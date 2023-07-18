Ducati Multistrada V4 S software update

The electronic system that simplifies lifting the bike from the side stand, introduced on the Multistrada V4 Rally, now arrives also on the V4 S, and will be made available through a free update on bikes already sold.

The function acts on the suspension hydraulics by fully opening the valves of the semi-active units for around three minutes when the ignition is turned on. This way the front and rear suspension are softened, making it easier to lift the bike from the stand, where electronic suspension systems can often be very resistant to this action.

The update is made available both as a standard feature on new bikes and, free of charge, for those who already own a Multistrada V4 S. Customers will be contacted through the MyDucati App and via email and they can then go to their trusted Ducati Service to receive updates.

The Easy Lift function adds to the Minimum Preload in order to make the Multistrada V4 accessible to the widest possible public. Introduced in 2022, this function allows riders to reduce the height of the bike by resetting the shock absorber preload. This makes it easier and safer to put your feet on the ground when manoeuvring at low speed, especially with a passenger on board.