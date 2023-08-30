CFMOTO CX-2E & CX-5E Fun Bikes

CFMOTO have announced the launch of a range of electric minibikes – the CX-2E and CX-5E, designed to inspire the next generation of riders by nurturing essential riding skills.

CX-2E: Electric Fun for Beginners

The CX-2E stands as CFMOTO’s introductory model, catering to young riders aged 4 to 7 years, the perfect choice for children who are supervised by a parent.

With a maximum 1200w output, 10-inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes all around and a magnetic safety lanyard, the CX-2E is an ideal addition to any family’s recreational activities.

CX-5E: Advanced Electric Fun Bike

For riders aged 8 to 12 years who are ready to take their skills to the next level, CFMOTO provide the CX-5E. This larger model boasts a maximum 1500w output of electric fun, with increased ground clearance, riding on 14/12-inch wheels.

The CX-5E is designed to help young riders hone their skills and progress from novice to technical mastery. The CX-5E is the perfect companion for riders seeking a challenging and exhilarating experience.

CX-2E & CX-5E features

High-strength cradle steel tube frame

Alloy rims, full disc brakes, and high-knobby tyres

Long-travel suspension

Compact 48V-BLDC E-Motor capable of producing 1.5 kW/1.2 kW max power

Integrated e-motor and proprietary controller

48V24Ah 1152Wh Lithium-ion Battery – 60 range, swappable design

LCD display, three stages of acceleration/power and battery monitoring

Child-friendly ergonomics, seat height, and handlebars

Quiet operation, no exhaust emissions

CX-2E & CX-5E Availability & Pricing

CFMOTO’s CX-2E and CX-5E electric minibikes are set to hit the Australian market in late September. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the CX-2E is $2,190 ride away, while the CX-5E will be available at a retail price of $2,490 ride away. *National ride-away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges.

For more information, visit www.cfmoto.com.au.

CFMOTO CX-2E / CX-5E Specifications