2022 a record year for Ducati in many ways

Ducati closes a year full of successes posting record figures for sales, revenue and operating profit that add to the exceptional triumphs achieved by Ducati in the racing world, which has seen the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer win all titles in MotoGP and WorldSBK.

For the first time in its history, Ducati’s revenue overcame 1 billion euros figure (1,089 million euros), marking an increase of 24 percent over 2021 (878 million euros), thanks to an attractive product portfolio that resulted in higher volumes in sales.

Operating profit is also remarkable with a record 109 million euros, corresponding to a massive growth of 77 percent compared to 2021 (61 million euros). As a result, the profitability level also increased reaching a double-digit margin of 10 percen t.

2022 was also exceptional in terms of commercial results. Ducati closed the year with a record of 61,562 motorcycles delivered to enthusiasts around the world, scoring a 3.6 percent growth over 2021.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO Ducati

“For the first time in our history, we passed the 60,000-bikes mark and we overtook 1 billion euros in revenue. This establishes 2022 as the best year ever for Ducati in several aspects, starting from the great sales and financial performance to the successes in MotoGP and WorldSBK. We are on a positive trend that in the last years has seen Ducati grow and establish itself as an increasingly solid company. As a brand that is an expression of Made in Italy, innovation, design and technology, we keep our focus on delivering exciting experiences on and off motorcycles to passionate Ducatisti all over the world.”

The Sales network continued to grow over the past year, getting closer to Ducatisti around the world. At the end of 2022, there are 821 Ducati dealerships, the highest number ever, which, with the addition of the new markets Brunei, Ecuador, El Salvador and Mongolia, represent Ducati in as many as 96 markets.

For 2023, Ducati has presented to the public eight new models to complete its wide range.

Starting from 2023 and until 2026, Ducati will be the sole supplier of motorcycles for the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship, which officially begins on May 13, 2023 at the French Grand Prix. With this project, Ducati is thoroughly studying the technologies for the future of the world of motorcycling, investing and experimenting to build expertise to be ready when battery technology should allow the creation of an exciting electric road bike with the weight, performance and range that enthusiasts expect from a Ducati.

In December 2022, Ducati opened the new “Finitura e Delibera Estetica” manufacturing that will host the last phase of the production cycle, which consists of the final dressing of the bikes carried out by Ducati with a sartorial approach and meticulous attention to detail. The new building is the result of a significant infrastructure investment completely self-financed. Investments in the headquarters’ infrastructure will continue also in the course of next years.

Henning Jens – CFO Ducati

“I am glad that for the second year in a row we are able to announce a record financial performance and a growth in the profitability level for Ducati. Reaching such results despite the supply chain disruption that has heavily affected the automotive sector during the course of 2022 is a remarkable achievement of the whole Ducati Group. We were also able to pursue the self-financed investments plan in R&D, infrastructures and digitalization that was in our agenda for 2022.”