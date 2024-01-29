CFMOTO & TeamMoto team up for demo rides!

CFMOTO Australia will be running a host of demo ride days over the next few months, across quite a few states, in partnership with TeamMoto and their dealership network, spanning February to April.

Whether a TeamMoto regular or a rider less familiar with CFMOTO, all are welcome to, with the Demo Ride Days presenting an excellent opportunity to sample some of the latest offerings from the world’s fastest-growing powersports brand, which now offers an extensive range of motorcycles.

You can join by registering your spot at one of the selected dealerships, with a full list of dates listed below:

(Note: Only February dates are currently accepting entries)

3rd February 2024 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

2nd March, 2024 – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

QLD – TeamMoto CFMOTO Virginia

1924 Sandgate Rd, Virginia QLD 4014

(07) 3177 5088

1924 Sandgate Rd, Virginia QLD 4014 (07) 3177 5088 NSW – TeamMoto CFMOTO Campbelltown

34 Queen St, Campbelltown NSW 2560

(02) 4625 7700

20th APRIL – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

QLD – TeamMoto CFMOTO Townsville

21 Ross River Rd, Mysterton QLD 4812

(07) 4766 3200

CFMOTO models available for test rides include the XO Papio Racer, 150NK, 300NK, 300SR, 450SR, 650NK, 800MT Explore. However not all bikes are available at all dealerships, and ensure you book for your preferred dealership.

If your desired bike is not available at your preferred dealership, please contact them, and they may be able to arrange a private test ride for you.

The CFMOTO Demo Rides offer a great opportunity to take the latest and greatest motorcycles from the range for a spin, with staff on hand to answer questions or offer additional insights.

There will also be an In-Store Sale, with special promotions and discounts on parts and accessories, available only to attendees of the test ride event, as well as exclusive spot prizes to be won on the day by just registering and attending an event.

Plus you can meet your local riding community, and connect with fellow motorcycle enthusiasts and share your passion. So don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity.