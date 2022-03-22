DGR’s biggest fund-raiser to reap amazing reward

Three weeks after the initial joint announcement by Triumph Motorcycles and iconic guitar brand Gibson of their pending collaboration, we now get to see the first fruit born from that marriage.

Their individual inspirations come from the legendary 1959 Gibson Les Paul Standard, and 1959 Triumph Bonneville T120.

Meet the 1959 Legends custom edition Les Paul Standard Reissue guitar, and the Triumph Bonneville T120 ‘1959 Legends Custom Edition’.

Gibson Les Paul Standard Reissue

1959 Legends Custom Edition

A genuine guitar icon, the 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue is the ultimate Gibson classic, and an accurate clone that’s authentic in every detail, from its iconic sunburst finish to the look and feel of each part and its incredible trademark tone.

The 1959 Legends Custom Edition features unique Triumph design detailing, including hand coach-lined pickguard, inspired by the Bonneville’s trademark engine fins, and etched pick-up covers, branded truss rod cover and reissue switch backplate.

Along with the 1959 Les Paul Standard Reissue certificate of authenticity, the Legends Edition also comes with its own one-of-a-kind certificate signed by Triumph CEO, Nick Bloor, and Cesar Gueikian, Brand President of Gibson Brands.

Triumph Bonneville T120

1959 Legends Custom Edition

The latest generation of this genuine motorcycle legend, the Bonneville T120, combines timeless character and style, with class defining modern capability and performance.

The 1959 Legends Custom Edition features unique Gibson design detailing, including beautifully unique hand-painted sunburst paint scheme, featuring Jet Black painted guitar neck and headstock shape, edged with hand-painted coach lining, plus a host of branded touches.

The partnership forged through a shared ambition to support the Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride and its global charity efforts for men’s mental health, prostate cancer awareness and fundraising.

The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

The 1959 Legends guitar and motorcycle will together be offered as the highest fundraiser reward for the 2022 ride.

The 2022 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride represents a major milestone in Triumph’s sponsorship, marking nine incredible years of support, with over 100,000 riders in more than 900 cities across the world, raising more than $US31million for men’s mental health and prostate cancer awareness.

This year’s Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride will take place on Sunday 22nd May with pre-registration already open to riders across the world, and official registration and fundraising starting on 28th March.