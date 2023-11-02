Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono

We brought you the exciting news last week concerning Ducati’s new single-cylinder powerplant and today we can reveal the first model to be powered by this will new 77.5 horsepower single will be the Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono. I had expected/wished that the first model might be a lithe and sexy fully-faired sportsbike, and I still hold out hope that Ducati might deliver on that front. Undoubtedly Ducati will bring a lightweight hard-core adventure bike to market powered by this engine.

We can also reveal that the new Hypermotard 698 Mono is expected to arrive in Australia and New Zealand in the Second Quarter 2024 and that the Australian ride away price will be $22,800. Enjoy your licence until then as unless self-control is very much your strong suit, you might as well set fire to it now…

Ducati have quoted a wet weight of 151 kg minus fuel. By my calculations that means the Hypermotard 698 Mono will tip the scales at 160 kg with a full 12-litre tank. That long fairly flat seat is 904 mm from terra firma though so shorties need not apply.

Add the optional exhaust which adds seven more ponies for a total of 84.5 horsepower and there is little doubt this bike will be a fun weapon down your favourite tight bit of blacktop.

Ducati claim ‘The Hypermotard 698 Mono combines the precision of the front end of Ducati sports bikes with the typical nimbleness of Supermotards. This balance was achieved thanks to chassis dimensions that allow for a more neutral and communicative front end compared to motorcycles derived from the offroad world, which are typically more understeering.’

The bike comes with ABS Cornering, Ducati Traction Control, Ducati Wheelie Control, Engine Brake Control and Ducati Power Launch. Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) Up/Down can be purchased as an accessory for the standard version and is supplied as standard on the RVE version. The riding position is claimed to support both traditional riding with the leg stretched towards the ground and that with the knee on the ground.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono has four riding modes (Sport, Road, Urban and Wet) to which the Engine Mode (available on 3 levels), DTC, EBC and ABS levels are assigned by default, which can be modified by the rider. Everything is managed by the 3.8-inch LCD instrumentation with white characters on a black background.

The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the first Ducati to offer four levels of ABS. Two of these integrate the Slide-by-Brake functionality, which through the use of the rear brake helps to initiate power-slides.

A single 330 mm disc developed specifically by Brembo for the Hypermotard 698 Mono, with Brembo M4.32 radial caliper provides the stopping power which is controlled by a Brembo 15/19 pump, also radial. At the rear there is a single 240 mm disc, also with a dedicated design.

The front suspension consists of a 45 mm Marzocchi aluminium upside-down fork, fully adjustable and with 215 mm of travel. Pre-load adjustment occurs on both forks, while rebound on the right tube and compression on the left with handy adjusters on the fork tops.

The rear monoshock is a Sachs of off-road inspiration, also fully adjustable, with hydraulic settings that can also be quickly modified thanks to remote adjusters.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono at a glance