2022 CFMOTO 650NK & 650MT Updates

CFMOTO’s popular 650NK nakedbike and 650MT sports tourer are getting an upgrade for 2022, with the electronic smarts under the spotlight. The updates will see a new five-inch TFT dash including navigation, as well as a new key system for greater security.

In addition, the 650NK also has new liveries – Nebula Black and Nebula White with neon wheels – and decals, and the 650MT gets a Pirelli tyre upgrade.

The 650MT comes in Athens Blue and Nebula White. The updated 650NK and 650MT are now on sale for $8290 ride-away and supported by a three-year factory warranty.

650NK and 650MT standard features include KYB suspension, J.Juan brakes, Continental ABS, Bosch fuel-injection and Pirelli rubber. The 649cc, liquid-cooled engine produces 41.5kW and 62Nm and meets the latest Euro5 emission standards.

Michael Poynton – CFMOTO Australia director

“We’re hitting the balance of 2022 with the strongest CFMOTO line-up we’ve ever had. Only last week we launched the 2022 300SR and 300NK, and now the 650s have followed suit. And we then have the full-powered 700CL-Xs, as well as the 800 adventure-touring range, so there’s even more choice for the discerning buyer.”

Contact your local CFMOTO dealer for more information on the 2022 650NK and 650MT. Check out the CFMOTO Australia website for more information.