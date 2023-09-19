Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour

We are quite a big fan of the Multistrada V4 here at MCNews.com.au. Trev was blown away with the bike when he tested it in 2021, similarly Wayne was pretty smitten when he rode the V4 S this year, and clearly the model has plenty of other fans as the Multistrada V4 is Ducati’s biggest selling motorcycle.

Considering this there is no wonder that Ducati are widening the appeal of the Multistrada V4 platform even further with the announcement of the new Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour.

Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour builds on the already incredibly well kitted out V4 S with Travel & Radar package complete with its adaptive cruise control, electronic semi-active suspension, heated grips/seats, centre-stand and panniers but ups the touring game a little further by fitting various options as standard equipment on the Grand Tour.

While tyre pressure monitoring was still optional on the V4 S with Travel & Radar package it is standard on the Grand Tour, as are the additional lights.

Finally, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour incorporates several updates adopted on the V4 Rally. The handlebar is mounted rigidly on the steering head, without silent blocks, providing a more direct riding feeling without compromising comfort.

The passenger seat is the model introduced on the V4 Rally, for optimal support on long journeys, and like that of the rider it is embellished with an external covering with dedicated graphics.

Furthermore, to improve thermal comfort, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour adopts welcome heat shields on the swing-arm and on the left side of the rear sub-frame, and closable ducts in the leg area while the compartment dedicated to the smartphone is now ventilated.

And of course the heart of the matter is that incredibly flexible 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine that puts down 170 hp (125 kW) at 10,500 rpm and 125 Nm (12.7 kgm) at 8,750 rpm.

As on all the motorbikes of the Multistrada V4 family, the Grand Tour is also equipped with the navigation system based on the Phone Mirroring solution which allows you to transform the 6.5″ TFT dashboard into a colour map navigator with all the necessary information for riding the motorcycle.

On the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour there is the Minimum Preload function, which allows the rider to lower the motorbike when stopping and when travelling at low speed, reducing shock absorber preload to a minimum. The Easy Lift function, on the other hand, reduces the effort required to lift the motorbike from the side stand by opening the suspension hydraulics when the key is on.

The Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour completes the family made up of the V4 Pikes Peak, designed for lovers of sporty riding, and the Multistrada V4 Rally, dedicated to Globetrotters who don’t stop even when the tarmac roads come to an end. Unlike the Pikes Peak edition with its street dedicated 17-inch front, the Grand Tour rides on a 120/70-19 front to retain more surefooted off-road ability.

The Multistrada V4 S is schedule to arrive in Australia in the first quarter of 2024 with a ride away price tag of $45,200. While many overseas markets get a four-year warranty with roadside assist, Australian Ducati customers continue to receive only a two-year warranty and roadside assistance package.

Ducati Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour Standard Equipment