Ducati Melbourne West to launch in Essendon Fields in 2022

With the Ducati subsidiary taking over in Australia last year came a commitment to extend the Ducati dealer network, with a focus on customer satisfaction and support. In line with that Ducati have teamed up with PGM to open Ducati Melbourne West in January 2022

One of the longest established motor vehicle retailers in Australia, PMG have an existing and established relationship with Porsche, a brand that is part of the Volkswagen Group like Ducati. Having built a legacy with customer experience and performance at its core, the partnership between Ducati and PMG promises to deliver customers with additional Ducati support in Victoria.

In a facility that will spread across the Essendon Fields site, customers will be provided with services to support a premium customer experience. Ducati Melbourne West will showcase the entire Ducati and Ducati Scrambler range of motorcycles, after sales services and trained technical personnel. In addition, the facility will also house the complete range of apparel and accessories of both the Ducati and the Ducati Scrambler brands.

Sergi Canovas – Managing Director of Ducati ANZ

“We are beyond proud to partner with PMG and bring their passion and expertise to the Ducati network. After a long association with Porsche, we are confident in PMG’s ability to deliver the passion, experience and expertise that reflects the global Ducati dealer network. With a large and passionate community of Ducatisti existing in Melbourne, we once again prove that we are committed to seeing the community continue to grow with the addition of a key state of the art dealership.”

Robert Gattereder – PMG Chief Executive Officer, Robert Gattereder

“We are excited to add another premium and prestige brand to our stable and look forward to exceeding customer expectations. As a passionate motorcyclist, I am thrilled to introduce motorcycles to our organisation and I very much look forward to enjoying the passion that exists within the Ducati family and community. Our aim is to make it a flagship site in Victoria and a destination for Ducatisti.”

The facility in Essendon, Victoria will be located at 295 Wirraway Road, Essendon Fields and will open in January 2022.