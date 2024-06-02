Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme

Clothing brand Supreme, Ducati and Drudi Performance have teamed up for a limited edition numbered Streetfighter V4 S collaboration.

The design of the collection references the Supreme white/red colour box logo, and the entire collection, including the motorcycles, will be available in a very limited series and for a limited period.

In collaboration with Supreme, Aldo Drudi has created a livery full of unique and exclusive details in the underground style typical of the New York brand, which makes the Streetfighter V4 Supreme a work of pop art, according to Ducati, with technical components that make it even more unique.

Brembo Supreme front brake calipers sport a white logo to match the livery. The rims combine the Supreme logo with a coloured tag.

The progressive number of the model on the steering head is matched with dedicated key-on animation on the dashboard, and like all the most valuable collectible Ducati bikes, the Streetfighter V4 Supreme is delivered in an exclusive wooden crate.

Inside the crate is an accessory kit in a dedicated box that includes the certificate of authenticity, a dedicated motorcycle cover and all the components to transform the motorcycle into two-seater configuration.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme apparel

Supreme worked with Ducati and Aldo Drudi of Drudi Performance on a technical apparel collection, for those who want gear to match the Streetfighter V4 Supreme on the track or on mountain passes. It is made up of a Dainese Racing Suit, Dainese Racing Jacket, Arai RX-7 V EVO Helmet and Spidi C1 Leather Gloves.

The leather jacket is a mix of protection and style, produced by Dainese and certified to the highest standards. The leather suit is the classic Ducati one-piece racing suit. Both are dressed in an exclusive design created by Supreme in collaboration with Aldo Drudi, and produced by Dainese in a limited edition.

The racing helmet is characterized by a special livery based on the Supreme RX-7 V EVO. Endorsed by the unmistakable sign of Drudi Performance and produced by Spidi, the gloves conclude the motorcycle apparel capsule of this exclusive collaboration.

The lifestyle collection consists of a Track Jacket, Hooded Work Jacket, Soccer Jersey, Track Pant, two T-Shirts and 6-Panel Hat which will be put on sale exclusively through Supreme channels along with the helmet and the gloves.

The Dainese Racing Suit and Dainese Racing Jacket are available exclusively through the Ducati SuMisura program for the Streetfighter V4 Supreme clients only, that will also have the opportunity to purchase the racing helmet through the same channel.

Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications

For more information see the Ducati Australia website (link).

2023 Ducati Streetfighter V4 S Specifications ENGINE Desmosedici Stradale 90° V4, rearward-rotating crankshaft, 4 Desmodromically actuated valves per cylinder, liquid-cooled DISPLACEMENT 1,103 cc BORE X STROKE 81 x 53.5 mm COMPRESSION RATIO 14.0:1 POWER 153 kW (208 hp) @ 13,000 rpm TORQUE 123 Nm (90.4 lb-ft) @ 9500 rpm FUEL INJECTION Electronic fuel injection system. Twin injectors per cylinder. Full ride-by-wire elliptical throttle bodies. EXHAUST 4-2-1-2 system, with 2 catalytic converters and 4 lambda probes GEARBOX Six-speed with Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2 PRIMARY DRIVE Straight-cut gears; Ratio 1.80:1 RATIO 1=38/14 2=36/17 3=33/19 4=32/21 5=30/22 6=30/24 FINAL DRIVE Chain; Front sprocket 15; Rear sprocket 42 CLUTCH Hydraulically controlled slipper and self-servo wet multiplate clutch. Self-bleeding master cylinder FRAME Aluminium alloy “Front Frame” FRONT SUSPENSION Öhlins NIX30 43 mm fully adjustable fork with TiN treatment. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode REAR SUSPENSION Fully adjustable Ohlins TTX36 unit. Electronic compression and rebound damping adjustment with Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 event-based mode. Aluminium single-sided swingarm WHEELS Marchesini forged aluminium three-spoke, 3.50 x 17 in, 6.00 x 17 in TYRES Pirelli Diablo Rosso IV Corsa 120/70 ZR17, 200/60 ZR17 BRAKES 2 x 330 mm semi-floating discs, radially mounted, Brembo Monobloc Stylema 4-piston callipers, 245 mm rear disc, 2-piston calliper with Bosch Cornering ABS INSTRUMENTATION Last generation digital unit with 5″ TFT colour display DRY WEIGHT 178 kg KERB WEIGHT 197.5 kg SEAT HEIGHT 845 mm WHEELBASE 1.488 mm RAKE 24.5° TRAIL 100 mm FUEL TANK CAPACITY 17 l SEATS Dual seats EQUIPMENT Riding Modes, Power Modes, Bosch Cornering ABS EVO, Ducati Traction Control (DTC) EVO 2, Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) EVO, Ducati Slide Control (DSC), Engine Brake Control (EBC) EVO 2, Auto tyre calibration, Ducati Power Launch (DPL), Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) up/down EVO 2, Full LED lighting with Daytime Running Light (DRL)**, Ducati Electronic Suspension (DES) EVO, Öhlins steering damper WARRANTY 24 months unlimited mileage MAINTENANCE SERVICE INTERVALS 12,000 km / 12 months VALVE CLEARANCE ADJUSTMENT 24,000 km

Ducati Streetfighter V4 Supreme Gallery