2023 FIM EnduroGP World Championship

Round One – ACERBIS GP of Italy

The opening day of competition at round one of the 2023 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship saw Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman back to his winning ways, claiming EnduroGP class victory at the ACERBIS GP of Italy. Aussies Daniel Milner and Wil Ruprecht finished 14th and 27th respectively in the overall.

Putting an injury plagued 2022 season firmly behind him, Freeman returned to the top step of the EnduroGP podium for the first time since winning the title in 2021. After a fierce, day-long battle, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona took the runner-up overall result, with Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe third. The GALFER FIM Enduro Junior World Championship saw Fantic’s Jed Etchells secure a debut victory, while home favourite Kevin Cristino (Fantic) won the Enduro Youth category.

Hitting the ground running in the defence of her Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship, Jane Daniels (Fantic) topped the classification on day one ahead of Australian Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha).

Day two of racing at the 2023 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship opener in Italy saw Beta Factory Racing’s Brad Freeman once again rise to the top to secure his second EnduroGP class win of the weekend, Milner and Ruprecht once again 14th and 27th respectively.

Brad Freeman (Beta)

“The day started off great. I went for it on the first enduro test and put in a fast time to build a lead. I lost a bit of my rhythm in the middle part of the day but was able to control things and regroup for a final push on the last lap, despite a crash on the last enduro test. It was hard to judge conditions at times and I think that’s why I crashed. But a double win is a perfect start to the season!”

Daniel Milner (TM Racin) – P14

“Rough weekend in the office. P14 overall, P5 in E2 Saturday and P14 overall, P6 in class Sunday. Happy that race is over, onwards and upwards from here.”

Wil Ruprecht (Sherco) – P27

“Really humbling weekend to say the least. Lack of bike time had me on the back foot all weekend. Thanks to Team Sherco Racing for riding the struggle bus and getting it across the line.”

Mirroring Day One’s results, GASGAS Factory Racing’s Andrea Verona and Beta Factory Racing’s Steve Holcombe finished second and third respectively.

After a daylong fight for victory, Jeremy Sydow (Sherco) emerged on top in the GALFER FIM Enduro Junior World Championship class, while Kevin Cristino (Fantic) narrowly topped the Enduro Youth class. Ensuring a perfect start to the defence of her Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship title, Jane Daniels (Fantic) also took her second victory of the weekend at the ACERBIS GP of Italy, with Jessica Gardiner now second in the standings.

Day One

After Friday’s AKRAPOVIC Super Test excitement, competitors settled in for a full day of racing today in Arma di Taggia/San Remo to truly get the 2023 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship underway. Three different special tests were on the menu each lap, each offering a variety of challenges. The ACERBIS Cross Test weaved its way across the sandy beach in Arma di Taggia, while the POLISPORT Extreme Test and JUST1 Enduro Test, situated in the surrounding mountains, both featured dry, hard pack, rocky terrain.

Quick to make his mark, Brad Freeman (Beta) topped the opening ACERBIS Cross Test of the day to put himself into an early lead. Steve Holcombe was just one second behind, with Italian Matteo Cavallo (TM) in close contention. Into the mountains and Freeman opened up a seven second lead by winning the Just1 Enduro Test. A shakeup in the order saw defending EnduroGP champ Andrea Verona (GASGAS) jump up to second, while Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald moved to third.

With the POLISPORT Extreme Test bringing lap one to a close, Freeman held station out front. But as the day progressed, behind the Beta rider positions were continually changing with mistakes proving costly for some. With all riders keen to start the new season with a strong result, the final two steps of the podium continued to be fought over between Holcombe and Verona, while Freeman gradually edged clear to a 24-second margin of victory. With it all to play for on the final lap, Verona kept his cool to take second, denying Beta a 1-2 start to the year.

Immediately up to speed in the senior ranks, 2022 Enduro Junior champ Zach Pichon (Sherco) finished a highly impressive fourth overall, with his teammate Hamish MacDonald completing the top five.

The Enduro1 class saw Zach Pichon (Sherco) claim his debut senior class victory. The Frenchman was on flying form in Arma di Taggia/San Remo and delivered one of the day’s most impressive rides. Not quite up to speed on the opening lap following a big crash in the enduro test, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia came good on the final lap, winning the three special tests to place behind Pichon in second. Beta Oxmoto’s Theo Espinasse joined Zach and Josep on the podium in third, having fended off local favourite Thomas Oldrati (Honda) by two seconds.

At the top of the Enduro2 ranks it was a battle of attrition between Verona and Holcombe. Determined to get his first Enduro2 win in his first attempt, Italian Verona held off Holcombe by three seconds to get the job done on his GASGAS. Making his eagerly awaited return to racing following injury, Hamish MacDonald took a well-deserved third.

The Enduro3 category was dominated by Brad Freeman on his way to winning the EnduroGP overall. Behind him Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) enjoyed a solid start to his year in second, while Matteo Cavallo (TM) took third.

The Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship saw defending champion Jane Daniels (Fantic) fight back from a crash on the second JUST1 Enduro Test to secure victory. Losing almost one minute when she fell, Daniels did well to regroup and end her day with the class win. Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) made it a successful return the world championship competition, putting in a strong ride to finish second. Francesca Nocera (Honda) took the final step of the podium with third.

The GALFER FIM Enduro Junior World Championship saw Fantic’s Jed Etchells claim the top step of the podium on day one in Italy. The British rider was fastest in the first three tests and opened up a seven-second lead. Although admitting to struggling with the roughening conditions midway through the day, he regrouped on the final lap to pull clear and win. Chasing Etchells all day, Sweden’s Max Ahlin (KTM) placed second with Jeremy Sydow (Sherco) third.

The Enduro Youth category saw Italy’s Kevin Cristino (Fantic) take the first win of the season. The Italian was looking very comfortable in Arma di Taggia/San Remo, winning nine of the day’s 13 special tests. Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) and Leo Joyon (Beta) completed the podium.

Day One Top 15 Overall

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta – 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +24.46 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta +28.05 4 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +1:05.01 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +1:08.93 6 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +1:21.17 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +1:28.12 8 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM RACING +2:32.90 9 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +2:37.45 10 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 Honda +2:39.61 11 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +2:52.12 12 MCCANNEY Jamie IRL E1 Husqvarna +2:55.33 13 CHARLIER Christophe FRA E3 Husqvarna +3:04.15 14 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +3:09.69 15 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +3:10.56 …. 27 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +4:51.39

Day Two

Building on a thrilling start to the 2023 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship with close day-long racing on Saturday in Arma di Taggia/San Remo, the action lifted to an even higher level on day two. Despite rougher conditions on all of the special tests, times were incredibly tight across the majority of the classes.

At the head of the field, Beta’s Brad Freeman was out to underline his dominant day one victory. With his former EnduroGP championship winning speed returned, Freeman blitzed his rivals on the opening JUST1 Enduro Test by an astonishing 13 seconds to lead on lap one of four.

Despite Steve Holcombe (Beta) winning the following POLISPORT Extreme Test, Freeman began lap two with the fastest time in the ACERBIS Cross Test and JUST1 Enduro Test to extend his lead out to 20 seconds. Controlling proceedings during the second half of the day, Freeman maintained a comfortable lead to collect his second EnduroGP victory of the weekend and with it, move into an early lead in the championship.

As was the case on Saturday, both Verona and Holcombe fought it out for the final two places on the EnduroGP podium, but today they also had Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Josep Garcia for company. Determined to give his best on home soil, Verona claimed four test wins to finally grab second. Holding off a late final lap charge by Garcia – who won the final JUST1 Enduro Test – Holcombe made it home for third overall.

Giving his all, but falling just three second shy of the podium, Garcia had to be content with fourth overall, while CH Racing Sherco’s Hamish MacDonald completed the top five for the second day running.

While naturally disappointed to miss the EnduroGP podium, Josep Garcia was still pleased with a win in Enduro1. In fact, the KTM rider won all of the day’s tests in Enduro1 class to take a commanding one minute and 37 second margin of victory. Putting on a good show on home soil, RedMoto Honda Racing’s Thomas Oldrati placed second, with Beta Oxmoto’s Theo Espinasse third.

Josep Garcia (KTM) – E1 P1

“The weekend didn’t start well for me. My Super Test performance wasn’t perfect and then on the first lap on Saturday, I had a big crash in the enduro test. Although I didn’t lose too much time, the biggest effect it had was on my rhythm – I found it really tough to get comfortable again and push. For the final lap on Saturday I found some focus and was able to claw back some time to make sure I finished second in E1. I knew I had good speed, so I tried to carry that into Sunday. I think I did a good job, and I definitely gave it my all. To win E1 feels good, but I’m still a little disappointed to have missed out on the EnduroGP podium on Sunday. We head to Spain now, and there are a few things the team and I can work on before then, so hopefully I’ll be able to challenge for the overall win next time out.”

In the Enduro2 class, Andrea Verona went two-for-two in Italy. However, one thing is clear, Verona likely won’t have an easy time of things this season with Steve Holcombe once again pushing him all the way.

The former EnduroGP champion was looking smooth and fast in Italy and will now be aiming to get the better of Verona at round two. Hamish MacDonald completed the top three but has a little work to do to bridge the gap to the leading duo.

Andrea Verona (GASGAS) – E2 P1

“It’s been a really solid start to the season. With two wins in Enduro2 and twice second in EnduroGP, I’m happy with that for sure. I was a bit nervous to kick off the championship as the defending EnduroGP champion on home soil in Italy. A home race always brings a bit of extra pressure and stress, but thankfully it went pretty smooth. To be honest the crowd support on the tests was crazy with so many people cheering. I’m still adapting and learning the EC 350F all the time and figuring out new things as we go, but overall it’s been good. We have some time until round two to build on what we learned here and push to be even stronger in Spain.”

Steve Holcombe (Beta) – E2 P2

“I honestly didn’t expect to podium both days, so it’s been an awesome result. I kept things as smooth as I could. In the last couple of years, I injured myself at round one, so I didn’t want to do that this year and ruin my season. San Remo has been tough riding, but it’s been good for my confidence, and I’ve really enjoyed these battles.”

Clear out front, Brad Freeman also powered his way to victory in the Enduro3 class with a clean sweep of special test wins. Sweden’s Mikael Persson (Husqvarna) was next best in second, with Antoine Magain (Sherco) third.

The Magnorange FIM Women’s Enduro World Championship was once again won by Jane Daniels (Fantic). Fast from the off, Daniels was challenged all the way by Mireia Badia (Rieju) and Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) with both riders managing to grab a couple of special test wins over Daniels to keep the pressure on. Behind the top three, Francesca Nocera (Honda) and Rosie Rowett (Rieju) finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Jane Daniels (Fantic) – Women’s P1

“It was a tough day and I had to dig deep in each test. The battle for the victory was tight between myself, Jessica and Mireia, so I’m pleased to have won.”

Proving as competitive as ever, the GALFER Enduro Junior World Championship dished up some close racing. Today it was the turn of Jeremy Sydow (Sherco) to make his mark with the German claiming a debut victory. Winner on day one, Fantic’s Jed Etchells was just five seconds behind as runner-up. Max Ahlin (KTM) ended his day in third.

Jeremy Sydow (Husqvarna) – Youth P1

“To win here was way better than I expected. It’s my first season in EnduroGP so I didn’t know where I would fit in. My background is in motocross, so I’ve a lot to learn in enduro, but it’s exciting and so crazy to take a win.”

The racing was as tight as it gets in Enduro Youth with Kevin Cristino (Fantic) claiming victory by the narrowest of margins. Split by next to nothing, the Italian won the class by an incredible one tenth of a second after 70 minutes of timed special test racing. Coming up agonisingly short on victory, despite topping the final test by one second, Thibault Giraudon (Sherco) placed as runner-up to Cristino. Beta’s Leo Joyon took third.

The 2023 Paulo Duarte FIM EnduroGP World Championship continues with round two in Lalin, Spain on May 5-7.

Day Two Top 15 Overall

Pos Rider Nat Cat Moto Gap 1 FREEMAN Brad GBR E3 Beta – 2 VERONA Andrea ITA E2 GASGAS +16.19 3 HOLCOMBE Steve GBR E2 Beta +25.30 4 GARCIA Josep ESP E1 KTM +28.94 5 MACDONALD Hamish NZL E2 Sherco +1:18.68 6 WATSON Nathan GBR E2 Honda +1:41.42 7 PERSSON Mikael SWE E3 Husqvarna +1:50.36 8 OLDRATI Thomas ITA E1 Honda +2:06.25 9 ESPINASSE Theophile FRA E1 Beta +2:22.62 10 MAGAIN Antoine BEL E3 Sherco +2:28.31 11 PICHON Zachary FRA E1 Sherco +2:31.41 12 CAVALLO Matteo ITA E3 TM RACING +2:36.09 13 BERNARDINI Samuele ITA E2 Honda +2:45.30 14 MILNER Daniel AUS E2 TM RACING +2:55.77 15 KYTONEN Roni markus FIN E1 Honda +3:04.07 … 27 RUPRECHT Wil AUS E2 Sherco +5:19.60

E1 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 GARCIA Josep 37 2 PICHON Zachary 33 3 OLDRATI Thomas 30 4 ESPINASSE Theophile 30 5 KYTONEN Roni markus 20 6 MCCANNEY Jamie 20 7 PAVONI Matteo 20 8 SORECA Davide 16 9 GESLIN Anthony 14 10 EDMONDSON Jack 12 11 HALJALA Hermanni 10 12 SEGANTINI Matteo 6 13 MINOT Carlo 4 14 CRIVILIN Bruno 4 15 PAVONE Luca 2

E2 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 VERONA Andrea 40 2 HOLCOMBE Steve 34 3 MACDONALD Hamish 30 4 BERNARDINI Samuele 24 5 MILNER Daniel 21 6 BOLT Billy 19 7 MARTINI Gianluca 16 8 KOUBLE Krystof 14 9 RUPRECHT Wil 14 10 WATSON Nathan 13 11 SANS SORIA Marc 9 12 SILVA Renato 8 13 BLANJOUE Hugo 6 14 KUTULAS Nicolas andres ARG RFME 5 15 BIGIARINI Alessio 5

E3 Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 FREEMAN Brad 40 2 PERSSON Mikael 34 3 CAVALLO Matteo 28 4 MAGAIN Antoine 26 5 CHARLIER Christophe 23 6 HERRERA RIED Benjamin 20 7 LESIARDO Morgan 19 8 BETRIU Jaume 15 9 MACORITTO Lorenzo 13 10 LE QUERE Leo 11 11 FARGIER Luc 10 12 FISCHEDER Luca 7 13 ADIELSSON Marcus 6 14 BUXTON Tom 6 15 CIANI Mirko 3 16 MARTINI Andrea 1

Enduro Juniors Standings

Pos Rider Total 1 ETCHELLS Jed 37 2 SYDOW Jeremy 35 3 AHLIN Max 32 4 NAVARRO HUERTAS Se… 26 5 SEMB Axel 22 6 MORETTINI Manolo 17 7 RINALDI Enrico 17 8 NORRBIN Albin 17 9 NAVARRO HUERTAS Al… 16 10 PUHAKAINEN Samuli 11 11 JUUPALUOMA Peetu 9 12 ERLANDSSON Max 8 13 FONTOVA Albert 5 14 CHLUM Matyas 3 15 ALIX Antoine 3 16 EDMONDSON Harry 3 17 LUNIER Killian 1

Women’s Standings