CFMOTO 800MT

CFMOTO’s partnership with KTM will deliver the larger capacity 800MT here in Australia towards the end of 2021. MCNews.com.au has been promised Aussie pricing and full specification levels of CFMOTO’s new adventure motorcycle platform soon, but in the interim we have gleaned a few more details about the bikes from a new video released overnight.

We already knew that the CFMOTO 800MT has been spun out of the brand’s partnership with KTM and that it woud be powered by a 94 horsepower version of KTM’s LC8c parallel twin displacing 799 cc in a touring focused package. We can also now confirm a torque figure of 77 Nm at 6500 rpm.

It is expected to arrive in both spoked and alloy wheel versions and the spoked rim version will be tubeless, while a tyre pressure monitoring system will also be offered.

The 800MT boasts touring style ergonomics and a large seat, clearly separating it from the comparable KTM offerings that are powered by this same engine architecture. With its more road oriented packaging we also expect the 800MT to be appreciably heavier than the KTM adventure bikes with early figures suggesting a wet weight of 230 kg

Further to that, the CFMOTO 800MT will be available with heated grips and a heated seat. We are not sure if that will be standard only on the up-spec version, or optional extras, but the video does seem to suggest these will be standard features on the up-spec variant.

The larger full touring model is seen with integrated foglights, crash-bars, hard top-box and panniers. We have now learned that the screen is adjustable and it also appears that a modest alloy sump-guard is standard on at least one of the models. As is a centre-stand and hand-guards.

Dual disc brakes are seen on the front, likely with the larger four-piston calipers we have seen on the 700CL-X models. OIn the 800MT it is confirmed they are backed by Bosch Cornering ABS.

Keyless ignition and a TFT screen along with cruise control and two-way quick-shifter adds to the impressive feature list.

The 800MT is expected in Australia towards the end of 2021. Full specifications, pricing and availability will be revealed soon.

CFMOTO 800MT Video

