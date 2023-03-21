2023 CFMOTO 300CL-X

CFMOTO have expanded their 300 (292.4 cc) single-cylinder range with a new offering in the form of the 300CL-X, which adds a neo-retro vibe, for those who aren’t interested in the sporty 300SR, or the more futuristic 300NK, which the brand describes as a street fighter.

The learner-approved 300CL-X adopts the same neo-retro styling as its larger-capacity parallel-twin sibling, the popular 700CL-X Heritage.

The success of the 700CL-X Heritage since its Australian release two years ago provides an ideal launching pad for the compact 300CL-X, which is powered by a flexible and responsive 292cc, fuel-injected, DOHC, single-cylinder engine.

Power and torque are the same as the 300NK: 20.5 kW (27.9 hp) at 8750 rpm and 25 Nm at 7000 rpm. The 300CL-X also benefits from upgraded engine mounts for even less vibration, and it has a forged piston to reduce weight and inertia. There’s a light-action slipper clutch for even smoother down changes.

The 300CL-X has a nimble and responsive chassis, an upright and commanding riding position, grippy CST tyres, striking ‘X element’ LED lighting, a round LCD dash, and built-in T-Box technology to monitor vehicle status alongside the complimentary CFMOTO app.

Pillions get to enjoy an expansive plush seat, which adds a ‘weekend capable’ element to the 300CL’s already commuter-friendly characteristics such as the low 795mm seat height and 150mm of ground clearance.

Fuel capacity is 14.5 litres, the 300CL-X tracks on aluminium-alloy cast wheels and 17-inch rubber.

Colours are Nebula White and Nebula Black, and the retail price is $5990 ride away – offering an exceptionally affordable entry-point into motorcycling for new riders, or great value for those after a small capacity commuter.

Customising options include an engine guard, side bags, radiator cover, clip-on mirrors and a lightweight sprocket.

Michael Poynton – Director of CFMOTO Australia

“We are rapt with the impending arrival of the 300CL-X. We first saw this neo-retro design language in the 700CL-X Heritage, and to extend it into the LAMS domain with the 300CL-X makes perfect sense. There’s really nothing quite like it in the smaller-capacity classes and, with a proven chassis, engine and electronics thanks to all the hard work already done on the existing 300cc models, we are confident the 300CL-X will create a lot of interest.”

The all-new 300CL-X is available now, interested customers are encouraged to contact their local CFMOTO motorcycle dealer for more information or visit cfmoto.com.au/300cl-x

Here’s a run down on the 300CL-X highlights

Styling based on the 700CL-X Heritage

292 cc single-cylinder engine

Low 795mm seat height

Light-action slipper clutch

X-element LED lighting

Plush rider and pillion seat

Large 14.5-litre fuel tank

Nebula White or Nebula Black liveries

$5990 ride-away

Factory three-year unlimited-kilometre warranty