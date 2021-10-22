Record sales for Ducati in Q3 of 2021

Ducati have revealed another record breaking quarter of growth in Q3 of 2021, with 49,693 bikes sold for the year to date, with 48,042 motorcycles sold in 2020 in total in comparison. That’s a three per cent increase over the 2020 quarterly figure, and a 25 per cent increase over 2019 sales in Q3. While official figures for the Australian market are no longer released, we believe Ducati is over 15 per cent up here in Australia.

At the end of September, the biggest market for motorcycles delivered remains Italy (7,954), followed by the United States (7,475) and Germany (5,627). Most successful models have been the Multistrada V4, Scrambler 800 models, Streetfighter V4 and Monster, in that order.

Francesco Milicia – Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales

“Ducati closed the first nine months of the year with sales volumes that are already higher than the full year 2020, both for the bikes and for after-sales products like clothing, accessories and spare parts. The growth we are experiencing is practically widespread on all the main markets in which Ducati is present and extends across the product families. We are very satisfied with the results obtained: the community of Ducatisti is growing all over the world and the most influential magazines in the motorcycling sector are awarding important prizes to Ducati bikes. This is a source of pride and satisfaction for us here in Borgo Panigale and in all Ducati subsidiaries worldwide. The brand is now more solid and appreciated than ever and we are already focusing on next year. In fact, in these weeks, we are presenting to the world the new products for the coming year, through the web series Ducati World Première 2022.”

Confirming the appreciation of Ducati motorcycles, throughout the year all the product families of the Bologna-based manufacturer have been growing across the board.

Ducati has also started to present the new products of the 2022 range. The first episodes of the Ducati World Première was dedicated to the new Multistrada V2, a comfortable, fun to ride, versatile and technologically advanced twin-cylinder bike that represents the new entry point to the Multistrada universe.

Also new are models of the Ducati Scrambler lines, with the arrival of the new Ducati Scrambler 1100 Tribute PRO which was created to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the introduction of the air-cooled twin-cylinder engine on a Ducati and which incorporates some stylistic elements typical of the 1970s era. On the other hand, the 800 family is joined by the Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard, a motorcycle created to experience the city environment.