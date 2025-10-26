AUSX Boost Mobile Supercross 2025

Round Three – Cronulla, NSW

SX1

Dean Wilson scored the holeshot and sprinted away from the field to dominate the opening SX1 contest of the night under lights at Cronulla’s Shark Stadium on Saturday night. Phil Nicoletti was his closest pursuer early on, ahead of Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti and Dylan Walsh.

A mistake by Nicoletti a couple of laps in saw Luke Clout get the better of him, but Wilson was already gone, the Scot’s lead out to five-seconds after only a couple of laps. From there, Wilson just managed his lead to take maximum points ahead of Clout.

Mitchell Harrison worked his way forward to claim the final step on the rostrum ahead of Frenchman Cedric Soubeyras. Nicoletti took fifth ahead of Walsh and Mellross. Tanti’s early promise, which saw him as high as fourth, ended in disappointment five laps in when he came together in flight with Nicoletti and went down hard.

Dylan Walsh scored the holeshot in the second bout ahead of Dean Wilson, Luke Clout, Aaron Tanti, Hayden Mellross and Phil Nicoletti. Wilson, Clout and Tanti overhauled Walsh on lap two before the KTM man then made a mistake that saw him lose another couple of positions, with Cedric Soubeyras moving up to fourth and Mitchell Harrison into fifth.

Dean Wilson again controlled the race from thereon.

A medical flag incident late in the race saw Wilson have to roll some sections. The flagging had looked somewhat suboptimal all night, and this led to some controversy after the race. Wilson was awarded the win only to have it taken away for jumping under yellow flag conditions, which resulted in a five-position penalty. Only for that penalty to then be overturned on appeal after Honda presented video evidence that the flags were, in fact, not being displayed when and where Wilson made the jump.

Likewise, Luke Clout took second, then was declared the winner, only to be demoted to second again when Wilson was reinstated.

Aaron Tanti rounded out the race two podium ahead of Cedric Soubeyras and Hayden Mellross.

SX2

Kawasaki’s Kaleb Barham was the early leader in the opening SX2 final of the night ahead of Alex Larwood, but it was Larwood who went down a few turns into the race after trying to line up a pass on Barham, and that saw him shuffled from second to outside the top ten. Jayce Cosford had gone down earlier at turn one.

Ryder Kingsford chased down Barham over the opening two laps and took the lead. Barham then went end over end in the rhythm section and out of the race. Lux Turner inherited that second place, and Thomas Wood moved into third. That was how they finished, Kingsford the clear winner to get one over the American as Turner came home second for a Yamaha 1-2, well clear of Honda’s Thomas Wood.

Ryder Kingsford scored the holeshot in the final bout of the night ahead of Cole Thompson, Lux Turner and Wilson Todd, while Alex Larwood and Kaleb Barham were outside the top ten early on.

Turner wasted little time in taking second place from Thompson before setting about cutting into Kingsford’s two-second lead. A mistake from Kingsford opened the door, and the American needed no second invite, sweeping through to the lead before then pulling away over the final two laps to take a clear eight-second victory in what was another Yamaha 1-2, this time ahead of Penrite Empire Kawasaki’s Cole Thompson.

Turner and Kingsford both ended the night with 47 points, while Thomas Wood completed the round podium.

Turner will take a 26-point lead over Kingsford into the penultimate round in Melbourne late next month.

SX3

Honda’s Kayd Kingsford took the holeshot ahead of WBR Yamaha’s Ryder Malinoski, but the American soon got the better of the young Australian. Kingsford kept him honest, though, sneaking back ahead with four laps to run, but looking around rather than ahead cost him again, the American slipping past and then jumping into the whoops to establish an edge that he carried all the way to the flag, despite both riders making their own share of mistakes in the final laps.

The battle then continued after the flag as they shaped up for a blue only to be separated by their team crews, the American repeatedly accusing the Australian of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Second place on the night, though, was still enough for Kingsford to extend his lead in the championship over Jet Alsop to 18 points as Malinoski draws level with Jack Deveson for third place on the points table.

KTM 85cc Futures

Tyson Williams broke away early in the eight-lap 85 cc final on his Newcastle Powersports KTM to an almost three-second lead by the end of the opening lap.

The Yamaha Junior Race Team pairing of Deegan Fort and Blake Bohannon moved up to second and third after finding their groove, and then chased down Williams.

With five laps to run, Bohannon put a move on Williams that ended with Williams on the deck. Deegan Fort, Luis Cannon and Connor Feather demoted Williams to fifth before the early race leader was back up to speed.

Bohannon then sprinted away from the field, a small mistake halfway through saw Fort reel him in again, before Bohannon then started stringing it together again to pull away from his fellow Yamaha Junior Racing Team rider and continue his perfect scoring run across the opening three rounds.

Luis Cannon rounded out the podium on his SFC Racing KTM ahead of Connor Feather, Jaggar Townley and Tyson Williams.

Nate Perrett took only six points from his 15th-place finish in Cronulla, but his pair of second-place finishes in the opening two rounds still sees him retain second place in the championship.

Australian Supercross Results

Round Three – Cronulla

SX1 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 C. Soubeyras Hon 4m37.388 2 H. Mellross KTM +1.766 3 D. Wilson Hon +2.501 4 P. Nicoletti Yam +10.528 5 D. Walsh KTM +12.802 6 D. Wood Hon +15.890 7 J. Cigliano Kaw +38.301 8 E. Wiese Kaw +40.096 9 S. Jackson Tri +55.440

SX1 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Clout Kaw 4m34.966 2 A. Tanti Yam +1.099 3 M. Harrison Yam +12.044 4 L. Jackson Hon +14.159 5 L. Zielinski Yam +15.582 6 J. Campbell KTM +36.272 7 J. Bishop Yam +36.765 8 C. O’Loan Yam +40.355 9 M. Norris Yam +51.706 DNF B. West Kaw –

SX1 LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Bishop Yam 3m19.645 2 J. Cigliano Kaw +5.556 3 E. Wiese Kaw +7.363 4 M. Norris Yam +10.113 5 S. Jackson Tri +11.980 6 C. O’Loan Yam +21.596 DNF B. West Kaw –

SX1 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 7m58.012 2 L. Clout Kaw +7.847 3 M. Harrison Yam +9.972 4 C. Soubeyras Hon +10.347 5 P. Nicoletti Yam +14.214 6 D. Walsh KTM +17.209 7 H. Mellross KTM +19.310 8 L. Zielinski Yam +29.165 9 L. Jackson Hon +46.500 10 J. Campbell KTM +48.414 11 D. Wood Hon +53.210 12 C. O’Loan Yam +54.378 13 J. Bishop Yam +1 Lap 14 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 15 E. Wiese Kaw +1 Lap 16 M. Norris Yam +1 Lap 17 A. Tanti Yam +1 Lap 18 S. Jackson Tri +2 Laps

SX1 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 D. Wilson Hon 8m09.122 2 L. Clout Kaw +4.825 3 A. Tanti Yam +7.129 4 C. Soubeyras Hon +13.578 5 H. Mellross KTM +19.685 6 D. Walsh KTM +33.770 7 M. Harrison Yam +47.220 8 J. Campbell KTM +49.574 9 L. Jackson Hon +52.829 10 P. Nicoletti Yam +1m01.640 11 C. O’Loan Yam +1 Lap 12 J. Bishop Yam +1 Lap 13 J. Cigliano Kaw +1 Lap 14 M. Norris Yam +1 Lap 15 E. Wiese Kaw +1 Lap 16 S. Jackson Tri +1 Lap DNF L. Zielinski Yam – DNF D. Wood Hon –

SX1 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 25 25 50 2 L. Clout Kaw 22 22 44 3 C. Soubeyras Hon 18 18 36 4 M. Harrison Yam 20 14 34 5 H. Mellross KTM 14 16 30 6 D. Walsh KTM 15 15 30 7 P. Nicoletti Yam 16 11 27 8 A. Tanti Yam 4 20 24 9 J. Campbell KTM 11 13 24 10 L. Jackson Hon 12 12 24 11 C. O’Loan Yam 9 10 19 12 J. Bishop Yam 8 9 17 13 J. Cigliano Kaw 7 8 15 14 L. Zielinski Yam 13 – 13 15 M. Norris Yam 5 7 12 16 E. Wiese Kaw 6 6 12 17 D. Wood Hon 10 – 10 18 S. Jackson Tri 3 5 8

SX1 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Points 1 D. Wilson Hon 150 2 C. Soubeyras Hon 120 3 H. Mellross KTM 99 4 L. Clout Kaw 96 5 M. Harrison Yam 94 6 D. Walsh KTM 89 7 A. Tanti Yam 85 8 P. Nicoletti Yam 81 9 L. Zielinski Yam 72 10 L. Jackson Hon 62 11 J. Campbell KTM 57 12 D. Wood Hon 46 13 C. O’Loan Yam 42 14 B. West Kaw 40 15 D. Wills Hus 35 16 J. Cigliano Kaw 34 17 R. Marshall Yam 32 18 J. Bishop Yam 26 19 M. Norris Yam 12 20 E. Wiese Kaw 12 21 S. Jackson Tri 8

SX2 Heat One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Larwood Hon 3m47.996 2 C. Thompson Kaw +1.435 3 W. Todd Hon +1.795 4 K. Barham Kaw +6.568 5 S. Burchell Yam +7.831 6 J. Cannon Yam +10.979 7 J. Constantinou Yam +12.177 8 B. Steel Yam +22.343 9 R. Lehrer KTM +30.089 10 R. Clements KTM +49.456

SX2 Heat Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner Yam 3m46.374 2 J. Cosford Yam +1.097 3 R. Kingsford Yam +1.418 4 T. Wood Hon +7.493 5 R. Budd Kaw +8.833 6 B. Dennis KTM +10.125 7 T. Olander Hus +20.711 8 M. O’Bree KTM +22.140 9 C. Adams Tri +41.129 10 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +1 Lap 11 R. Kohlenberg Yam +1 Lap

SX2 LCQ

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Constantinou Yam 3m10.428 2 T. Olander Hus +0.635 3 M. O’Bree KTM +9.535 4 B. Steel Yam +10.900 5 C. Adams Tri +17.821 6 R. Clements KTM +25.954 7 R. Lehrer KTM +26.819 8 Z. Mackintosh Kaw +29.731 9 R. Kohlenberg Yam +31.994

SX2 Race One

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Kingsford Yam 6m18.105 2 L. Turner Yam +3.470 3 T. Wood Hon +14.005 4 S. Burchell Yam +20.965 5 J. Cannon Yam +22.222 6 R. Budd Kaw +23.654 7 J. Cosford Yam +24.595 8 B. Dennis KTM +26.563 9 A. Larwood Hon +26.949 10 C. Thompson Kaw +29.835 11 J. Constantinou Yam +32.412 12 T. Olander Hus +36.666 13 M. O’Bree KTM +43.537 14 W. Todd Hon +49.821 15 B. Steel Yam +1 Lap 16 C. Adams Tri +1 Lap 17 R. Clements KTM +2 Laps DNF K. Barham Kaw –

SX2 Race Two

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 L. Turner Yam 6m22.735 2 R. Kingsford Yam +8.153 3 C. Thompson Kaw +9.057 4 W. Todd Hon +10.904 5 J. Cosford Yam +12.630 6 T. Wood Hon +16.445 7 J. Cannon Yam +17.273 8 A. Larwood Hon +17.823 9 R. Budd Kaw +24.632 10 B. Dennis KTM +34.797 11 T. Olander Hus +41.474 12 J. Constantinou Yam +42.007 13 M. O’Bree KTM +49.181 14 B. Steel Yam +1 Lap 15 S. Burchell Yam +1 Lap 16 C. Adams Tri +1 Lap 17 R. Clements KTM +1 Lap DNF K. Barham Kaw –

SX2 Round Results

Pos Rider Bike F1 F2 Total 1 L. Turner Yam 22 25 47 2 R. Kingsford Yam 25 22 47 3 T. Wood Hon 20 15 35 4 C. Thompson Kaw 11 20 31 5 J. Cosford Yam 14 16 30 6 J. Cannon Kaw 16 14 30 7 R. Budd Kaw 15 12 27 8 W. Todd Hon 7 18 25 9 A. Larwood Hon 12 13 25 10 B. Dennis KTM 13 11 24 11 S. Burchell Yam 18 6 24 12 T. Olander Hus 9 10 19 13 J. Constantinou Yam 10 9 19 14 M. O’Bree KTM 8 8 16 15 B. Steel Yam 6 7 13 16 C. Adams Tri 5 5 10 17 R. Clements KTM 4 4 8

SX2 Championship Points

Pos Rider Bike Total 1 L. Turner Yam 137 2 R. Kingsford Yam 111 3 A. Larwood Hon 103 4 T. Wood Hon 89 5 J. Cosford Yam 84 6 W. Todd Hon 83 7 J. Cannon Kaw 79 8 R. Budd Kaw 78 9 S. Burchell Yam 68 10 K. Barham Kaw 64 11 S. McElrath Hon 63 12 M. O’Bree KTM 48 13 J. Constantinou Yam 47 14 T. Olander Hus 47 15 N. Ferguson KTM 36 16 C. Thompson Kaw 31 17 B. Dennis KTM 24 18 R. Taylor Hus 18 19 J. Byrne Hus 15 20 C. Adams Tri 14 21 B. Steel Yam 13 22 R. Lehrer KTM 12 23 S. Larsen Yam 9 24 R. Clements KTM 8

SX3 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 R. Malinoski Yam 8m27.532 2 K. Kingsford Hon +0.924 3 R. Burgess KTM +15.300 4 J. Alsop Hon +15.628 5 J. Deveson Hus +18.669 6 J. West Yam +21.804 7 K. Woods Yam +25.886 8 D. Rose Hus +27.407 9 H. Downie Yam +29.412 10 K. Hantis Yam +33.876 11 F. Manson Yam +33.971 12 J. Fuller KTM +34.296 13 L. Allen Yam +47.854 14 M. Compton Hon +50.702 15 R. Rossiter Yam +55.644 16 F. Taylor Yam +1m01.291 17 A. Boyd Gas +1 Lap 18 J. Burton Hon +1 Lap

85 Final

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 B. Bohannon Yam 7m14.218 2 D. Fort Yam +3.390 3 L. Cannon KTM +5.546 4 C. Feather Hus +13.843 5 J. Townley Yam +14.135 6 T. Williams KTM +18.078 7 Z. Kruik KTM +20.498 8 O. Birkitt KTM +37.245 9 E. Wolfe Hus +39.098 10 M. Harris Hus +40.122 11 J. Birch Yam +44.088 12 O. Rex Hus +47.668 13 D. Smart Gas +49.848 14 D. Gromball KTM +50.374 15 N. Perrett KTM +51.114 16 C. Thomas KTM +51.798 17 L. Carafa Hus +1m01.669 18 J. Kent KTM +1 Lap

2025 Australian Supercross Championship schedule