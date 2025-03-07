Ducati Desmo250 MX

After winning the 2024 Italian Motocross Championship with the Desmo450 MX, Ducati is taking its off-road ambitions a step further this season by introducing the Desmo250 MX to contest the MX2 category. As part of its structured development plan, the Borgo Panigale-based manufacturer continues to expand its off-road lineup, solidifying its presence in the motocross arena.

Managing the Desmo250 MX on track will be the Beddini Racing team, winner of the MX2 2024 Italian title, which will field nine-times Italian champion Alessandro Lupino in all six races of the Italian Motocross Prestige MX2 Championship.

The Desmo250 MX will follow the same development path as the Desmo450 MX, the bike that won the Italian Motocross 2024 title on its debut with Lupino.

The Desmo450 MX, which takes part in the entire MXGP World Championship this year with Mattia Guadagnini and Jeremy Seewer and the Aruba.it – Ducati Factory MX Team managed by Maddii Racing, will be officially presented in its production version on 3 April with an episode of the Ducati World Première. Deliveries of the Ducati Desmo450 MX will begin in June in selected European dealers, continuing in July in the USA and then the rest of the world.