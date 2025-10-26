MotoGP 2025

Round 20 – Sepang – Moto2

Jake Dixon stormed to victory on Sunday at Sepang in a delayed, restarted and then red-flagged affair in Malaysia.

The race got underway much later than the original schedule, after an earlier incident on the Moto3 sighting lap resulted in a lengthy delay. With the scene set for a 17-lap battle, it was Dani Holgado on pole who bolted into turn one first, with Albert Arenas and Dixon slotting in behind. As the grid streamed through the opening few corners, eyes were on title rivals Manuel Gonzalez and Diogo Moreira, who both had to recover from seventh and 16th place grid slots.

At the front, it was Alonso who was making moves, passing Dixon for third into turn nine before the red flag was thrown due to a final corner highside for Joe Roberts, who crashed out unhurt but whose machine was left in a precarious position.

With only one full racing lap completed, the restarted race would take place from original grid positions and at a reduced length of 11 laps as the sun began to set at 1650 local time.

With Holgado on pole again, it was rinse and repeat for the Spanish rider, who secured the holeshot into turn one. This time, though, Dixon pushed through to second, getting ahead of Arenas, who had a hard-charging Gonzalez for company, extracting everything from his Street Triple 765cc engine.

A fiery battle ensued between Dixon and Arenas, who exchanged places through the middle part of the lap. The British rider was eager to remain ahead, diving to the inside at Turn 13, forcing Arenas and an innocent Gonzalez wide onto the back straight.

With second secured, his sights were set on runaway leader Holgado, who opened a comfortable lead on the opening lap. With his target ahead, Dixon gradually reduced the gap, eventually catching and then passing the Aspar rider on lap three with a neat overtake at turn four.

Further back, Moreira began working his way forward. A strong opening lap for the Brazilian saw him climb up to tenth before muscling his way through the field to put himself on the rear wheel of his rival, Gonzalez. But, with mounting pressure, disaster struck the Spaniard at the final corner as he slid out of contention and handed the series lead to Moreira in the process.

With Dixon edging away, the battle for the final podium places ignited, as a fading Holgado slipped behind teammate Alonso on lap eight before relinquishing the final podium place to Baltus in the closing stages.

Dixon took the chequered flag 2.035 seconds clear of Alonso and Baltus, with Holgado taking fourth ahead of new series leader Moreira.

Jake Dixon – P1

“First and foremost I want to wish the boys in Moto3 a speedy recovery because that was a horrible crash to see. But that race is dedicated to my grandad. That was so, so good. I’m so happy. I’ve been waiting since the early part of the season to come back to winning ways. People might hate me for saying this, but I cleaned up in that one! Also, a big shout out to the MotoGP physios here because I’ve had quite bad nerve pain in my right arm and a tingling sensation. There are so many people behind this result today, including my wife, daughter and all the team. It’s been a massive team effort. It’s not easy to get results like this today, but I’m happy to be one of the best at doing it.”

Arenas crossed the line in sixth with Barcelona podium finisher David Muñoz seventh and Alex Escrig in eighth place, his best result since seventh in Argentina.

Harrison Voight used his second wildcard opportunity to gain more experience on the QJMotor Frinsai MSI bike but missed out on the points after taking the chequered flag in 26th position.

The weekend ended in disappointment for Australian Moto2 Grand Prix winner Senna Agius. After a difficult Friday and starting in 23rd place, the Australian had to retire from the 20th race of the season on lap six due to engine failure, a bitter setback after his magnificent victory at Phillip Island the week before.

Senna Agius – DNF

“Not a good race for us today, even though I got off to a decent start. I settled in the pack, but I didn’t have a good feeling for the bike. Nevertheless, I worked my way forward and was on track to score some points. Unfortunately, I the engine broke later going into turn one. I don’t know exactly what happened, but I lost power along the straight. We came here with some positive results, so we need keep our head down and learn from this weekend. I wish both Moto3 riders all the best and hope they get back on their feet quickly.”

Manu Gonzalez relinquished the World Championship lead for the first time this season after crashing out on the penultimate lap from what looked likely to be a fifth-place finish.

Manuel Gonzalez – DNF

“To be honest, I’m still searching for words to describe this race. I pushed hard right from the beginning and felt very comfortable with the new tyres. We have actually improved a lot in this area. But then, when I overtook Baltus with five laps to go, the front closed in turn one, and from then on, I had big problems with the front in every corner and tried to avoid crashing. Nevertheless, I gave it my all to stay close to Baltus because the pace wasn’t so bad. In doing so, we caught up with Holgado. So, I tried to fight my way through in the final laps. But because I was struggling with the front, I ended up crashing. Still, I’m satisfied because I gave it my all from the first lap onwards. We have to look at it that way and keep working for Portimao and Valencia. That will be important, and I’m also looking forward to riding at these tracks, which I really like. Of course, we will give 100 percent on the last two race weekends and we have to approach things with the same attitude as in Thailand. As I said, Portimao is one of my favourite tracks, and it’s also the track where I rode this bike for the first time with this team, and even back then, it were fantastic few days. So, we’ll try to recapture that feeling. But also in Valencia, another home race, we’ll try to enjoy the weekend as much as we can. At this point, I would also like to wish Noah and Jose Antonio a speedy recovery. I sincerely hope that both of them will come through this relatively unscathed.”

The Triumph-powered Moto2 World Championship returns to Europe for the penultimate round of the season at Portimão, taking place across the 7-9 November before coming to its conclusion in Valencia a week later.

With 50 points still up for grabs across the two final rounds, Diogo Moreira now leads Gonzalez by nine points. Barry Baltus is a further 26 points behind. The Sepang victory for Jake Dixon moved the Brit up to fourth on the points table.

Sepang Moto2 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 J. Dixon Bos 23m05.269 2 D. Alonso Kal +2.035 3 B. Baltus Kal +2.745 4 D. Holgado Kal +4.358 5 D. Moreira Kal +5.672 6 A. Arenas Kal +6.699 7 D. Muñoz Kal +7.699 8 A. Escrig For +7.704 9 C. Veijer Kal +10.070 10 T. Arbolino Bos +11.726 11 C. Vietti Bos +12.823 12 I. Guevara Bos +13.512 13 I. Ortola Bos +14.548 14 A. Lopez Bos +14.817 15 A. Canet Kal +14.973 16 M. Ramirez Kal +15.052 17 A. Sasaki Kal +16.448 18 A. Huertas Kal +16.618 19 J. Navarro For +22.708 20 Y. Kunii Kal +23.091 21 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal +23.862 22 M. Aji Kal +24.069 23 H. Azman Kal +38.792 24 A. Anuar Kal +38.945 25 M. Gonzalez Kal +43.705 26 H. Voight Bos +45.177 Not Classified DNF S. Agius Kal DNF DNF F. Salac Bos DNF DNS J. Roberts Kal DNF DNS D. Binder Kal DNF

Sepang Moto2 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 I. Guevara Bos 275.6 277.6 2 I. Ortola Bos 275.2 276.9 3 D. Moreira Kal 272.0 274.8 4 C. Vietti Bos 273.7 274.8 5 A. Lopez Bos 272.6 274.8 6 C. Veijer Kal 273.3 274.8 7 T. Arbolino Bos 273.0 274.1 8 D. Muñoz Kal 271.8 274.1 9 A. Canet Kal 272.2 274.1 10 Y. Kunii Kal 272.2 274.1 11 F. Salac Bos 258.4 273.4 12 A. Huertas Kal 272.0 273.4 13 J. Navarro For 268.8 272.7 14 M. Gonzalez Kal 271.6 272.7 15 M. Aji Kal 271.4 272.7 16 D. Alonso Kal 270.6 272.7 17 S. Agius Kal 262.7 272.7 18 M. Ramirez Kal 271.7 272.0 19 A. Sasaki Kal 270.8 272.0 20 B. Baltus Kal 268.1 271.3 21 A. Arenas Kal 269.6 271.3 22 H. Azman Kal 269.3 270.6 23 A. Escrig For 269.1 270.0 24 D. Holgado Kal 269.7 270.0 25 H. Voight Bos 268.7 269.3 26 Z. Vd Goorbergh Kal 268.3 269.3 27 A. Anuar Kal 264.8 267.9 28 J. Dixon Bos 266.5 267.3

Moto2 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 D. Moreira 256 2 M. Gonzalez 247 3 B. Baltus 221 4 J. Dixon 215 5 A. Canet 213 6 D. Holgado 179 7 C. Vietti 146 8 D. Alonso 137 9 A. Arenas 137 10 S. Agius 133 11 I. Guevara 103 12 D. Öncü 100 13 J. Roberts 97 14 M. Ramirez 96 15 F. Salac 82 16 A. Lopez 78 17 I. Ortola 70 18 T. Arbolino 69 19 C. Veijer 64 20 D. Muñoz 32 21 A. Huertas 27 22 A. Sasaki 24 23 D. Binder 19 24 Z. Vd Goorbergh 19 25 A. Escrig 18 26 M. Aji 8 27 O. Gutierrez 4 28 S. Garcia 3 29 J. Navarro 3 30 Y. Kunii 0 31 E. Fernandez 0 32 U. Orradre 0 33 N. Atiratphuvapat 0 34 T. Hada 0 35 A. Ferrandez 0 36 M. Pasini 0 37 H. Azman 0 38 A. Anuar 0 39 H. Voight 0 40 A. Surra 0

Sepang Moto3 Race Report

A disastrous situation unfolded on the warm-up lap prior to the start of the Moto3 race when Jose Antonio Rueda cannoned into the back of Noah Dettwiler. The impact was sickening due to the massive speed differential: Dettwiler seemed to have a mechanical problem and was riding slowly, sticking to the side of the track. In contrast, Rueda had his chin on the tank at full pelt to get the temperature into his tyres. Rueda saw Dettwiler only at the last second before impact, and it was the 20-year-old Swiss rider who came off second best. Dettwiler remains in critical condition as his family travels to Malaysia to be with him. This situation left a dark cloud over race day at Sepang.

There was a lengthy delay as officials waited for the medical helicopters to return and be ready on station before the race program could recommence.

Grabbing the holeshot for the shortened ten-lap race was Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia), who led the way throughout the opening lap whilst polesitter David Almansa (Leopard Racing) was just ahead of a fast-starting Maximo Quiles (CFMOTO Power Electronics Aspar Team).

By the end of Lap 3, Almansa had briefly retaken the lead, but soon enough, the #72 of Furusato battled back to P1. By half distance, Guido Pini (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) had worked his way into P2, getting ahead of Quiles at Turn 4 on Lap 5 before the Spaniard retaliated at Turn 9. Fernandez had also surged into contention from the fourth row of the grid and picked Pini’s pocket, the #94 now fourth. Fernandez was now in P2 whilst at Turn 2 on Lap 6, Quiles had the most remarkable front-end slide but somehow kept it upright.

It was a Honda 1-2-3 at the front with Furusato’s lead hovering at around a second, ahead of Fernandez and Almansa, although the second of the Leopard Racing Hondas was shuffled back to fifth by a hard-charging Pini and Piqueras, although the #22 responded at Turn 9 to retake fourth. Pini had likewise elevated himself into second and all the fighting of the remaining podium positions gave Furusato a one second lead with three laps to go. Almansa lost the front at the final corner on Lap 8 but managed to stay on track, dropping him down to P6 and out of the podium battle and instead behind Quiles. A lap later and Turn 15 spelt the end of Pini’s Grand Prix, the Italian out of podium battle in an attempt to pass Fernandez.

Onto the final lap and with Furusato clearing off into the distance, the fight was for second, but at Turn 9, it soon settled as Fernandez had a huge slide, handing it to Piqueras. Across the line for his first Grand Prix victory, Furusato was unstoppable to bag Honda’s first win of 2025.

Piqueras clinched second whilst Fernandez came home third ahead of teammate Almansa, with three Hondas in the top four. Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA – MT Helmets – MSI) came through to complete the top five, ahead of Alvaro Carpe (Red Bull KTM Ajo).

Quiles came home seventh and with that was crowned Rookie of the Year ahead of Scott Ogden (CIP Green Power) who came up from 15th for his first top ten since his P7 at Assen.

In ninth place, Brian Uriarte (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) who was forced off-track by Quiles on the final lap at Turn 7 whilst Valentin Perrone (Red Bull KTM Tech3) clinched P10.

It was a difficult weekend for the Australian entrants. Jacob Roulstone crashed during practice on Friday and was ruled out of the remainder of the weekend with a hand fracture.

Joel Kelso had been held up on his fastest lap during qualifying, which saw him start from 11th place on the grid. Kelso ultimately finished in 12th place.

Elsewhere, home wildcard Hakim Danish (AEON CREDIT SIC Racing MSI) set the fastest lap but retired with a technical issue. Young Kiwi Cormac Buchanan was the other non-finisher.

Sepang Moto3 Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 T. Furusato Hon 22m03.888 2 A. Piqueras KTM +2.259 3 A. Fernandez Hon +2.625 4 D. Almansa Hon +4.167 5 R. Yamanaka KTM +4.338 6 A. Carpe KTM +4.429 7 M. Quiles KTM +4.496 8 S. Ogden KTM +4.678 9 B. Uriarte KTM +4.729 10 V. Perrone KTM +6.309 11 L. Lunetta Hon +6.633 12 J. Kelso KTM +6.960 13 M. Morelli Hon +8.065 14 N. Carraro Hon +8.238 15 E. O’Shea Hon +11.612 16 G. Pini KTM +11.807 17 J. Esteban KTM +19.512 18 R. Rossi Hon +19.592 19 R. Moodley KTM +19.890 20 M. Bertelle KTM +19.891 21 T. Buasri Hon +20.048 22 S. Nepa Hon +20.262 Not Classified DNF H. Danish KTM DNF DNF C. Buchanan KTM DNF

Sepang Moto3 Top Speeds

Pos Rider Bike Average Top 1 L. Lunetta Hon 232.1 235.2 2 A. Fernandez Hon 232.7 234.7 3 R. Yamanaka KTM 232.7 233.7 4 V. Perrone KTM 232.6 233.7 5 B. Uriarte KTM 231.1 233.2 6 J. Kelso KTM 231.8 233.2 7 G. Pini KTM 229.8 233.2 8 A. Piqueras KTM 230.8 232.7 9 A. Carpe KTM 230.4 232.7 10 H. Danish KTM 223.3 232.2 11 M. Quiles KTM 231.1 232.2 12 J. Esteban KTM 229.7 232.2 13 M. Bertelle KTM 230.0 231.7 14 D. Almansa Hon 230.3 231.7 15 S. Nepa Hon 231.1 231.7 16 E. O’Shea Hon 229.4 231.2 17 S. Ogden KTM 229.8 231.2 18 M. Morelli Hon 228.1 231.2 19 T. Buasri Hon 228.4 230.2 20 N. Carraro Hon 229.3 229.7 21 R. Rossi Hon 228.5 229.7 22 R. Moodley KTM 227.1 229.2 23 C. Buchanan KTM – 228.8 24 T. Furusato Hon 225.1 228.3

Moto3 Championship Standings

Pos Rider Points 1 J. Rueda 365 2 A. Piqueras 251 3 M. Quiles 237 4 D. Muñoz 197 5 J. Kelso 183 6 A. Carpe 183 7 A. Fernandez 163 8 T. Furusato 140 9 R. Yamanaka 134 10 V. Perrone 127 11 D. Almansa 123 12 L. Lunetta 109 13 G. Pini 97 14 D. Foggia 94 15 J. Roulstone 61 16 M. Bertelle 55 17 S. Ogden 53 18 S. Nepa 46 19 C. Buchanan 32 20 N. Carraro 29 21 R. Rossi 24 22 M. Uriarte 22 23 J. Esteban 20 24 R. Moodley 14 25 A. Cruces 13 26 M. Morelli 8 27 V. Perez 7 28 B. Uriarte 7

2025 MotoGP Calendar