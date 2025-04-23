CFMOTO 500SR VOOM
CFMOTO has surprised us with the news that the 500SR VOOM is heading to Australia. Originally intended as a domestic-only model for the Chinese market, strong local interest has prompted CFMOTO’s Australian importer, Mojo Motorcycles, to bring the bike down under.
The VOOM arrives next month with a ride-away price of $10,990, backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty.
Powered by a 499cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 78 horsepower, the VOOM won’t be learner-legal in Australia.
CFMOTO claims a top speed of more than 220 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.2-seconds.
J.Juan four-piston radial calipers clamp a pair of 300 mm rotors to slow the 194 kg (wet) 500SR VOOM to a stop with Bosch Dual-Channel ABS back-up.
Visually, the VOOM makes a strong impression with its sleek silhouette that combines echoes of the new and the old, but the real standout is the distinctive twin-pipe tail treatment — a now-rare design choice that sets it apart from the crowd in all the right ways.
The riding position leans towards the sporty side of the equation and a low 795 mm seat height makes it convenient for most.
A five-inch TFT display graces the cockpit complete with dual USB ports while an optional T-Box module unlocks smartphone connectivity complete with security tracking and facilitates IMU derived ride analysis.
CFMOTO 500SR VOOM Specifications
- Engine Type – 4-cylinder, in-line 4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC
- Capacity – 499 cc
- Bore & Stroke – 63 mm x 40.1 mm
- Compression Ratio – 12.0 :1
- Fuel System – EFI / Mechanical throttle
- Maximum Power Output – 78 horsepower (58 kW) at 12,500 rpm (82 hp with Ram-Air)
- Maximum Torque Output – 49 Nm at 10,000 rpm
- Transmission – Six-speed with Slipper Clutch & Quickshifter (up only)
- Front Suspension – Ø41mm USD fork, adjustable preload and rebound
- Rear Suspension – Multi-link rear shock, adjustable preload and rebound
- Front Brakes – J.Juan 4-piston radial calipers, dual Ø300mm floating discs
- Rear Brake – J.Juan single-piston caliper, single 220mm disc
- Antilock Brake System (ABS) – Dual-Channel Bosch ABS
- Front Tyre – 120/70 R17, CST RideMigra CM-S3N
- Rear Tyre – 160/60 R17, CST RideMigra CM-S3N
- Length x Width x Height – 2010 x 730 x 1115 mm
- Wheelbase – 1,395mm
- Seat Height – 795mm
- Fuel Capacity – 15.5L
- Wet Weight – 194kg
- Available Colours – Nebula White or Zephyr Blue
- Warranty – Three Years
- Available – May, 2025
- Pricing – From $10,990 Ride Away