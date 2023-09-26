2023 Ducati Dare To Be Bold Tour

The chance to test Ducati’s Diavel V4 is here, with the Dare To Be Bold Tour to travel the Australian east coast visiting a host of dealers, running in a similar fashion to the Ducati Adventure Experience program.

The Ducati Dare To Be Bold Tour is designed to put the muscular, sporty cruiser in its natural environment: an opportunity not usually possible with a normal dealer test ride.

Alana Baratto – Ducati Australia Head of Marketing

“Like all our motorcycles, the Diavel V4 is better experienced than explained. Similar to the unique opportunities we have provided to our adventure clients with the Adventure Experience series, the Dare To Be Bold Tour will provide chance to learn about, as well as ride, the Diavel V4, not typically possible in a dealership test ride.”

Clients will be able to register for a test ride experience in their chosen area via the ducati.com/au website – which also includes an overview of the new Diavel V4 model.

Session bookings are essential and can be made by completing the respective dealer booking form – the participating dealer will then contact riders directly in order to confirm the experience and allocated time.

Clients can register for a session on the Dare To Be Bold Tour at:

https://www.ducati.com/au/en/events-anz/diavel-v4-dare-to-be-bold

Ducati Dare To Be Bold Tour – Dates and Locations