CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage Test

Motorcycle Review by Wayne Vickers – Images by RBMotoLens

This is third CFMOTO I’ve tested in recent times and I’ll say straight up that the CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage is the best of them so far. To start with, it’s not a LAMS bike, so it has noticeably more poke.

However that aside, I reckon the build quality and design are an overall step up as well. It’s seriously not far from being a genuinely bloody good thing. Not just good for the price, but proper good.

But what exactly is it? Well, they’ve focussed the 700CL-X at the ‘classic’ retro naked segment with the brand’s first full power bike and one they describe as a bit of a watershed moment. It’s the product of their newest R&D office and production facilities. I think it shows.

The design has some really nicely executed elements and overall reminds me a little of the Indian FTR, which is no bad thing. It just tones the butch down a little from the FTR and aims things further on-road even though it arrives with chunky treaded tyres for a bit of that scrambler look.

The materials overall look nicely finished. Nothing looks like it’s been built to a cost even though it obviously has. Nice aluminium panels, a lovely leather seat, well resolved touches everywhere. The more you look the more you see. Are those braided lines? Why yes. Yes they are. It looks pretty trick!

That 693 cc engine is a much more lively lump than the LAMS 650 donks. It throws out just under 75 ponies and 70 Nm of torque and does so in a lively manner. It has a meaty exhaust note from that stubby little can; and a surprisingly rorty intake note.

Get up it and the bike growls underneath you. And it revs nicely too. Peak power coming in at around eight and a half grand. Unlike the 650s, the mode button on this jigger transforms the engine. Eco mode cuts power by a decent margin and has a super soft throttle feel. It feels more like a wet map to be honest. Very smooth.

Given that the bike has no traction control, you could easily use this as a wet map if you were so inclined. Newer riders would likely see a benefit there.

Flick it to Sport mode though and it comes to life. It’s night and day. Apparently it’s just timing and fuel that changes, but it feels like a whole different engine.

In old school terms, it feels like another butterfly is opening up or another injector coming online when you give the throttle a decent twist – there’s a noticeable kick as it responds. It’s akin to the feel of VTEC kicking in. It’s good fun on the road!

The fueling isn’t perfect in Sport mode though – I found it a bit snatchy down low. Nothing that’s a deal breaker, it has certainly got some character which I kinda like. But it could be improved. To the point that I couldn’t help but wonder how good the bike could be with maybe a Power Commander thrown on… It might make it a better wheelie bike too.

It didn’t feel totally comfortable on the back wheel with the fuelling the way it was and I had trouble finding the balance point.

The rest of the controls are all pretty solid. Nice slipper clutch and box. I found some of the switchgear a bit devoid of feedback, especially the indicator switch, but did like the round dash design. With the headlight design it took us a while to spot the X and there’s a few of them sprinkled throughout the bike. I especially liked the seat-tail unit design.

Speaking of, it’s quite a comfy seat, my buttometer was happy for solid 60+ minute stretches, but it did start looking for a rest after several hours on the photoshoot day. I don’t think it’s the seat though that’s the issue there.

I think the KYB rear suspension is maybe a touch underdone in terms of rebound control. I didn’t notice it at first, but certainly after a solid day on the bike, it was showing up. It’s just a little on the harsh side.

Nothing to stop most people from climbing aboard, because most people probably wont spend four or five hours in and out of the saddle in a single stint. You’ll also be getting off to refuel anyway. That 13 L tank won’t get you far past 250k’s, which gives you an idea of how they think people will use it. And I don’t think that range is an issue, particularly for this bike. Standard cruise control helps keep your licence intact on any highway commutes.

Brakes wise, I was initially thinking it should have a pair of discs up front when I first got aboard, but the single J.Juan unit works and showed no signs of being an issue. If I was going to be charging hard, often, it might be something to consider. But then.. it has a sister model called the 700CL-X Sport and it has twin discs, so if that’s your bent – go for that one. Continental supplies the ABS smarts.

Handling wise it rides pretty damn well. Those tyres are quite a high profile, so it tips in eagerly and is composed and stable throughout the corner, feels nice and light on change of direction too. No problems there. I was starting to really enjoy repeated runs of a twisty section for the pics. If only the cars would have buggered off I could have had some real fun…

So then the only remaining question is how much – and this is where it shines even further. $9,490 ride-away (or $10,490 for the Sport). Exqueese me? Seems unpossible. There’s a whole lot to like here.

People would be doing themselves a disservice by looking past this bike. And a Power Commander or something along those lines along with a decent tuner could make it even better I am sure. All in all I give it two thumbs up.

The future is looking good for CFMOTO I reckon. I wonder how good the 800MT is going to stack up…

Why I like the CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage:

Overall its very nicely styled and well built

That engine has got some character – and poke

Nice exhaust note for a stocky too

Such a great package for under ten grand

Imagine it with a power commander and tune…

I’d the CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage more if:

The fuelling could be better in Sport mode

And the rear suspension could have better rebound control for stints beyond a couple of hours

CFMOTO 700CL-X Heritage Specifications

Engine: 693 cc, eight-valve, DOHC, four-stroke parallel-twin

Bore x stroke: 83 mm x 64 mm

Compression ratio: 11.6:1

Fuel system: Bosch EFI with ride-by-wire throttle

Maximum power: 73 hp (55 kW) at 8500rpm

Maximum torque: 68 Nm at 6500rpm

Gearbox: Six-speed with slipper clutch

Chassis: Tubular steel frame with aluminium alloy swingarm

Front suspension: 41 mm KYB upside-down fork, fully adjustable, 150 mm travel

Rear suspension: KYB shock with preload and compression adjustment, 150 mm travel

Front brakes: 320 mm disc with radial-mount J.Juan brake caliper

Rear brakes: 260 mm disc with floating J.Juan brake caliper

ABS: Continental

Front tyre: 110/80-18 Pirelli MT 60 RS

Rear tyre: 180/55-17 Pirelli MT 60 RS

Length x Width x Height: 2107 mm x 887 mm x 1200 mm

Wheelbase: 1435 mm

Seat height: 800 mm

Fuel capacity: 13lt

Wet weight: 196 kg

Maximum payload: 150 kg

Warranty: Three years

RRP: $9490 Ride Away

