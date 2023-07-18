Record first half-year sales for Ducati in 2023

Ducati have confirmed record first half year sales with 34,976 motorcycles delivered globally, five per cent more than in the same period of 2022.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, Italy remains in the leading position among Ducati’s markets with 6,639 motorcycles delivered and a growth of 10 per cent compared to last year’s period. The United States represents the second largest market for the Company with 4,505 bikes that result in an 11 per cent growth over 2022. Germany is in third position, also gaining a 13 per cent growth with 4,217 motorcycles delivered.

The most appreciated motorcycle in the ever-widening Ducati range is the Multistrada V4 in all its versions with 6,382 units delivered globally between January and June 2023.

Ducati’s naked sports bike, the Monster, is in second position with 4,299 delivered motorcycles in the world, while in third place there is the Scrambler Ducati 800 family with 3,581 bikes.

Francesco Milicia – Ducati VP Global Sales and After Sales

“This first half-year was Ducati’s best ever in terms of deliveries. We reached a record 34,976 bikes delivered, proving that our passionate clients continue to appreciate our product range, which is now wider than ever. The supply bottlenecks experienced last year are now over but the global competition in the market is more intense in the post Covid-era also because of better product availability. Our commitment to reinforce the satisfaction of our Ducatisti is stronger than ever and their continuous trust gives all people in Borgo Panigale an extra motivation.”

For 2024 Ducati has already unveiled five new colour schemes for its motorcycles, including the SuperSport 950 S in the Stripe Livery that alternates white, grey and red colours, accentuating the sporty elegance of the bike.

The Monster will offer a new Iceberg White colour, while the Hypermotard 950 RVE has the new Graffiti Livery Evo inspired by street art.

The Panigale V2 will be available in new Black on Black Livery, and the Multistrada V2 S introduces the ‘Thrilling Black & Street Grey’ colour scheme.