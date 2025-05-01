2026 BMW R 1300 RS

The new BMW R 1300 RS features a big boost in performance over its predecessor, along with a new chassis and improved suspension, all dressed up in a more contemporary set of clothes.

As the name suggests, the R 1300 RS now displaces 1300 cc, thanks to a new 106.5 x 73 mm bore and stroke — an increase of 46 cc over the outgoing 1250 models. Power climbs to 107 kW (up 7 kW), while torque rises to 149 Nm at 6500 rpm (up 6 Nm).

Impressively, the new RS delivers these performance gains without increasing fuel consumption compared to the 1250. Compression is raised to 13.3:1, and valve sizes have grown — the inlet valves from 40 mm to 44 mm, and the exhaust valves from 34 mm to 35.6 mm.

BMW have shaved 3.9 kg from the engine and 6.5 kg across the entire powertrain as per the GS, thanks in part to relocating the gearbox from behind the engine to beneath it.

Standard features include Eco, Rain, and Road riding modes, along with MSR (engine drag torque control). For those seeking more advanced functionality, the Riding Modes Pro package adds Dynamic and Dynamic Pro modes.

Also available ex-works is the Automated Shift Assistant (ASA), offering fully automated clutch operation and gear shifting for a more seamless riding experience.

The new steel sheet-metal main frame is paired with a striking die-cast aluminium subframe, clearly visible in the bike’s side profile. Together, they contribute to a lower centre of gravity, resulting in improved handling.

Also new is a set of 47 mm USD forks up front, while at the rear, the bike features the EVO Paralever suspension system with Dynamic ESA electronic suspension as standard. Riders can opt for an upgrade to the new Dynamic Suspension Adjustment (DSA) system ex-works, which adds dynamic damping and spring rate adjustment for even more responsive performance.

Dual four-piston radial mount calipers on 310 mm rotors are joined by a floating two-piston rear caliper and 285 mm rotor, all backed up by Integral ABS Pro.

As on the R 1300 RT, ergonomics have also been tweaked to move the rider forward and offer a more dynamic riding position, while retaining the RS’s specific character – achieved by flatter 35 mm wider handlebars and more rear-set footpegs.

Standard is a 6.5 inch colour TFT, with BMW Motorrad Multi-Controller for all your connectivity needs, with an ex-works mount cradle with electric locking also available for a phone or Nav system.

Lighting is all-LED, with a new twin-chamber headlight running separate dual-LED units for the low beam and high beam. That can be further upgraded with the Adaptive Turning Light option.

Dynamic Cruise Control comes as standard, with the optional Riding Assistant package adding Active Cruise Control, Front Collision Warning, Lane Change Warning, and the new Rear End Collision Warning system.

Like the RT, the R 1300 RS features new, lighter 17-inch wheels that save 1.4 kg, although the bike as a whole has gained 2 kg over the outgoing 1250 model, now weighing 245 kg wet. Seat height is set at 790 mm.

The 2026 BMW R 1300 RS will be offered in four variants: the base model in Racing Blue metallic, Triple Black in Blackstorm metallic, the Performance variant in Lightwhite Uni, and the high-end Option 719 Cuyamaca edition in Brooklyn Grey metallic.

Australian pricing and availability of the new 2026 BMW R 1300 RS are yet to be announced.

For more information see the BMW Motorrad Australia website.

See model variants for the Australian market below:

R 1300 RS – Standard

BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro

Dynamic Brake Control, Dynamic ESA, DTC

Riding Modes, Hill Start Control

TFT Display with Connectivity, Keyless Ride

Dynamic Brake Light, LED Taillight, Daytime Riding Light

Comfort Turn Indicator, Adjustable Windscreen

R 1300 RS Triple Black – Additions

Comfort Passenger Seat

Comfort Handlebars

Design Option Silencer

Dark Chrome Exhaust Manifold

Engine Spoiler

Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control

Touring Package: Preparation for GPS Device, Central Locking System, Main Stand, Luggage Grid, Case Holder L+R

Dynamic Package: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake

Innovation Pack: Headlight Pro, Riding Assistant

R 1300 RS Performance – Additions

Design Option Silencer, Dark Chrome Exhaust Manifold

Design Option Wheels, Sport Tyres, Engine Spoiler

Sport Seat High, Sport Passenger Seat

Windshield Tinted

Sport Suspension

Headlight Pro

Preparation for GPS Device

Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control

Dynamic Package: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake

R 1300 RS Option 719 – Additions

Design Option Silencer, Exhaust Manifold in Dark Chrome

Option 719 Wheel Sport, Option 719 Billet Pack Shadow

Comfort Passenger Seat, Comfort Handlebars

Preparation with GPS Device

Comfort Package: Seat Heating, Heated Grips, Tyre Pressure Control

Touring Package: Preparation for GPS Device, Central Locking System, Main Stand, Luggage Grid, Case Holder L+R

Dynamic Package w/ Automatic Shift Assistant: DSA, Gear Shift Assistant Pro, Riding Modes Pro (4), Sport Brake

Innovation Pack: Headlight Pro, Riding Assistant

2025 BMW R 1300 RS Specifications

2025 BMW R 1300 RS Specifications Engine Air/liquid-cooled 2-cylinder 4-stroke boxer engine with two overhead, chain driven camshafts, a counterbalance shaft and variable intake camshaft control system BMW ShiftCam Capacity 1300 cc Bore/stroke 106.5 x 73 mm Output 107 kW/145 hp at 7750 rpm Torque 149 Nm at 6500 rpm Compression 13.3:1 Fuel Premium unleaded 95 RON Valves per cylinder 4 Ø intake/outlet 44/35.6 mm Ø throttle valve 52 mm Engine control BMS-O Emission control Closed-loop three-way catalytic converter, exhaust standard EU-5+ Clutch Wet clutch with anti-hopping function, hydraulically activated Gearbox Constant mesh 6-speed gearbox Primary ratio 1.479 Gear transmission ratios I 2.438, II 1.714, III 1.296, IV 1.059, V 0.906, VI 0.794 Secondary drive Cardan Secondary ratio 2.818 Frame Two-section frame concept consisting of main frame with bolt-on rear frame, load-bearing engine Front Suspension Upside-down telescopic fork. Ø 47 mm Rear Suspension Cast aluminium single-sided swinging arm with BMW Motorrad EVO Paralever, WAD Spring travel f/r 140/130 mm Wheel castor 122.5 mm Wheelbase 1523 mm Steering head 62° Brakes front Twin disc brake, floating brake discs, Ø 310 mm, 4-piston radial brake callipers Brakes rear Single disc brake, Ø 285 mm, 2-piston floating calliper ABS BMW Motorrad Integral ABS Pro (full integral, lean angle optimised) Wheels Light alloy cast wheels, 3.50 x 17”, 6.00 x 17” Tyres f/r 120/70 ZR 17, 190/55 ZR 17 Total length 2138 mm Total width 846 mm Seat height 790/815 mm DIN unladen weight 245 kg Permitted total weight 460 kg Fuel tank capacity 17 L Fuel consumption (WMTC) 4.8 l/100 km CO2 110 g/km Acceleration 0-100 km/h 3.2 s Top speed >200 km/h

