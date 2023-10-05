CFMOTO MY23 ATV, UTV & SSV clearance sale

CFMOTO Australia’s MY23 Clearance Sale is kicking off, offering run-out deals on their line-up of CFORCE ATVs, UFORCE UTVs and ZFORCE SSVs. This limited-time promotion will run from October to November 30th, 2023, giving those interested ample opportunity to take advantage of these savings.

Here are the deals you can expect during the CFMOTO MY23 Clearance Sale:

MY23 CFMOTO CFORCE ATV

CFORCE EV110 – Save an impressive $1300 and receive a FREE youth pack.

CFORCE 110 – Enjoy a generous $500 discount on this benchmark petrol-powered youth sports ATV.

CFORCE 400 – Save $500 and up your game on this highly versatile and powerful ATV.

CFORCE 625 EPS TOURING – Ride away on this top-tier single-cylinder ATV with an extra $1000 in your pocket.

CFORCE 1000 EPS OVERLAND – Get ready for epic off-road adventures with a substantial $1000 saving on CFMOTO’s flagship high-performance ATV.

View the CFMOTO ATV range here; view the CFMOTO Youth ATV range here.

MY23 CFMOTO UFORCE UTV

UFORCE 800 EPS – Save $500 on the rugged and dependable V-twin workhorse.

UFORCE 1000 EPS – Get the ultimate UTV experience for just $17,990, saving you a whopping $1000.

UFORCE 1000 TREK – Receive a FREE CFMOTO i45 generator, adding even more value to this incredible vehicle.

View the CFMOTO UTV range here.

MY23 CFMOTO ZFORCE SSV

ZFORCE 800 TRAIL – Blaze the trails with confidence and savings of $1000

View the CFMOTO SSV range here.

The CFMOTO MY23 Clearance Sale is the ideal opportunity for farmers and outdoor enthusiasts to upgrade their vehicles or get themselves into the action for the first time.

Michael Poynton – General Manager at CFMOTO Australia

“We’re excited to offer these incredible savings on our MY23 ATV, UTV, and SSV models. Our vehicles are celebrated for their reliability, performance, and innovative features, and this promotion empowers us to make them even more accessible to our valued customers.”

You can visit your nearest CFMOTO off-road dealer to take advantage of the CFMOTO MY23 Clearance Sale. For more information about the promotion or to find a dealer near you, head to www.cfmoto.com.au.