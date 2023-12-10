Ducati Diavel for Bentley

Ducati and Bentley have announced the Ducati Diavel for Bentley, a new limited-edition motorcycle born from the collaboration between the two manufacturers.

The Diavel for Bentley will be created in a numbered series limited to 500+50 examples, the latter reserved for Bentley customers.

The Centro Stile Ducati, in collaboration with Bentley designers, created a new design for this special motorcycle, drawing inspiration from the Batur from which it takes the mainly horizontal lines of the side view. The Scarab Green colour, sophisticated and refined, rich in metallic shades, comes from the Bentley Mulliner palette and is used throughout the bodywork.

The forged rims, designed and created for this motorcycle, recall the shapes of those of the car and are painted in Dark Titanium Satin, leaving some machined surfaces visible.

The side air intakes reflect the two-tone front grille, one of the most recognisable elements of the Batur. The triangular rear extractors refer to the corresponding elements of the car.

The front mudguard, the fairing and the upper view of the tank recall the ribs on the front bonnet, while the single-seater tail, which can be replaced with a passenger seat, takes many styling cues from the double-layer extractor on the back of the car.

Many of the bodywork components are made of high-quality carbon fibre (fenders, headlamp cover, engine, exhaust and radiator covers, radiator shrouds, side panels, tail piece).

The rider’s seat, in black Alcantara, is inspired by the interior of the car, with the same texture of that of the Batur seats and with the Bentley logo embroidered on the rear pad.

Batur is Bentley’s most powerful production car ever, with a 740 PS twin-turbo W12 engine, coach-built in just 18 examples. The 18 examples of the Batur are individually hand-crafted by Mulliner, the oldest coachbuilder in the world and Bentley’s in-house bespoke division.

In addition to the 500 Diavel for Bentley examples, Ducati also offers a series of just 50 examples, called Diavel for Bentley Mulliner. The 50 Diavel for Bentley Mulliners will be available exclusively to Bentley customers, who through direct collaboration with the designers of the Centro Stile Ducati, will be able to configure their Diavel for Bentley Mulliner with different colours for the saddle, front brake calipers, carbon fibre parts and rims. They will also be able to choose the same colour as their car for the bodywork parts or one of those from the exclusive palette selected by the designers of the Crewe company.

The Diavel for Bentley, like all collectible Ducatis, is delivered with a certificate of authenticity, a passenger seat and a motorcycle cover. The name of the model and the production number of the unit are engraved on a plate inserted in the carbon fibre cover of the vertical head, on the right side of the motorcycle. Both the dashboard, equipped as standard with turn-by-turn navigator, and the LED matrix of the rear light cluster offer a special animation at the key-on which makes the Diavel for Bentley even more unmistakable. Finally, each Diavel for Bentley will be delivered in an exclusive personalised wooden case.

The collaboration between the two manufacturers has also led to the creation of a Capsule Collection, reserved for Diavel for Bentley owners, which allows customers to complete their look with a jet helmet and a technical jacket (available in both men’s and women’s versions) in a limited edition, characterised by a colour scheme that reflects that of the motorbike.

The Diavel for Bentley adopts the 168 horsepower 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, a central element of its design and at the same time a highly refined technical choice.