
+15.300
|
4
|
J. Alsop
|
Hon
|
+15.628
|
5
|
J. Deveson
|
Hus
|
+18.669
|
6
|
J. West
|
Yam
|
+21.804
|
7
|
K. Woods
|
Yam
|
+25.886
|
8
|
D. Rose
|
Hus
|
+27.407
|
9
|
H. Downie
|
Yam
|
+29.412
|
10
|
K. Hantis
|
Yam
|
+33.876
|
11
|
F. Manson
|
Yam
|
+33.971
|
12
|
J. Fuller
|
KTM
|
+34.296
|
13
|
L. Allen
|
Yam
|
+47.854
|
14
|
M. Compton
|
Hon
|
+50.702
|
15
|
R. Rossiter
|
Yam
|
+55.644
|
16
|
F. Taylor
|
Yam
|
+1m01.291
|
17
|
A. Boyd
|
Gas
|
+1 Lap
|
18
|
J. Burton
|
Hon
|
+1 Lap
85 Final
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
B. Bohannon
|
Yam
|
7m14.218
|
2
|
D. Fort
|
Yam
|
+3.390
|
3
|
L. Cannon
|
KTM
|
+5.546
|
4
|
C. Feather
|
Hus
|
+13.843
|
5
|
J. Townley
|
Yam
|
+14.135
|
6
|
T. Williams
|
KTM
|
+18.078
|
7
|
Z. Kruik
|
KTM
|
+20.498
|
8
|
O. Birkitt
|
KTM
|
+37.245
|
9
|
E. Wolfe
|
Hus
|
+39.098
|
10
|
M. Harris
|
Hus
|
+40.122
|
11
|
J. Birch
|
Yam
|
+44.088
|
12
|
O. Rex
|
Hus
|
+47.668
|
13
|
D. Smart
|
Gas
|
+49.848
|
14
|
D. Gromball
|
KTM
|
+50.374
|
15
|
N. Perrett
|
KTM
|
+51.114
|
16
|
C. Thomas
|
KTM
|
+51.798
|
17
|
L. Carafa
|
Hus
|
+1m01.669
|
18
|
J. Kent
|
KTM
|
+1 Lap
2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule
Round 1: October 11, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD Round 2: October 12, Kayo Stadium, Redcliffe, QLD Round 3: October 25, Sharks Stadium, Cronulla, NSW
- Round 4: November 22, Melbourne, VIC (AUSX Open at Marvel Stadium)
- Round 5: November 28–30, Adelaide Street Circuit, SA