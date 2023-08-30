CFMOTO CX-2E & CX-5E Fun Bikes
CFMOTO have announced the launch of a range of electric minibikes – the CX-2E and CX-5E, designed to inspire the next generation of riders by nurturing essential riding skills.
CX-2E: Electric Fun for Beginners
The CX-2E stands as CFMOTO’s introductory model, catering to young riders aged 4 to 7 years, the perfect choice for children who are supervised by a parent.
With a maximum 1200w output, 10-inch wheels, hydraulic disc brakes all around and a magnetic safety lanyard, the CX-2E is an ideal addition to any family’s recreational activities.
CX-5E: Advanced Electric Fun Bike
For riders aged 8 to 12 years who are ready to take their skills to the next level, CFMOTO provide the CX-5E. This larger model boasts a maximum 1500w output of electric fun, with increased ground clearance, riding on 14/12-inch wheels.
The CX-5E is designed to help young riders hone their skills and progress from novice to technical mastery. The CX-5E is the perfect companion for riders seeking a challenging and exhilarating experience.
CX-2E & CX-5E features
- High-strength cradle steel tube frame
- Alloy rims, full disc brakes, and high-knobby tyres
- Long-travel suspension
- Compact 48V-BLDC E-Motor capable of producing 1.5 kW/1.2 kW max power
- Integrated e-motor and proprietary controller
- 48V24Ah 1152Wh Lithium-ion Battery – 60 range, swappable design
- LCD display, three stages of acceleration/power and battery monitoring
- Child-friendly ergonomics, seat height, and handlebars
- Quiet operation, no exhaust emissions
CX-2E & CX-5E Availability & Pricing
CFMOTO’s CX-2E and CX-5E electric minibikes are set to hit the Australian market in late September. The manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the CX-2E is $2,190 ride away, while the CX-5E will be available at a retail price of $2,490 ride away. *National ride-away prices are inclusive of freight to your local dealer and dealer pre-delivery charges.
CFMOTO CX-2E / CX-5E Specifications
|CFMOTO CX-2E / CX-5E Specifications
|Voltage
|48V
|Rated Output
|0.65 kW / 1 kW
|Max Power
|1.2 kW / 1.5 Kw
|Max Torque
|6.4 Nm / 7 Nm
|Drive
|Chain
|Battery
|48 V 24 Ah Lithium-ion, swappable
|Battery Capacity
|1152 Wh
|Drive Modes
|Mode 1 (16 km/h / 24 km/h max speed)
|Mode 2 (26 km/h / 36 km/h max speed)
|Modes 3 (36 km/h / 46 km/h max speed)
|Max speed
|36 km/h, / 46 km/h
|Run Time at Max Speed
|60 minutes / 35 minutes
|Max Range
|60 km
|Frame
|Steel tube, double cradle
|Rim
|Spoked rim
|Front Wheel
|2.50-10 / 70/100-14
|Rear Wheel
|2.50-10 / 80/100-12
|Front Suspension
|Ø31 mm telescopic fork, 72 mm / 105 mm travel
|Rear Suspension
|Centre-mounted single shock, adjustable spring preload, 65 mm / 100 mm travel
|Brakes
|Front: Hydraulic disc, right-hand brake lever, Rear: Hydraulic disc, right-hand brake pedal
|Length x Width x Height
|1330 mm x 610 mm x 789 mm / 1555 mm X 665 mm X 958 mm
|Wheelbase
|952 mm / 1066 mm
|Seat Height
|550 mm / 678 mm
|Wet Weight
|49 kg / 56 kg
|Available Colour
|Baltic Blue
|Price
|$2,090 / $2,490