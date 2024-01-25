Ducati Lenovo MotoGP & Aruba.it Racing Ducati WSBK Teams

After a successful 2023 Campioni in Pista event, Ducati once again chose the Dolomites of Madonna di Campiglio in Trentino to inaugurate the racing season of its official teams, featuring the Ducati Lenovo, Aruba.it Racing Ducati and Ducati Desmo450 MX teams.

“Campioni in Pista” is an event by Ducati in collaboration with Madonna di Campiglio Tourist Board and Trentino Marketing, and joined by Audi and partners Lenovo, Aruba.it, Monster Energy and Shell.

First up was the official presentation of the Ducati teams, which took place on the morning of Monday 22 January 2024 at the PalaCampiglio with live streaming on Ducati’s and Dorna’s digital channels. Check out the highlights video below.

For the second year in a row the Bologna-based motorcycle manufacturer confirmed the Ducati Lenovo Team competing in the MotoGP Championship and the Aruba.it – Racing Ducati Team competing in WorldSBK, with the addition of a big novelty: the historic appearance of the Ducati Desmo450 MX, the bike which marks the start of a new chapter for Borgo Panigale in motocross.

Following the presentation, Ducati’s three reigning World Champions Francesco Bagnaia (MotoGP), Álvaro Bautista (WorldSBK) and Nicolò Bulega (WorldSSP) riders met the public in the centre of Madonna di Campiglio late Monday afternoon: on the stage set up in Piazza Sissi.

Also joining in on the action was Enea Bastianini and the faces of the Ducati racing project in Motocross, the nine-time MX World Champion Antonio Cairoli and the eight-time Italian champion Alessandro Lupino.

Claudio Domenicali – CEO Ducati Motor Holding

“Ducati’s racing season starts again from Madonna di Campiglio, a location that perfectly expresses the ‘Made in Italy’ values of which we are proud ambassadors and which last year represented the starting point of an absolutely unforgettable season. The road that has led us to be the best in the world in racing is undoubtedly made up of the hard daily work of these years, but also of our ability to work as a team and have fun while putting our maximum effort into what we do.

“One of the strong points of our brand is the ability to create a system and in this event we demonstrated this by presenting the three teams for the 2024 racing season together. Seeing the three bikes next to each other was a great emotion for me because, although different from each other, they are part of a unitary project. This belonging is underlined by the basic colour of the liveries, Ducati Red, the same for all, and also by a completely new graphic symbol that recalls the curve present in the Ducati logo, inspired by the most exciting part of riding a motorbike: the bend. At the same time these motorcycles are also an expression of the path that Ducati has taken in recent years, investing in its future.

“The entry into motocross is in fact the demonstration of the Company’s solidity and determination to continue investing in expanding the range offered to our enthusiasts. In these two days we have given ourselves the right energy for a season that promises to be full of challenges. After two extraordinary seasons like those of 2022 and 2023, confirming ourselves will be a hard job because the competitors are extremely determined, but certainly everything is ready to face a new season with the utmost determination.”

Maurizio Rossini – CEO Trentino Marketing

“It is with great pleasure that we have met the Ducati Team champions and their many fans on the snow of Madonna di Campiglio. All together we recalled and celebrated a racing year to be framed thanks to the second and consecutive MotoGP and Superbike World championships and, precisely for this reason, the appointment with the launch of the next racing season was particularly important and closely followed by the international media. Our wish is to reap as many satisfactions in the next racing season with the hope of meeting again here in Trentino next January to celebrate them together.”

Bautista and Bulega are now on their way to Jerez de la Frontera to take part in the first WorldSBK test of the season.

Bagnaia, Bastianini and part of the Ducati and Ducati Corse management enjoyed a ski at sunrise and challenged each other in an exciting downhill race on the snows of the iconic 3Tre slope, part of the Skiarea Campiglio Dolomiti di Brenta Val di Sole Val Rendena to cap off the event.

2024 Ducati Campioni in Pista Gallery