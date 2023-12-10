Ducati 2024 Apparel Collection

Racing, Sport, Touring, Urban and Sportswear

Ducati’s 2024 apparel range has arrived, including their Racing, Sport, Touring, Urban and Sportswear lines, designed to meet the needs of motorcycling enthusiasts of every type.

From Touring to off-road use, or even sports riding on the road or track, all the garments have been designed with safety and performance as key elements, without sacrificing style.

The technical garments are made in collaboration with the best companies in the sector like Arai, Held, Dainese and more, with high-quality materials that guarantee durability and protection. Their look has been curated by the collaboration between Aldo Drudi and the Centro Stile Ducati.

Racing

The main new product for the Racing line is the Ducati Corse K3 suit in kangaroo leather, designed by Drudi Performance and produced by Dainese exclusively for Ducati. This suit is equipped with protectors on the shoulders, elbows, knees and shins, steel inserts to facilitate sliding and sliders on the knees and elbows.

It is also designed for the insertion of the optional back protector. To ensure maximum freedom of movement while riding, the suit is constructed with a Tri-axial elastic insert on the back, elasticated inserts at the points of greatest constriction and a seamless collar.

The Ducati Corse K3 suit, in addition to being able to be purchased in the version with standard sizes and colours, is among the garments proposed by the Bologna based manufacturer in the exclusive Ducati SuMisura programme, which offers Ducatisti the possibility of individualising the suit both in terms of graphic design and in fitting.

Ducati has also renewed the top-of-the-range Ducati Corse V7 helmet, made by Arai, which combines a modern and bold style with a distinct racing look. thanks also to the exclusive design inspired by the graphics of the Desmosedici Stradale R engine.

The look is completed by the Ducati Corse V6 Air boots, in pure racing style, offering top of the range performance and safety. Made for track use, they incorporate the innovations derived from the technical advice of the official riders of the Ducati Lenovo Team, Pecco Bagnaia and Enea Bastianini.

Touring

Among the new features of the Touring line, Ducati presents the Strada Tour V5 helmet, designed for the more adventurous Ducatisti who combine their trips with more extreme off-road outings.

Safety is guaranteed by the SFL (SuperFiber Laminate) shell and the patented EPS (Expanded Polystyrene) internal shell with differentiated densities, as well as the Hyper Ridge reinforcement ribs that surround the bottom of the shell, increasing the robustness and lowering the centre of gravity of the helmet.

Equipped with the Facial Contour System (FCS), the helmet is easier to put on and at the same time guarantees a more comfortable fit and excellent stability.

The Tour C5 gloves, developed by Held are dedicated to touring use. The linear and versatile design lends itself well to use with all the suits in the range, while the 2-in-1 technology guarantees two modes of use based on the weather condition.

Urban

The D-Attitude V2 helmet and the Flow C5 jacket are among the main new items presented for the Urban line.

The D-Attitude V2 helmet is the perfect ally for tackling urban journeys and summer trips. The rigid outer shell and the patented differentiated density EPS inner shell guarantee comfort and protection.

The Flow C5 jacket, designed by Drudi Performance with red and black colour blocks and available in men’s and women’s versions, is the ideal garment for travelling with style and practicality. Designed for summer use and in warmer climates, the garment is ventilated and equipped with a detachable H2Out rainproof and windproof membrane.

Sport

The Sport line, with the 2024 collection, features the Ducati Theme V2 and D-Rider V2 helmets, both designed by Drudi Performance with finishes and colour blocks matching the rest of the items in the collection.

Modern design, lightweight materials and maximum protection converge in a single product homologated according to the highest safety standards.

The Black Rider C2 jacket, designed by Drudi Performance, gives a bold and contemporary look for urban use. Safety and comfort are guaranteed by the Warrior Lite protectors on the shoulders and elbows and by the construction in natural full grain cowhide with water-repellent PU (polyurethane) and Flex Tenax treatment.

The Speed Evo WP C2 boots, developed in collaboration with Alpinestars, are suitable for both road and track use, water and abrasion resistant and are in line with the latest certification regulations.

The latest Ducati Apparel products are available from the Bologna based company’s dealer network or on:

Shop.Ducati.com.