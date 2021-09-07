BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY

BMW Motorrad have unveiled their concept Vision AMBY, an electric two-wheeled vehicle which blurs the lines between motorcycle and bicycle. The concept aims to control maximum speed with ‘geofencing’ where GPS and mapping technology detects the riding environment to limit speed, although a manual over-ride mode may also be offered to cast aside big brother.

That’s envisioned as offering three distinct modes, suitable for cycle ways (25 km/h), urban roads (45 km/h) or a top speed 60 km/h option, meaning the Vision AMBY could conceivably fill the role of a bicycle in some instances, or a fairly restricted motorcycle in others, with a licence plate included.

The concept may tie into ‘safety’ requirements for all new cars in the EU to be fitted with speed-limiting devices within three years using GPS/detecting roadside speed limit signs. BMW explaining that a linked phone app will be used, which will check against stored data on license type and ‘on demand’ insurance to determine what power output the vehicle will provide, alongside the environmental factors already mentioned if modes are automated.

BMW have acknowledged that so far, legislation to support this kind of vehicle is lacking, however mention that their concept is aimed at helping to implement it by driving demand and showing the possibilities on offer.

The Vision AMBY itself weighs in at 65 kg and lacks pedals, with acceleration controlled via a throttle grip, as such it has much more in common with a motorcycle than bicycle.

The bike runs a 26 inch front and 24 inch rear wheel, clad in chunky tyres. At 830 mm from terra firma thest seat height is also similar to many motorcycles.

The blocky unit in the frame is the battery and drive units, while suspension will be large dimension bicycle fork up front.

A U-shaped headlight is featured, with double element tail light, both LED and small indicators, although all are much more in-line with what you’d find on a bicicle, rather than a motorcycle.

Final drive also appears to be belt, with disc brakes front and rear, as well as a swingarm and rear monoshock setup.

Possible range is claimed at 110 km, which would be fairly impressive if it applies to the highest power mode, with other possible inclusions being ABS, an automatic high beam, brake light assistant, daytime running lights, a tyre pressure monitoring system option, or even distance radar, with visual and acoustic warnings for vehicles approaching from behind.

There’s also a lot of emphasis on the smartphone integration, with another feature being possibly incorporating customary identification options, like Face ID, current charge readout and basic functionalities. A magnetic holder could mount the phone, with inductive charging, while connectivity could also be used for anti-theft protection, or as a programmable immobiliser.

Edgar Heinrich – Head of Design BMW Motorrad

“The BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY takes us into new territory. For us, the focus is on user behaviour – the question is: how will customers want to get around in the future? What will they expect their vehicle to be capable of? This was precisely the starting point of our deliberations. Our aim was to develop an extremely emotional vehicle for smart mobility in and around the city that offered maximum freedom. The BMW Motorrad Vision AMBY really does enable our customers to experience urban life in a whole new way, cover distances more flexibly and “break free” of the city from time to time, too. At the same time, BMW Motorrad is consistently pursuing its electromobility strategy for urban conurbations. It’s a fascinating introduction to the world of BMW Motorrad that also promises maximum riding pleasure.”