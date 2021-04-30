2021 Australian ProMX

Round 2 of the Penrite ProMX Championship, presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) will roll into Canberra this weekend at the ACT Motocross Track, Majura, with all four classes competing.

The ProMX season opener, held at Wonthaggi, Victoria, re-launched national motocross racing in style; and Round 2 this Sunday (May 2) is expected to kick it up a notch with maximum entries across all classes.

Expect handle-bar to handle-bar action in Canberra, across the Thor MX1, Pirelli MX2, Maxxis MX3 classes, as well as the bLU cRU YZ65 Cup which makes its 2021 debut this weekend.

The bLU cRU YZ65 Cup pits out of the Blu Cru truck and with unparalleled access to Yamaha Motor Australia’s professional MX race teams, each Blu Cru YZ65 Cup participant is is sure to build memories that last a lifetime.

The ethos of Yamaha’s YZ65 Cup is to make every rider and his or her family feel like they are part of the Yamaha factory race team, courtesy of the unique bLU cRU offering a wide range of benefits.

Matthew Ferry – YMA Sales and Marketing Manager

“The YZ65 Cup aims to boost grassroots entry level dirt bike riding by offering a unique and fun experience. Participants come away feeling like factory racers with huge grins on their faces and lifetime memories. That’s what makes the YZ65 Cup the most eagerly anticipated dates on the calendar.”

With such tight and close competition in all three major classes, and with Australia’s best going head-to-head, Canberrans are in for a real treat this weekend.

Round 2 will see 37 entries for the Thor MX1 class, and both the Pirelli MX2 and Maxis MX3 classes are fully subscribed prior to qualifying, and there is a capacity field of 20 entries for the bLU cRU YZ65 Cup.

Racing action kicks-off this Sunday, May 2, from 8am with practice, before the AMX Superstores MX1 Pole Shootout before six hours of high-flying MX1, MX2, MX3 and YZ65 Cup action gets under way at 10am. Fans are strongly encouraged to purchase tickets online at www.auspromx.com.au in advance.

The ACT Motocross Track is located at Pialligo Avenue, Oaks Estate Road and Sutton Road, Majura.

Many riders attended the South Australian titles last week in Gilman, where round three of the Australian Pro MX Championship will take place at the end of may, offering some additional training before Round 2, as well as an opportunity to refamiliarise themselves with the course for Round 3.

From Round 3, we’ll also see two-time All Japan National MX2 Champion Haruki Yokoyama join the Empire Kawasaki outfit for the Australia ProMX series onboard a 2021 KX250.

Haruki Yokoyama

“I am looking forward to competing with the fastest MX riders in Australia. One of the main reasons I came to Australia was to learn more and improve my skills on and off the MX track.”

2021 Australian Penrite ProMX calendar