Father’s Day gift ideas with Ducati

Fathers Day is fast approaching, as the first Sunday in September and your authorised Ducati dealer has the perfect gift ideas for dad. Check out their top picks below, or head to the Ducati Australia website to find your nearest dealer.

Ducatiana 2.0 T-Shirt – $39.00 RRP

A T-Shirt with a classic clean look, simply Ducati. Available in four iconic colours, the Ducatiana tee has a timeless style, perfect for both the grandstands of a race circuit and in the office. Part # 987700972.

Ducati Corse Thrill Vest – $123.00 RRP

Lightly padded with a waterproof zipper, it is perfect all year round. Great practicality without sacrificing style, embellished with racing colours and logos, this vest is gritty with sporty character. The perfect accessory to wear when off the bike and unleash all your passion for the “red” of Borgo Panigale, even during your free time. Part # 98770336.

Hooded Logo Sweatshirt – $123.00 RRP

Ducati sweatshirt with hood and classic cut, adorned with the famous logo printed on the front and the personalized patch. Available in gray, for a more discreet and refined look, or in red, gritty and highly iconic: the perfect concentration of sportiness and style. Part # 987703412.

DC Sport Backpack – $90.00 RRP

Exclusive Ducati Corse backpack with 2 outer pockets, an inside PC pocket, reflective inserts and bottle holder. The ergonomic and adjustable shoulder straps, the backrest made from 3D mesh for extra ventilation and the soft touch PVC bottom make it an exceptionally comfortable accessory. The original, unmistakably Ducati graphic design, features the shield patch and logo, so that you always have the bold character of the “Red” of Borgo Panigale with you while traveling. Part # 987705508.

DC Sport Gym Bag – $117.00 RRP

Practical gym bag by Ducati Corse. The 3 outer pockets, the inner pocket and the dedicated shoe storage compartment make it extremely functional. This accessory boasts attention to detail, with a soft touch PVC bottom and logo also printed on the inner liner of the pockets. The mix of striking Ducati colours and the reflecting inserts complete the look of this exclusive accessory, which will not go unnoticed. Part # 987705506.

Ducatiana 80s T-Shirt – $39.00 RRP

Exclusive T-shirt featuring the legendary logo created by the hand of designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. Optimum comfort thanks to the specific softening and anti-shrink treatments, which give it dimensional stability during washing and use. The discreet colours and the small patch with fabric label on the sleeve enhance the historic logo printed in the centre: pure class for a garment for true connoisseurs. Part # 987701042.

DC Sport Polo – $90.00 RRP

The Ducati Corse polo shirt is as discreet as it is iconic. Inspired by the Moto GP livery, this garment features a stunning graphic design with inserts in 3 different colours: black, burgundy and neon red. The iconic bond with the racing world is further highlighted by the Ducati shield patch, rubber appliqués and logo print on the back. Its minimal yet bold look makes it the perfect garment to wear, whatever the occasion. Part # 987705352.

Ducati Corse Thrill Rain Jacket – $123.00 RRP

Exclusive Ducati Corse windproof shell. Compact, ultra-light and water-resistant, even in the zipper area, it is a must-have accessory for every trip. The three external pockets make it extremely practical, while the personalized prints, in the iconic Ducati colours, give it an unmistakable style that is anything but predictable. Part # 98770336.

Head to the Ducati Australia website to find your nearest dealer.