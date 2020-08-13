CFMoto 700 CL-X

Chinese motorcycle manufacturer CFMoto is planning to come out punching in 2021 with a range of models power by an all-new 693 cc parallel-twin that makes 73 horsepower at 8500 rpm and 68 Nm of torque. With a dry weight of 183 kg that promises decent performance.

This will be CFMoto’s first, but certainly not their last, step up to a larger engined range of motorcycles and they are gunning for success with a high standard specification that includes adjustable KYB suspension with a generous 150 mm of travel, J.Juan four-piston radial brakes with Continental ABS, Bosch ride-by-wire with riding modes, and DRLs along with a slipper clutch and cruise control.

These machines were first unveiled at EICMA last year and have now been released into the Chinese domestic market ahead of their international release with the bikes expected to hit Australia early next year.

The first of the triumvirate to arrive will be the 700CL-X Heritage in February and it will be followed soon after by the 700CL-X Adventure and 700CL-X Sport.

A wide range of individualisation accessories will be available for the Heritage with practical items such as panniers joining the range of bling.

CFMOTO Australia director Michael Poynton says the 700CL-X is a watershed model for the brand as its first full-power bike to take on Australia’s middleweight naked segment.

“The 700CL-X is extremely important to us. It will be the company’s first non-LAMS model, and it’s just the tip of the iceberg of what we can expect from CFMOTO as a result of its relationship with KTM,” Poynton says. “Underscoring that relationship is a significant joint venture built on bricks and mortar. This comprises an all-new office and R&D building, in Hangzhou, China, which officially opened this month, as well as a new manufacturing facility nearby, which will be operational later this year.”

CFMoto has been assembling low-capacity KTM motorcycles in China since 2011 and the companies are stepping up their activities as the Chinese plant has also recently taken over the production of KTM’s middleweight range. It is also expected that the previous generation LC8 KTM V-Twin will make its way into a new CFMoto model line-up in the future.

Pricing for the 700CL-X range will be announced at a later date.

CFMoto 700CL-X Heritage Specifications