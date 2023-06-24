SCOTT X Pro Circuit Collaboration Goggle

In 2024, SCOTT Sports will release a new SCOTT X Pro Circuit collaboration goggle and want it to be designed by the fans!

The winner of the contest will see their design come to life, when SCOTT officially produces the Pro Circuit collaboration goggle. The goggle will be available on the shelves of the best moto dealers in the world and on the helmets of the Pro Circuit team when they line up on the start line!

WINNER

The winning goggle design will be chosen personally by Pro Circuit owner Mitch Payton.

HOW TO ENTER

To design your dream goggle, you can use anything from CAD, or Adobe icllustrator to crayons. Just show off your vision in the best way possible.

All goggles must include both SCOTT and Pro Circuit logos. Final designs will be optimised by the SCOTT design team to make them perfect for production.

Head the SCOTT Sports website for more details and for the logo pack and helmet template bundles to get designing!