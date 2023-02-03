CFMOTO 300SR PrüstelGP Moto3

CFMOTO’s Moto3 World Championship debut will be celebrated with a PrüstelGP Moto3 team Tosca themed 300SR in 2023, running the eye catching green, pink and blue livery, making the well-specced LAMS sportsbike an even more inviting option.

The bike is powered by a 292.4cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine with BOSCH electronic fuel injection (EFI) producing 21.4 kW of power at 8,750 rpm and 25.3 Nm of torque at 7,250 rpm. The engine offers a quick-revving nature and smooth torque curve – ideal for first-time riders and commuters.

The engine is fitted with a balance shaft to smoothen vibration and a slipper clutch for reduced back torque when downshifting for increased confidence and comfort.

Stopping power is provided by a J.Juan opposed four-piston caliper mated to a 292mm disc up front with a single-piston caliper and 220mm disc for the rear, backed by a Continental ABS package which reduces the possibility of locking up the wheels during hard/emergency braking situations.

A lightweight, integrated frame design contributes to confidence-inspiring handling performance, alongside 37 mm USD forks, and a monoshock. Seat height is a manageable 780 mm, with the bike weighing in at 165 kg at the kerb.

Other features include twin-LED headlights with DRLs, TFT display, and T-box system with 4G module and 6D sensor, allowing vehicle status to be checked in real time via the CFMOTO Ride app.

The 300SR PrüstelGP Moto3 Edition is available now for $6,690 Ride Away and is backed by CFMOTO’s 3-year warranty.

For further information on the 300SR PrüstelGP Moto3 Edition or CFMOTO’s 3-Year Extended Warranty program, please get in touch with your CFMOTO Motorcycle Dealer.

CFMOTO 300SR PrüstelGP Moto3 Specifications