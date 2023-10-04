Ducati DesertX Rally

Just when you think the adventure market can’t get any bigger Ducati release a harder core spin-off from their already most dirt ready adventure mount, the DesertX, meet the new for 2024 Ducati DesertX Rally.

While the regular DesertX scores KYB 46 mm fully-adjustable forks with a generous 230 mm of travel, the new Rally variant steps things up further with 48 mm closed cartridge forks complete with Kashima coating on the outer tubes and DLC on internal faces. These are also fully adjustable and increase the front suspension travel to 250 mm. The triple clamps on the Rally are also very trick.

KYB also supply the rear shock which in the DesertX scores a larger piston, even more adjustments and 240 mm of travel, 20 mm up on the regular DesertX. The swing-arm is also revised to cater for the longer travel shock.

Ground clearance is up from 250 mm to a huge 280 mm. A carbon sump guard helps protect the udders from any big hits.

With the increased suspension travel and ground clearance comes a higher seat height, the already quite tall 875 mm perch of the DesertX stretches to 910 mm in the Rally.

An optional low seat can reduce that to 885 mm, something tells me that will be pretty popular, however no doubt there is a significant trade off in comfort levels when plumping for the less plump low seat.

Both variants are shod with 90/90-21 and 150/70-18 Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR rubber. The rear rim though is slightly narrower on the Rally, down from 4.5″ wide to 4″ wide.

The Rally variant also scores upgraded hubs, spokes and rims suited to more extreme off-road use and runs tubes, while the regular DesertX is tubeless.

At 1625 mm the wheelbase on the Rally is 17 mm longer than the DesertX. The Rally also runs a much higher front guard.

The DesertX Rally is fitted with an adjustable Öhlins steering damper.

The pegs and levers on the Rally are also a bit special.

The six Riding Modes of the DesertX Rally (Sport, Touring, Urban, Wet, Enduro, Rally) have Cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) and Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC)are recalibrated to the new chassis and tuned for more challenging off-road use.

Add the optional auxiliary eight-litre tank to supplement the already pretty generous 21-litre tank and you are genuinely ready for the desert.

The 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin remains unchanged with 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. An optional Termignoni race system bumps those numbers up by seven per cent, for off-road use only, of course…

Service intervals for both DesertX models are every 15,000 km or 24 months, with Desmo valve clearance checks every 30,000 km.

The DesertX Rally is expected to arrive in Australian showrooms in the second half of 2024. The regular DesertX sells for $25,600 ride away, while the new DesertX Rally will retail from $36,600 ride away. A hefty $11,000 premium but one that will prove worth it for many no doubt.

Ducati DesertX Rally Specifications

Ducati DesertX Rally Images