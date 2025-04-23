CFMOTO 500SR VOOM

CFMOTO has surprised us with the news that the 500SR VOOM is heading to Australia. Originally intended as a domestic-only model for the Chinese market, strong local interest has prompted CFMOTO’s Australian importer, Mojo Motorcycles, to bring the bike down under.

The VOOM arrives next month with a ride-away price of $10,990, backed by CFMOTO’s three-year warranty.

Powered by a 499cc inline four-cylinder engine producing 78 horsepower, the VOOM won’t be learner-legal in Australia.

CFMOTO claims a top speed of more than 220 km/h and a 0-100 km/h time of 4.2-seconds.

J.Juan four-piston radial calipers clamp a pair of 300 mm rotors to slow the 194 kg (wet) 500SR VOOM to a stop with Bosch Dual-Channel ABS back-up.

Visually, the VOOM makes a strong impression with its sleek silhouette that combines echoes of the new and the old, but the real standout is the distinctive twin-pipe tail treatment — a now-rare design choice that sets it apart from the crowd in all the right ways.

The riding position leans towards the sporty side of the equation and a low 795 mm seat height makes it convenient for most.

A five-inch TFT display graces the cockpit complete with dual USB ports while an optional T-Box module unlocks smartphone connectivity complete with security tracking and facilitates IMU derived ride analysis.

CFMOTO 500SR VOOM Specifications