CFMoto has unveiled its first electric-powered motorcycle, laying the foundations for the company’s forthcoming electric sub-brand. The 300GT-E police motorcycle represents CFMoto’s first steps towards investing heavily in a sustainable future of internal combustion as well as renewable-energy vehicles.

Purpose-built to meet the demands of police departments across China’s mega cities, the 300GT-E features a vast array of technology including an efficient electric drivetrain, smart connectivity and rider safety.

At the heart of the 300GT-E is an efficient water-cooled power drive which, along with a high-density lithium battery cell, is mid-mounted for a low centre of gravity and excellent handling characteristics. Final drive is via toothed belt.

The 300GT-E has a maximum power output of 18 kW and a top speed of 120 km/h while the battery cell has a 150 km range under comprehensive riding conditions as well as fast-charge capabilities.

Smart connectivity comprises the integrated car-grade onboard connectivity system made to accommodate police communications, thus interlinking with police databases. The 300GT-E also features support for cloud-based vehicle status and live location updates, built-in satellite navigation via a 7.0-inch TFT screen as well as keyless ignition – all of which are imperative to making daily police duties more convenient and comfortable.

Equipment highlights include three riding modes; Bosch ABS; a sidestand power cut; an inverted fork and monoshock; height-adjustable windscreen; 17-inch alloy wheels and distinctive LED lighting.

The 300GT-E complements CFMOTO’s recently launched 1250J police and state guest escort motorcycle, which debuted the company’s 140 hp / 120 Nm 1279 cc liquid-cooled V-twin derived from CFMoto’s joint venture with KTM, thus cementing it as the largest-capacity and most-powerful motorcycle in China.

“CFMOTO has a workforce of more than 2600 employees, 25 per cent, or one in four, of whom is assigned to research and development. Given the rapid rate of pace for the brand – and its recent R&D boost thanks to KTM – it makes sense that CFMOTO invests heavily in a future of sustainable, electric vehicles. Beyond its police lights and sirens, the 300GT-E represents the beginning of a standalone electric sub-brand for CFMOTO in the not-too-distant future.”