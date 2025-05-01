2026 BMW R 1300 RS
The new BMW R 1300 RS features a big boost in performance over its predecessor, along with a new chassis and improved suspension, all dressed up in a more contemporary set of clothes.
As the name suggests, the R 1300 RS now displaces 1300 cc, thanks to a new 106.5 x 73 mm bore and stroke — an increase of 46 cc over the outgoing 1250 models. Power climbs to 107 kW (up 7 kW), while torque rises to 149 Nm at 6500 rpm (up 6 Nm).
Impressively, the new RS delivers these performance gains without increasing fuel consumption compared to the 1250. Compression is raised to 13.3:1, and valve sizes have grown — the inlet valves from 40 mm to 44 mm, and the exhaust valves from 34 mm to 35.6 mm.
BMW have shaved 3.9 kg from the engine and 6.5 kg across the entire powertrain as per the GS, thanks in part to relocating the gearbox from behind the engine to beneath it.
Standard features include Eco, Rain, and Road riding modes, along with MSR (engine drag torque control). For those seeking more advanced functionality, the Riding Modes Pro package adds Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes.
Also available ex-works is the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), offering fully automated clutch operation and gear shifting for a more seamless riding experience.
The new steel sheet-metal main frame is paired with a striking die-cast aluminium subframe, clearly visible in the bike’s side profile. Together, they contribute to a lower centre of gravity, resulting in improved handling.
Also new is a set of 47 mm USD forks up front, while at the rear, the bike features the EVO Paralever suspension system with Dynamic ESA electronic suspension as standard. Riders can opt for an upgrade to the new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system ex-works, which adds dynamic damping and spring rate adjustment for even more responsive performance.
Dual four-piston radial mount calipers on 310 mm rotors are joined by a floating two-piston rear caliper and 285 mm rotor, all backed up by Integral ABS Pro.
As on the R 1300 RT, ergonomics have also been tweaked to move the rider forward and offer a more dynamic riding position, while retaining the RS’s specific character – achieved by flatter 35 mm wider handlebars and more rear-set footpegs.
Standard is a 6.5 inch colour TFT, with BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller for all your connectivity needs, with an ex-works mount cradle with electric locking also available for a phone or Nav system.
Lighting is all-LED, with a new twin-chamber headlight running separate dual-LED units for the low beam and high beam. That can be further upgraded with the Adaptive Turning Light option.
Dynamic Cruise Control comes as standard, with the optional Riding Assistant package adding Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Change Warning, and the new Rear End Collision Warning system.
Like the RT, the R 1300 RS features new, lighter 17-inch wheels that save 1.4 kg, although the bike as a whole has gained 2 kg over the outgoing 1250 model, now weighing 245 kg wet. Seat height is set at 790 mm.
The 2026 BMW R 1300 RS will be offered in four variants: the base model in Racing Blue metallic, Triple Black in Blackstorm metallic, the Performance variant in Lightwhite Uni, and the high-end Option 719 Cuyamaca edition in Brooklyn Grey metallic.
Australian pricing and availability of the new 2026 BMW R 1300 RS are yet to be announced.
For more information see the BMW Motorrad Australia website.
See model variants for the Australian market below:
R 1300 RS – Standard
- BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro
- Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic ESA, DTC
- Riding Modes, Hill Start Control
- TFT Display with Connectivity, Keyless Ride
- Dynamic Brake Light, LED Taillight, Daytime Riding Light
- Comfort Turn Indicator, Adjustable Windscreen
R 1300 RS Triple Black – Additions
- Comfort Passenger Seat
- Comfort Handlebars
- Design Option Silencer
- Dark Chrome Exhaust Manifold
- Engine Spoiler
- Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control
- Touring Package: Preparation for GPS Device, Central Locking System, Main Stand, Luggage Grid, Case Holder L+R
- Dynamic Package: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake
- Innovation Pack: Headlight Pro, Riding Assistant
R 1300 RS Performance – Additions
- Design Option Silencer, Dark Chrome Exhaust Manifold
- Design Option Wheels, Sport Tyres, Engine Spoiler
- Sport Seat High, Sport Passenger Seat
- Windshield Tinted
- Sport Suspension
- Headlight Pro
- Preparation for GPS Device
- Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control
- Dynamic Package: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake
R 1300 RS Option 719 – Additions
- Design Option Silencer, Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome
- Option 719 Wheel Sport, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow
- Comfort Passenger Seat, Comfort Handlebars
- Preparation with GPS Device
- Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control
- Touring Package: Preparation for GPS Device, Central Locking System, Main Stand, Luggage Grid, Case Holder L+R
- Dynamic Package w/ Automatic Shift Assistant: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake
- Innovation Pack: Headlight Pro, Riding Assistant
2025 BMW R 1300 RS Specifications
|2025 BMW R 1300 RS Specifications
|Engine
|Air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder 4-stroke boxer engine with two overhead, chain driven camshafts, a counterbalance shaft and variable intake camshaft control system BMW ShiftCam
|Capacity
|1300 cc
|Bore/stroke
|106.5 x 73 mm
|Output
|107 kW/145 hp at 7750 rpm
|Torque
|149 Nm at 6500 rpm
|Compression
|13.3:1
|Fuel
|Premium unleaded 95 RON
|Valves per cylinder
|4
|Ø intake/outlet
|44/35.6 mm
|Ø throttle valve
|52 mm
|Engine control
|BMS-O
|Emission control
|Closed-loop three-way catalytic converter, exhaust standard EU-5+
|Clutch
|Wet clutch with anti-hopping function, hydraulically activated
|Gearbox
|Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox
|Primary ratio
|1.479
|Gear transmission ratios
|I 2.438, II 1.714, III 1.296, IV 1.059, V 0.906, VI 0.794
|Secondary drive
|Cardan
|Secondary ratio
|2.818
|Frame
|Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine
|Front Suspension
|Upside-down telescopic fork. Ø 47 mm
|Rear Suspension
|Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad EVO Paralever, WAD
|Spring travel f/r
|140/130 mm
|Wheel castor
|122.5 mm
|Wheelbase
|1523 mm
|Steering head
|62°
|Brakes front
|Twin disc brake, floating brake discs, Ø 310 mm, 4-piston radial brake callipers
|Brakes rear
|Single disc brake, Ø 285 mm, 2-piston floating calliper
|ABS
|BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (full integral, lean angle optimised)
|Wheels
|Light alloy cast wheels, 3.50 x 17”, 6.00 x 17”
|Tyres f/r
|120/70 ZR 17, 190/55 ZR 17
|Total length
|2138 mm
|Total width
|846 mm
|Seat height
|790/815 mm
|DIN unladen weight
|245 kg
|Permitted total weight
|460 kg
|Fuel tank capacity
|17 L
|Fuel consumption (WMTC)
|4.8 l/100 km
|CO2
|110 g/km
|Acceleration 0-100 km/h
|3.2 s
|Top speed
|>200 km/h
2025 BMW R 1300 RS Images