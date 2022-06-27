Ducati MotoGP Hospitality

Phillip Island 2022

Ducati are opening bookings for the Ducati MotoGP Hospitality at Phillip Island this coming October, in their exclusive Turn Four Ducati Hospitality suite.

Tickets will be extremely limited so don’t miss your opportunity to support Jack Miller from the Ducati suite!

Ducati MotoGP Hospitality

Where: Turn Four, Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit

When: October 14-16

What: 3-Day Hospitality Event Ticket Indoor and outdoor seating in our exclusive suite Morning tea, catered lunch, afternoon tea Beer, wine and soft drink package Barista coffee Exclusive gift bag Special guests Interviews Cloak room … with even more details being finalised.

Price: $1950 per person

You can place a booking at here (link).