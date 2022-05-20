Cape York Motorcycle Adventures and CFMOTO team up

Cape York Motorcycle Adventures are bringing 15 CFMOTO 800 MT adventure-touring motorcycles on to their fleet to run luxury Cairns to Darwin and Cairns to Cape York tours, while their existing DR-Z400E enduro models will continue to do the more hard-core adventures.

Cape York Motorcycle Adventures is owned by Roy and Renae Kunda, with the business now in its 33rd year of operation. Roy, who did his first ride through the Cape in 1986, leads most of the guided tours while Renae keeps the business churning along back at headquarters in Cairns.

Roy Kunda – Cape York Motorcycle Adventures Owner

“On first sight, I was really impressed with the look of the 800MT Touring; it’s a lot of bike for the money. My guides and I rode the fleet of 15 from the dealer, Northern Performance Motorcycles, to our workshop in Cairns and we were all surprised at how well balanced and comfortable they are on the road. I can’t wait to put them through their paces up the Cape.”

The Cape York Motorcycle Adventures 800MT Tourings are fitted with added protection in the form of crash bars and a headlight guard – minimum requirements in the hurly-burly of off-road tours – as well as soft panniers.

The two-model 800MT range – the $12,990 ride away Sport and $14,490 ride way Touring – went on sale in January 2022, utilising a KTM-sourced parallel-twin engine.

The 800MT Touring comes with tyre pressure monitoring, a centre-stand, up/down quickshifter, handguards, an alloy bashplate, steering damper and heated grips and seat – the latter of which may not be such a big deal in the warmer climes of Far North Queensland…

Michael Poynton – Director of CFMOTO Australia

“When Roy and Renae approached us about the 800MT joining their line-up, we were flattered as they are veterans in the motorcycle adventure space and don’t make decisions on a whim. We’re confident the 800MT Touring will be a hit with the customers at Cape York Motorcycle Adventures, in a package brimming with technical flair and impressive styling.”

As well as the standard three-, six-, seven- and eight-day tours, Cape York Motorcycle Adventures can also arrange private charters. For more information, visit capeyorkmotorcycles.com.au, email adventures@capeyorkmotorcycles.com.au or call 0427 590 221.

For more information on the 800MTs, including accessories, visit cfmoto800mt.com.au.