MotoGP 2025
Round 20 – Sepang – Moto2
Jake Dixon stormed to victory on Sunday at Sepang in a delayed, restarted and then red-flagged affair in Malaysia.
The race got underway much later than the original schedule, after an earlier incident on the Moto3 sighting lap resulted in a lengthy delay. With the scene set for a 17-lap battle, it was Dani Holgado on pole who bolted into turn one first, with Albert Arenas and Dixon slotting in behind. As the grid streamed through the opening few corners, eyes were on title rivals Manuel Gonzalez and Diogo Moreira, who both had to recover from seventh and 16th place grid slots.
At the front, it was Alonso who was making moves, passing Dixon for third into turn nine before the red flag was thrown due to a final corner highside for Joe Roberts, who crashed out unhurt but whose machine was left in a precarious position.
With only one full racing lap completed, the restarted race would take place from original grid positions and at a reduced length of 11 laps as the sun began to set at 1650 local time.
With Holgado on pole again, it was rinse and repeat for the Spanish rider, who secured the holeshot into turn one. This time, though, Dixon pushed through to second, getting ahead of Arenas, who had a hard-charging Gonzalez for company, extracting everything from his Street Triple 765cc engine.
A fiery battle ensued between Dixon and Arenas, who exchanged places through the middle part of the lap. The British rider was eager to remain ahead, diving to the inside at Turn 13, forcing Arenas and an innocent Gonzalez wide onto the back straight.
With second secured, his sights were set on runaway leader Holgado, who opened a comfortable lead on the opening lap. With his target ahead, Dixon gradually reduced the gap, eventually catching and then passing the Aspar rider on lap three with a neat overtake at turn four.
Further back, Moreira began working his way forward. A strong opening lap for the Brazilian saw him climb up to tenth before muscling his way through the field to put himself on the rear wheel of his rival, Gonzalez. But, with mounting pressure, disaster struck the Spaniard at the final corner as he slid out of contention and handed the series lead to Moreira in the process.
With Dixon edging away, the battle for the final podium places ignited, as a fading Holgado slipped behind teammate Alonso on lap eight before relinquishing the final podium place to Baltus in the closing stages.
Dixon took the chequered flag 2.035 seconds clear of Alonso and Baltus, with Holgado taking fourth ahead of new series leader Moreira.
Jake Dixon – P1
“First and foremost I want to wish the boys in Moto3 a speedy recovery because that was a horrible crash to see. But that race is dedicated to my grandad. That was so, so good. I’m so happy. I’ve been waiting since the early part of the season to come back to winning ways. People might hate me for saying this, but I cleaned up in that one! Also, a big shout out to the MotoGP physios here because I’ve had quite bad nerve pain in my right arm and a tingling sensation. There are so many people behind this result today, including my wife, daughter and all the team. It’s been a massive team effort. It’s not easy to get results like this today, but I’m happy to be one of the best at doing it.”
Arenas crossed the line in sixth with Barcelona podium finisher David Muñoz seventh and Alex Escrig in eighth place, his best result since seventh in Argentina.
Harrison Voight used his second wildcard opportunity to gain more experience on the QJMotor Frinsai MSI bike but missed out on the points after taking the chequered flag in 26th position.
The weekend ended in disappointment for Australian Moto2 Grand Prix winner Senna Agius. After a difficult Friday and starting in 23rd place, the Australian had to retire from the 20th race of the season on lap six due to engine failure, a bitter setback after his magnificent victory at Phillip Island the week before.
Senna Agius – DNF
“Not a good race for us today, even though I got off to a decent start. I settled in the pack, but I didn’t have a good feeling for the bike. Nevertheless, I worked my way forward and was on track to score some points. Unfortunately, I the engine broke later going into turn one. I don’t know exactly what happened, but I lost power along the straight. We came here with some positive results, so we need keep our head down and learn from this weekend. I wish both Moto3 riders all the best and hope they get back on their feet quickly.”
Manu Gonzalez relinquished the World Championship lead for the first time this season after crashing out on the penultimate lap from what looked likely to be a fifth-place finish.
Manuel Gonzalez – DNF
“To be honest, I’m still searching for words to describe this race. I pushed hard right from the beginning and felt very comfortable with the new tyres. We have actually improved a lot in this area. But then, when I overtook Baltus with five laps to go, the front closed in turn one, and from then on, I had big problems with the front in every corner and tried to avoid crashing. Nevertheless, I gave it my all to stay close to Baltus because the pace wasn’t so bad. In doing so, we caught up with Holgado. So, I tried to fight my way through in the final laps. But because I was struggling with the front, I ended up crashing. Still, I’m satisfied because I gave it my all from the first lap onwards. We have to look at it that way and keep working for Portimao and Valencia. That will be important, and I’m also looking forward to riding at these tracks, which I really like. Of course, we will give 100 percent on the last two race weekends and we have to approach things with the same attitude as in Thailand. As I said, Portimao is one of my favourite tracks, and it’s also the track where I rode this bike for the first time with this team, and even back then, it were fantastic few days. So, we’ll try to recapture that feeling. But also in Valencia, another home race, we’ll try to enjoy the weekend as much as we can. At this point, I would also like to wish Noah and Jose Antonio a speedy recovery. I sincerely hope that both of them will come through this relatively unscathed.”
The Triumph-powered Moto2 World Championship returns to Europe for the penultimate round of the season at Portimão, taking place across the 7-9 November before coming to its conclusion in Valencia a week later.
With 50 points still up for grabs across the two final rounds, Diogo Moreira now leads Gonzalez by nine points. Barry Baltus is a further 26 points behind. The Sepang victory for Jake Dixon moved the Brit up to fourth on the points table.
Sepang Moto2 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
J. Dixon
|
Bos
|
23m05.269
|
2
|
D. Alonso
|
Kal
|
+2.035
|
3
|
B. Baltus
|
Kal
|
+2.745
|
4
|
D. Holgado
|
Kal
|
+4.358
|
5
|
D. Moreira
|
Kal
|
+5.672
|
6
|
A. Arenas
|
Kal
|
+6.699
|
7
|
D. Muñoz
|
Kal
|
+7.699
|
8
|
A. Escrig
|
For
|
+7.704
|
9
|
C. Veijer
|
Kal
|
+10.070
|
10
|
T. Arbolino
|
Bos
|
+11.726
|
11
|
C. Vietti
|
Bos
|
+12.823
|
12
|
I. Guevara
|
Bos
|
+13.512
|
13
|
I. Ortola
|
Bos
|
+14.548
|
14
|
A. Lopez
|
Bos
|
+14.817
|
15
|
A. Canet
|
Kal
|
+14.973
|
16
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kal
|
+15.052
|
17
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kal
|
+16.448
|
18
|
A. Huertas
|
Kal
|
+16.618
|
19
|
J. Navarro
|
For
|
+22.708
|
20
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kal
|
+23.091
|
21
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kal
|
+23.862
|
22
|
M. Aji
|
Kal
|
+24.069
|
23
|
H. Azman
|
Kal
|
+38.792
|
24
|
A. Anuar
|
Kal
|
+38.945
|
25
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kal
|
+43.705
|
26
|
H. Voight
|
Bos
|
+45.177
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
S. Agius
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
F. Salac
|
Bos
|
DNF
|
DNS
|
J. Roberts
|
Kal
|
DNF
|
DNS
|
D. Binder
|
Kal
|
DNF
Sepang Moto2 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
I. Guevara
|
Bos
|
275.6
|
277.6
|
2
|
I. Ortola
|
Bos
|
275.2
|
276.9
|
3
|
D. Moreira
|
Kal
|
272.0
|
274.8
|
4
|
C. Vietti
|
Bos
|
273.7
|
274.8
|
5
|
A. Lopez
|
Bos
|
272.6
|
274.8
|
6
|
C. Veijer
|
Kal
|
273.3
|
274.8
|
7
|
T. Arbolino
|
Bos
|
273.0
|
274.1
|
8
|
D. Muñoz
|
Kal
|
271.8
|
274.1
|
9
|
A. Canet
|
Kal
|
272.2
|
274.1
|
10
|
Y. Kunii
|
Kal
|
272.2
|
274.1
|
11
|
F. Salac
|
Bos
|
258.4
|
273.4
|
12
|
A. Huertas
|
Kal
|
272.0
|
273.4
|
13
|
J. Navarro
|
For
|
268.8
|
272.7
|
14
|
M. Gonzalez
|
Kal
|
271.6
|
272.7
|
15
|
M. Aji
|
Kal
|
271.4
|
272.7
|
16
|
D. Alonso
|
Kal
|
270.6
|
272.7
|
17
|
S. Agius
|
Kal
|
262.7
|
272.7
|
18
|
M. Ramirez
|
Kal
|
271.7
|
272.0
|
19
|
A. Sasaki
|
Kal
|
270.8
|
272.0
|
20
|
B. Baltus
|
Kal
|
268.1
|
271.3
|
21
|
A. Arenas
|
Kal
|
269.6
|
271.3
|
22
|
H. Azman
|
Kal
|
269.3
|
270.6
|
23
|
A. Escrig
|
For
|
269.1
|
270.0
|
24
|
D. Holgado
|
Kal
|
269.7
|
270.0
|
25
|
H. Voight
|
Bos
|
268.7
|
269.3
|
26
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
Kal
|
268.3
|
269.3
|
27
|
A. Anuar
|
Kal
|
264.8
|
267.9
|
28
|
J. Dixon
|
Bos
|
266.5
|
267.3
Moto2 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
D. Moreira
|
256
|
2
|
M. Gonzalez
|
247
|
3
|
B. Baltus
|
221
|
4
|
J. Dixon
|
215
|
5
|
A. Canet
|
213
|
6
|
D. Holgado
|
179
|
7
|
C. Vietti
|
146
|
8
|
D. Alonso
|
137
|
9
|
A. Arenas
|
137
|
10
|
S. Agius
|
133
|
11
|
I. Guevara
|
103
|
12
|
D. Öncü
|
100
|
13
|
J. Roberts
|
97
|
14
|
M. Ramirez
|
96
|
15
|
F. Salac
|
82
|
16
|
A. Lopez
|
78
|
17
|
I. Ortola
|
70
|
18
|
T. Arbolino
|
69
|
19
|
C. Veijer
|
64
|
20
|
D. Muñoz
|
32
|
21
|
A. Huertas
|
27
|
22
|
A. Sasaki
|
24
|
23
|
D. Binder
|
19
|
24
|
Z. Vd Goorbergh
|
19
|
25
|
A. Escrig
|
18
|
26
|
M. Aji
|
8
|
27
|
O. Gutierrez
|
4
|
28
|
S. Garcia
|
3
|
29
|
J. Navarro
|
3
|
30
|
Y. Kunii
|
0
|
31
|
E. Fernandez
|
0
|
32
|
U. Orradre
|
0
|
33
|
N. Atiratphuvapat
|
0
|
34
|
T. Hada
|
0
|
35
|
A. Ferrandez
|
0
|
36
|
M. Pasini
|
0
|
37
|
H. Azman
|
0
|
38
|
A. Anuar
|
0
|
39
|
H. Voight
|
0
|
40
|
A. Surra
|
0
Sepang Moto3 Race Report
A disastrous situation unfolded on the warm-up lap prior to the start of the Moto3 race when Jose Antonio Rueda cannoned into the back of Noah Dettwiler. The impact was sickening due to the massive speed differential: Dettwiler seemed to have a mechanical problem and was riding slowly, sticking to the side of the track. In contrast, Rueda had his chin on the tank at full pelt to get the temperature into his tyres. Rueda saw Dettwiler only at the last second before impact, and it was the 20-year-old Swiss rider who came off second best. Dettwiler remains in critical condition as his family travels to Malaysia to be with him. This situation left a dark cloud over race day at Sepang.
There was a lengthy delay as officials waited for the medical helicopters to return and be ready on station before the race program could recommence.
Grabbing the holeshot for the shortened ten-lap race was Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), who led the way throughout the opening lap whilst polesitter David Almansa (Leopard Racing) was just ahead of a fast-starting Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team).
By the end of Lap 3, Almansa had briefly retaken the lead, but soon enough, the #72 of Furusato battled back to P1. By half distance, Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) had worked his way into P2, getting ahead of Quiles at Turn 4 on Lap 5 before the Spaniard retaliated at Turn 9. Fernandez had also surged into contention from the fourth row of the grid and picked Pini’s pocket, the #94 now fourth. Fernandez was now in P2 whilst at Turn 2 on Lap 6, Quiles had the most remarkable front-end slide but somehow kept it upright.
It was a Honda 1-2-3 at the front with Furusato’s lead hovering at around a second, ahead of Fernandez and Almansa, although the second of the Leopard Racing Hondas was shuffled back to fifth by a hard-charging Pini and Piqueras, although the #22 responded at Turn 9 to retake fourth. Pini had likewise elevated himself into second and all the fighting of the remaining podium positions gave Furusato a one second lead with three laps to go. Almansa lost the front at the final corner on Lap 8 but managed to stay on track, dropping him down to P6 and out of the podium battle and instead behind Quiles. A lap later and Turn 15 spelt the end of Pini’s Grand Prix, the Italian out of podium battle in an attempt to pass Fernandez.
Onto the final lap and with Furusato clearing off into the distance, the fight was for second, but at Turn 9, it soon settled as Fernandez had a huge slide, handing it to Piqueras. Across the line for his first Grand Prix victory, Furusato was unstoppable to bag Honda’s first win of 2025.
Piqueras clinched second whilst Fernandez came home third ahead of teammate Almansa, with three Hondas in the top four. Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) came through to complete the top five, ahead of Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo).
Quiles came home seventh and with that was crowned Rookie of the Year ahead of Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) who came up from 15th for his first top ten since his P7 at Assen.
In ninth place, Brian Uriarte (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) who was forced off-track by Quiles on the final lap at Turn 7 whilst Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) clinched P10.
It was a difficult weekend for the Australian entrants. Jacob Roulstone crashed during practice on Friday and was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend with a hand fracture.
Joel Kelso had been held up on his fastest lap during qualifying, which saw him start from 11th place on the grid. Kelso ultimately finished in 12th place.
Elsewhere, home wildcard Hakim Danish (AEON CREDIT SIC Racing MSI) set the fastest lap but retired with a technical issue. Young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan was the other non-finisher.
Sepang Moto3 Results
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Time/Gap
|
1
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
22m03.888
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
+2.259
|
3
|
A. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
+2.625
|
4
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
+4.167
|
5
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
+4.338
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
+4.429
|
7
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
+4.496
|
8
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
+4.678
|
9
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
+4.729
|
10
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
+6.309
|
11
|
L. Lunetta
|
Hon
|
+6.633
|
12
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
+6.960
|
13
|
M. Morelli
|
Hon
|
+8.065
|
14
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
+8.238
|
15
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
+11.612
|
16
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
+11.807
|
17
|
J. Esteban
|
KTM
|
+19.512
|
18
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
+19.592
|
19
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
+19.890
|
20
|
M. Bertelle
|
KTM
|
+19.891
|
21
|
T. Buasri
|
Hon
|
+20.048
|
22
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
+20.262
|Not Classified
|
DNF
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
DNF
|
DNF
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
DNF
Sepang Moto3 Top Speeds
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Bike
|
Average
|
Top
|
1
|
L. Lunetta
|
Hon
|
232.1
|
235.2
|
2
|
A. Fernandez
|
Hon
|
232.7
|
234.7
|
3
|
R. Yamanaka
|
KTM
|
232.7
|
233.7
|
4
|
V. Perrone
|
KTM
|
232.6
|
233.7
|
5
|
B. Uriarte
|
KTM
|
231.1
|
233.2
|
6
|
J. Kelso
|
KTM
|
231.8
|
233.2
|
7
|
G. Pini
|
KTM
|
229.8
|
233.2
|
8
|
A. Piqueras
|
KTM
|
230.8
|
232.7
|
9
|
A. Carpe
|
KTM
|
230.4
|
232.7
|
10
|
H. Danish
|
KTM
|
223.3
|
232.2
|
11
|
M. Quiles
|
KTM
|
231.1
|
232.2
|
12
|
J. Esteban
|
KTM
|
229.7
|
232.2
|
13
|
M. Bertelle
|
KTM
|
230.0
|
231.7
|
14
|
D. Almansa
|
Hon
|
230.3
|
231.7
|
15
|
S. Nepa
|
Hon
|
231.1
|
231.7
|
16
|
E. O’Shea
|
Hon
|
229.4
|
231.2
|
17
|
S. Ogden
|
KTM
|
229.8
|
231.2
|
18
|
M. Morelli
|
Hon
|
228.1
|
231.2
|
19
|
T. Buasri
|
Hon
|
228.4
|
230.2
|
20
|
N. Carraro
|
Hon
|
229.3
|
229.7
|
21
|
R. Rossi
|
Hon
|
228.5
|
229.7
|
22
|
R. Moodley
|
KTM
|
227.1
|
229.2
|
23
|
C. Buchanan
|
KTM
|
–
|
228.8
|
24
|
T. Furusato
|
Hon
|
225.1
|
228.3
Moto3 Championship Standings
|
Pos
|
Rider
|
Points
|
1
|
J. Rueda
|
365
|
2
|
A. Piqueras
|
251
|
3
|
M. Quiles
|
237
|
4
|
D. Muñoz
|
197
|
5
|
J. Kelso
|
183
|
6
|
A. Carpe
|
183
|
7
|
A. Fernandez
|
163
|
8
|
T. Furusato
|
140
|
9
|
R. Yamanaka
|
134
|
10
|
V. Perrone
|
127
|
11
|
D. Almansa
|
123
|
12
|
L. Lunetta
|
109
|
13
|
G. Pini
|
97
|
14
|
D. Foggia
|
94
|
15
|
J. Roulstone
|
61
|
16
|
M. Bertelle
|
55
|
17
|
S. Ogden
|
53
|
18
|
S. Nepa
|
46
|
19
|
C. Buchanan
|
32
|
20
|
N. Carraro
|
29
|
21
|
R. Rossi
|
24
|
22
|
M. Uriarte
|
22
|
23
|
J. Esteban
|
20
|
24
|
R. Moodley
|
14
|
25
|
A. Cruces
|
13
|
26
|
M. Morelli
|
8
|
27
|
V. Perez
|
7
|
28
|
B. Uriarte
|
7
2025 MotoGP Calendar
|GP
|Date
|Location
|21
|Nov-09
|Portuguese GP, Portimao
|22
|Nov-16
|Valencia GP, Valencia