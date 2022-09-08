Ducati Diavel V4

Ducati’s big-bore twin-cylinder Diavel proved added a bit more diversity to the Ducati portfolio when it arrived just over a decade ago and has proved quite a success.

Diavel and then XDiavel brought new levels of engine performance to the cruiser world, although it is far from a traditional take on the cruiser category.

In its current generation the Diavel is powered by the Testastretta DVT 1262 engine that musters 162 horsepower at 9500 rpm and 130 Nm of torque at 7500 rpm.

These spy shots confirm that Ducati are well along the way to bringing a new V4 powered Diavel to fruition.

We would imagine that for Diavel V4, Ducati would most likely use the amazing Granturismo variant of their Superbike engine that is currently used in the Multistrada V4.

The Granturismo V4 is 1158 cc, boasts 170 horsepower at 10,500 rpm, and 125 Nm of torque at 8750 rpm, but also boasts strong grunt throughout the entire rev range.

These spy shots indicate that Ducati has had to pretty much start with a blank slate to bring the V4 Diavel in to reality.

The frame, shock, swing-arm, air intakes, headlights all look new for Diavel V4.

As to when we will likely see them arriving in Ducati dealerships, we would suggest late next year would be a pretty good guesstimate.