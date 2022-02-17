Ducati XDiavel Nera

Ducati’s Diavel platform has been quite a success for the boys, and girls, from Bologna. It has spawned a few specials and various models, quite a few of which have followed a dark sort of theme but the new limited-edition XDiavel Nera takes the black on black one step further with alternating gloss and matt black segments.

However, the possibility to choose between five different colours for the saddle adds a bit more spice to the colour palette.

The seat is made of Pelle Frau: a soft natural leather saddled by hand, the result of years of research by Poltrona Frau. It is available in five different colours (Siam Red, Steel Blue, Cemento, India and Selva) and is customized with a series of “X” engraved through a sophisticated laser process, which recall the name of the bike.

The bike is also enriched by some style details that enhance its aesthetics, such as the brake calipers and engine head covers in Ducati Red colour and the lightened and fully machined forged rims, painted in gloss black.

The Testastretta DVT 1262 engine which with belt final drive, ensures smooth delivery at low revs and a full curve up to the highest revs. The Testastretta DVT 1262, clearly visible in the centre of the bike, in Euro5 configuration delivers a maximum power output of 160 hp at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 13.0 kgm at 5,000 rpm.

The chassis of the bike, the reduced height from the ground of the saddle (755 mm) and the forward position of the footpegs are designed to offer great riding ease and comfort when travelling at low speed.

XDiavel Nera is equipped at the rear with a 240 mm wide tyre mounted on a rim with an 8” channel that makes the bike easily recognizable from any angle, becoming a highly distinctive style element. The particular profile of the tyre also allows a generous maximum lean angle of 40-degrees.

The braking system is powerful and modular and is equipped, like the whole Ducati range, with ABS Cornering. At the front it features Brembo monobloc M50 calipers and two 320 mm discs, while at the rear we can find a single 265 mm disc.

The lighting system is full-LED with a DRL daytime running light system on the front that is easily recognizable and of great visual impact. XDiavel Nera is equipped with Bosch Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) which, by dynamically measuring the roll and pitch angles as well as the speed of the relative set-up variations, provides the information to ABS Cornering. This system, together with Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Riding Modes, Cruise Control and Ducati Power Launch (DPL), make the XDiavel Nera a technologically advanced, high-performance and safe motorcycle. The electronic equipment is completed by the two-level dashboard with colour animation TFT screen and dedicated key-on, in addition to the hands-free system, to be able to use the motorcycle with the key in your pocket or bag.

The individualization of the XDiavel also includes completely customizable ergonomics thanks to the adjustable footpegs in three positions, or through the choice of Ducati Performance accessories that best suit your needs, including handlebars of different shapes and rearward footpegs compared to the standard or centrally located ones.

The XDiavel Nera can already be ordered with the seat in the preferred colour and will be available in dealerships in the Australian Ducati dealer network starting from the third-quarter of 2022. It fits into the Ducati XDiavel range alongside the essential XDiavel Dark and the sporty XDiavel S.

The 500 Ducatisti enthusiasts who order XDiavel Nera will also receive an exclusive key ring and document holder made of Pelle Frau leather in the matching colour to the one chosen for the saddle. The suggested ride away price in Australia will be $44,900, or $46,890 in New Zealand.